Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday, as losses for its heavyweight financial and natural resource sectors offset a sharp boost in BlackBerry Ltd shares after it won an arbitration ruling against chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.

Lower oil prices pulled the index’s influential energy group down 1.1 per cent overall, while the financials group fell 0.8 per cent, as investors took a cautious approach to lingering geopolitical tensions ahead of corporate earnings season.

Major oil sands player Canadian Natural Resources Ltd fell 1.2 per cent at $44.72.

“Earnings season is coming up fast and furious and we’ll get a good idea of what companies are predicting for the rest of the year,” said Barry Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.

“Corporations aren’t putting money to work because they’re not seeing demand like they were seeing, and of course we’re very resource-heavy and prices don’t dictate for anyone to start a new oil sands project here.”

Cenovus Energy Inc declined 1.8 per cent to $14.45. The company’s chief executive said on Tuesday that Cenovus will do more hedging after its acquisition of ConocoPhillips assets as he mounted a charm offensive on investors who balked at the deal.

Royal Bank of Canada, the country’s largest lender, fell 0.8 per cent to $96.06 and Toronto-Dominion Bank lost 0.9 per cent to $65.57.

Bombardier Inc fell 6.3 per cent to $2.22 after a sharp gain in the prior session on reports its rail division is in merger talks with Siemens AG.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index settled down 78.71 points, or 0.50 per cent, at 15,648.40, with half its 10 main groups in negative territory.

Decliners outnumbered advancers by 1.5-to-1.

BlackBerry surged 15.4 per cent to $11.85, hitting its highest level since January 2016, after Qualcomm was ordered to repay it $814.9 million in royalty payments.

Shaw Communications Inc also gained, up 4.8 per cent at $28.77 after reporting a jump in revenue driven by the addition of more wireless customers.

The Bank of Canada said it did not consider cutting interest rates as it left monetary policy unchanged amid signs of strong growth, but it is too early to conclude the economic growth is sustainable, Governor Stephen Poloz said on Wednesday.

Gold prices steadied after hitting a five-month peak in the prior session and copper fell.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 per cent.

U.S. stocks eased on Wednesday and the S&P 500 closed below a key technical level for the first time since Election Day, pressured by lingering geopolitical concerns and President Donald Trump’s comments on the dollar and interest rates

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.12 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 20,590.18, the S&P 500 lost 8.93 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 2,344.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.61 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 5,836.16.

Industrials and materials were the biggest drags along with financials, while utilities, staples and telecommunications gave the S&P 500 its biggest lift.

The S&P financial index was down 0.9 per cent a day before three major banks are due to report results in what will be the start of the corporate earnings season. Analysts are expecting earnings to have risen 10 per cent in the first quarter, Thomson Reuters data shows.

“Short term, it’s more policy driven than it is earnings driven,” said Mark Lamkin, chief executive of Lamkin Wealth Management in Louisville, Ky.

But, he said, “Eventually the market always follows earnings. If we get closer to that double-digit gain, we’ll stay fully invested. If that surprises to the light side, we’ll get more defensive.”

The United States launched missiles at a Syrian airfield last week to retaliate for a deadly gas attack on civilians. The strikes pushed President Donald Trump, who came to power in January calling for warmer ties with Syria’s ally Russia, and his administration into confrontation with Moscow.

Investors are concerned that these developments could distract Trump from pursuing pro-business policies such as tax cuts, simpler regulations and higher infrastructure spending, promises that have powered Wall Street to record highs since his election in November.

The S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, an indicator of the intermediate-term trend. At the same time, gold and CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, rose.

Wells Fargo, along with Citigroup and JPMorgan are due to report results on Thursday, the last trading day of the week ahead of the Good Friday holiday

The U.S. dollar turned lower along with Treasury yields and stocks on Wednesday after Mr. Trump said the dollar is getting too strong and that he would prefer the Federal Reserve keep interest rates low.

“The market had a big reaction, but I think it was an overreaction because (Trump) may just be hedging his bets by making sure that the American public realizes he’s not backing down on trade. It’s just that he may not think now is the right time to brand China a currency manipulator,” said Kathy Lien, managing director, at BK Asset Management in New York.

“The dollar’s already under pressure, so I think any excuse for further pressure is likely to bring the greenback even lower. ”

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six other major currencies, was down 0.5 per cent at its lowest since late March.

The dollar was down 0.4 per cent against the yen, which is a favorite in uncertain times due to Japan’s position as the world’s largest creditor nation. The dollar fell 1.2 per cent against the yen on Tuesday.

U.S. Treasury yields fell, with benchmark yields hitting a near five-month low due to Trump’s comments favoring low interest rates. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were 3 basis points lower at 2.268 per cent after hitting 2.259 per cent, which was the lowest since Nov. 17.

While a weaker dollar would help profits at multinational companies, stocks turned lower after Trump’s comments, as he added “another wild card,” according to Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Va.

“We all know markets like fairly stable situations,” Mr. Tuz. “Is this just another offhand comment from Donald Trump or does it really mean something and is it the start of a policy that you’ll see introduced soon?”

Gold was up 0.6 per cent at $1,281.20 an ounce, after jumping 1.6 percent on Tuesday.

Trading Wednesday was also heavily influenced by rising U.S. tensions with Russia, North Korea and Syria after U.S. missile strikes in Syria last week and the moving of U.S. warships toward the Korean Peninsula.

Investor optimism had briefly improved during a joint press conference in Moscow held by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russia’s Foreign Minister but the signs of optimism ebbed afterwards as it became clear officials did not seem any closer to agreement on Syria.

Oil futures fell on Wednesday, pulling back after eight straight sessions of gains after U.S. crude inventory data suggested the market was still heavily supplied.

Traders focused on preliminary U.S. production estimates in the weekly EIA report that suggested domestic output is still climbing. The report also showed stockpiles at the U.S. crude hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, rose 276,000 barrels in the week.

Brent crude futures settled down 37 cents to $55.86 a barrel after hitting a one-month high of $56.65.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 29 cents and settled at $53.11 a barrel after touching the highest since March 7 at $53.76.

Both contracts had jumped to the highest in more than a month after Saudi Arabia was reported to be pushing fellow OPEC members and some rivals to prolong supply cuts beyond June.

Analysts and traders said long-term fundamentals remained strong and more stockpile draw-downs are likely as refiners exit maintenance season.

“Crude inventories at Cushing rose 0.28 million barrels (mb) to 69.42 mb; however, this leaves just over 10mb of available storage before operational efficiency starts to be compromised,” Standard Chartered said in a note.

“We do not expect inventories to reach this point, particularly with the added downward pressure on Midwest inventories from the reduction in Canadian flows.”

The data showed an unexpected drop in overall U.S. crude inventories, which fell in the week by 2.2 million barrels as imports declined by 717,000 barrels a day.

The U.S. data followed bullish reports from OPEC nations, which said they had cut March output beyond measures they had promised, according to figures the group published in a monthly report, as it sticks to an effort to clear a glut that has weighed on prices.

However, OPEC also raised its forecast for supplies from non-member countries in 2017 as higher prices encourage U.S. shale drillers to pump more, reducing demand for OPEC’s oil this year.

OPEC and other producers, including Russia, agreed late in November to cut output by around 1.8 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017 to rein in oversupply.

Fearing a loss of market share, Saudi Arabia is shielding its most important customers in Asia from the cuts, continuing to supply them with all contractual volumes.

