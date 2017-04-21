Canada’s benchmark stock index slipped on Friday as bank stocks pulled back with lower bond yields after weak inflation data, while energy stocks gained despite an oil price dive.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 11.08 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 15,614.48. It gained 0.5 per cent on the week.

The Canadian dollar was off 0.16 at 74.06 cents (U.S.) after Canada’s inflation rate cooled more than expected in March as food prices dropped. The annual rate fell to 1.6 per cent from the previous month’s 2.0 per cent, Statistics Canada said on Friday, exceeding forecasts for a decline to 1.8 per cent.

U.S. stocks dipped as investors were cautious ahead of the first round of the closely-contested French presidential election, but the S&P 500 managed to notch its first weekly gain in three weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.95 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 20,547.76, the S&P 500 lost 7.15 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 2,348.69 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 6.26 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 5,910.52.

For the week, the Dow gained 0.46 per cent, the S&P added 0.85 per cent and the Nasdaq added 1.8 per cent, in the first weekly gain over the past three.

In Toronto, six of the index’s 10 sectors were donw, led lower by health care, utilities and consumer discretionary. Energy and telecom stocks were up.

Home Capital gained 8.7 per cent, SNC-Lavalin rose 2.3 per cent and EnCana was up 1.1 per cent.

But Valeant Pharmaceuticals was off 4.4 per cent, First Quantam Minerals was off 3.4 per cent, and Royal Bank dipped 1.3 per cent.

Global politics continued to weigh on investors. The first round of France’s presidential election may be too close to call when polls close on Sunday because initial projections will not be available as early as in the past, pollsters and their watchdog said.

Most polls see centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen qualifying on Sunday for a May 7 runoff, but conservative Francois Fillon and leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon are not far behind and within the margin of error.

“After Brexit everyone has to be concerned,” said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey, referring to the surprise vote in June by the United Kingdom to leave the European Union.

“People are not going to trade if they are nervous nowadays – there is a little nervousness, a lot of uncertainty, so let’s wait and see.”

Stocks pared losses after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would reveal a tax plan next week.

A steady stream of strong earnings through the week continued to bolster market sentiment.

Of the 95 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings through Friday morning, about 75 per cent have topped expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data, above the 71 per cent average for the past four quarters.

Overall, profits of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 11.2 per cent in the quarter, the best since 2011.

Shares of General Electric fell 2.4 per cent after the company reported negative cash flow from its industrial operations in the first quarter. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P 500.

Schlumberger lost 2.2 per cent after the oilfield services provider warned that margins would remain under pressure as it spends more to bring back idled equipment.

Mattel fell as much as 14 per cent after the toymaker reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer told CNBC that the central bank remains on track for two more interest rate increases this year despite some soft economic data recently.

Reuters

