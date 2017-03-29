Canada’s main stock index rose modestly on Wednesday as a more than 2 per cent increase in oil prices boosted shares of energy and resource companies.

A smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. crude inventories along with supply disruptions in Libya helped lift U.S. crude futures $1.14, or 2.4 per cent, to $49.51 a barrel.

Canadian Natural Resources was the biggest lift on the Canadian stock index, rising 2.4 per cent to C$43.86, followed by Suncor Energy, which was up 1.5 per cent at C$42.05. The energy sector as a whole rose 2.2 per cent.

Investors on Bay Street also shrugged off the official start of Britain’s divorce from the European Union.

That suggests the market could be more resilient to geopolitical factors than had been anticipated after only a muted market response to U.S. Republican leaders pulling legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system last week, said Bryden Teich, portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management in Toronto.

“There’s more of a floor to the market than people had been giving credit to,” Teich said.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 59.06 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 15,657.63. Of the index’s 10 main groups, seven were in positive territory.

Materials stocks also helped support the market, with the sector up 0.7 per cent. Shares of Teck Resources were up 1.8 per cent at C$29.54 after the company reconfirmed its annual production guidance.

Toronto-Dominion Bank shares edged up 0.4 per cent at C$66.13 the day before executives were set to face shareholders after media reports which suggested branch staff were pressured to meet sales targets.

Bank stocks have rallied in recent sessions, though the sector is still down 1.6 per cent since the report by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation was first published this month.

S&P, Dow weighed down by financial stocks; Nasdaq up

The S&P 500 and the Dow were pressured by declines in financial stocks, while consumer discretionary shares lifted the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 financial index slipped 0.48 per cent, weighed down by Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan. The sector had risen more than 1 per cent a day earlier.

However, losses on the S&P and the Dow were limited by a rise in energy shares due to a 2 per cent gain in oil prices. The S&P 500 energy index was up 1.1 per cent after data showed a smaller-than-expected build in U.S. crude stockpiles.

With an August target date set for a highly anticipated U.S. tax reform bill and the quarter nearing an end, analysts expect the market to trade in a tight range.

“We’re going to be fairly range-bound as we get to the earnings season or until there is some significant development on tax reforms,” said Michael Scanlon, portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.

The reaction of U.S. markets to Britain formally initiating a process to separate from the European Union was muted.

At 12:35 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones industrial average was down 53.02 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 20,648.48, the S&P 500 was up 0.74 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 2,359.31 and the Nasdaq Composit ewas up 15.03 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 5,890.17.

Amazon.com hit an all-time high of $870.88 and gave the biggest boost to the Nasdaq.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, jumped 23 per cent to $110.25 after its cystic fibrosis treatment succeeded in a late-stage trial.

UnitedHealth, which rose for the first time in nine days on Tuesday, was off 1.4 per cent.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,787 to 1,079. On the Nasdaq, 1,618 issues rose and 1,136 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed 11 52-week highs and one low, while the Nasdaq recorded 66 highs and 21 lows.

