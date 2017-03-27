Canada’s main stock index advanced on Monday as strength in gold-mining shares amid heightened demand for safe-haven assets like precious metals helped offset a slight decline in the energy sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 63.55 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 15,506.22. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

The frenzy surrounding Canada’s marijuana market intensified Monday after a report the government will unveil plans to legalize sales for recreational use in April.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will introduce legislation the week of April 10 to legalize marijuana by July 1, 2018, according to a report from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. David Taylor, a spokesman for Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, declined to comment on the reported timelines. He reiterated a government pledge to unveil a proposed law by spring.

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp., the first Canadian company with a market value of $1-billion, making it a marijuana unicorn, rose 11.1 per cent, the biggest gain since November 2016. Aurora Cannabis Inc. also gained 11 per cent, Aphria Inc. jumped 8.4 per cent, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. increased 11.3 per cent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3 per cent, with Barrick Gold Corp, climbing 1.9 per cent to $26.20.

The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Monday, cutting earlier losses, while the Dow declined for an eighth consecutive session as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump’s first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.74 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 20,550.98, the S&P 500 lost 2.39 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 2,341.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.64 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 5,840.37.

With stocks soaring to record highs after Mr. Trump’s election, investors are concerned about the fate of his agenda, including tax reform and infrastructure spending. Congressional Republicans pulled their healthcare overhaul bill on Friday after failing to gather enough votes.

But some analysts and investors are hopeful the healthcare bill’s failure will pave the way for quicker action on legislation deemed desirable by investors, namely tax reform.

“The market is still cautiously optimistic that the Trump White House will be able to push through many of their pro-business policies, and I think a lot of people are hopeful the Trump rally can continue through at least the middle of the year,” said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa.

The benchmark S&P 500 had declined as much as 0.9 per cent initially on Monday and briefly breached its 50-day moving average for the first time since just after the Nov 8 U.S. presidential election.

The S&P 500 has climbed more than 9 per cent since Mr. Trump’s election, but the rally has stalled recently.

“With the economy continuing to improve, I would look at any pullback as a buying opportunity at this point in time,” said Mark Watkins, regional investment manager at the Private Client Group at U.S. Bank.

A dip in risk appetite dominated Asian and European stock markets, and the MSCI’s all-country world equity index was down 0.17 percent.

The index, which fell to a near two-week low after Wall Street stocks hit their lowest levels in about six weeks at the open, recovered ground as major U.S. stock indexes trimmed losses. The Nasdaq Composite turned positive.

Investors appeared to be trading on the hope that the Trump administration will still be able to deliver on its promise of tax reform even though details remain scarce, said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial in Waltham, Mass.

“The beauty of it from a market perspective, is without the details we can all trade on hope. At this point we are still seeing the benefit of hope on the market side and we will see what happens on the details,” he said.

European shares were hit by losses among miners and banks. Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.37 per cent at 1,479.05.

The U.S. dollar slipped, briefly falling to its lowest since November against a basket of currencies, as investors lost confidence in prospects for a U.S. fiscal spending boost under the Trump administration.

The dollar index had risen to a 14-year high near 104.00 in early January when expectations for inflation-boosting stimulus under the Trump presidency were at their peak. The index was down 0.45 per cent at 99.175.

The weaker dollar helped boost gold. Spot gold was up 0.91 per cent at $1,255.13 an ounce, after hitting a 1-month high of $1,261.03 an ounce, earlier in the session.

U.S. long-dated Treasury yields fell to one-month lows on Monday, knocked by growing uncertainty about whether the Trump administration could deliver on its campaign promise to bolster the economy.

U.S. 30-year bond prices rose 12/32, yielding 2.9816 per cent. Earlier, yields slid to 2.96 per cent, their lowest since Feb. 28.

“This is just follow-through from Friday. There is disappointment over the inability to pass the reform of Obamacare,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Oil fell as a pledge by OPEC-led producers to consider extending their output-cut deal failed to excite traders concerned that more time is needed to trim global stockpiles.

Futures dropped 0.5 per cent in New York, extending their third weekly drop this month as rising U.S. supplies offset the effect of output curbs elsewhere. Five OPEC countries joined with non-member Oman to voice support for prolonging cuts past June, with Kuwait saying it should be for an additional six months. Russia said it needs more time before making a decision. Crude declines eased after failing to break though a multi-month low.

Oil last week slid to the lowest since November as U.S. stockpiles, output and drilling increased while the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other nations continued with efforts to ease a global glut. A committee of ministers from Kuwait, Algeria and Venezuela and their counterparts from Russia and Oman, meeting over the weekend, asked OPEC to review the market and make a recommendation in April about whether to roll over output curbs.

“The market is tired of their verbal interventions,” John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC, a New York-based hedge fund that focuses on energy, said by telephone. “The extension is clearly in trouble since they didn’t make a recommendation at this meeting.”

West Texas Intermediate for May delivery dropped 24 cents to close at $47.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Total volume traded was about 33 perc ent below the 100-day average. Prices slipped 1.7 per cent last week.

Brent for May settlement slipped 5 cents to $50.75 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, and closed at a $3.02 premium to WTI. The global benchmark contract climbed 0.5 per cent to $50.80 on Friday.

WTI dropped as low as $47.08 early Monday, approaching the $47.01 hit March 22, which was the lowest since Nov. 30, the day that OPEC agreed to its historic output-reduction deal.

“We tested recent lows and didn’t break through them,” Gene McGillian, manager of market research for Tradition Energy in Stamford, Conn., said by telephone. “At this point it’s clear we haven’t had the cut long enough to have an impact on U.S. supplies. We continue to see rising inventories, and prices will remain under pressure until we see a significant decline.”

With files from Bloomberg News

Report Typo/Error