Canada’s benchmark stock index ended slightly lower on Friday, as a slide in financial stocks, including a drop in Home Capital Group, offset gains in resource shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index finished 12.67 points lower, or 0.1 per cent, to end at 15,537.88. Six of the index’s 10 main groups lost ground.

The heavyweight financials group slipped 0.5 per cent overall.

Home Capital fell 15.5 per cent to $9.14 after it said in an earnings release late on Thursday that worries about its future funding capabilities had cast “significant doubt” on its ability to continue as a going concern.over the week.

Hudson’s Bay Co fell 4.6 per cent to $10.20 after the retailer reported disappointing quarterly same-store sales figures.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1 per cent as higher gold prices boosted major miners of the precious metal.

The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.22 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 20,896.2, the S&P 500 lost 3.57 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 2,390.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.27 points, or 0.09 pe r cent, to 6,121.23.

A risk-off sentiment gripped Wall Street this week after President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired his FBI chief, the potential fallout from which could delay Mr. Trump’s pro-growth goals to cut taxes and boost spending on infrastructure.

Soft retail sales and monthly inflation data on Friday raised concerns about slow economic growth and questions about whether the Federal Reserve could maintain its hawkish outlook for interest rates this year.

Federal funds futures implied a 49-per-cent chance of two more rate hikes this year, compared with 54 per cent shortly before the release of the data, CME Group’s FedWatch tool showed.

Banks, which typically benefit from higher interest rates, dragged on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. The S&P 500 financial sector fell 0.5 per cent, while industrials were off 0.7 per cent.

Department stores faced serious pressure for a second straight day after J.C. Penney reported lower-than-expected comparable-store sales, sending its shares down 14 per cent.

Nordstrom dropped 10.8 per cent after weak quarterly same-store sales.

Macy’s fell 3 per cent, bringing its loss to more than 18 per cent in the past two sessions following its dismal quarterly report.

The less-than-expected 0.4 per cent month-over-month increase in April retail sales stirred fears about the retail sector as well as the economy.

“The numbers were light again, people don’t seem to be spending money despite employment and income numbers being good. It’s concerning,” said Stephen Massocca, Senior Vice President at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco.

In Europe, stock markets steadied this week. Their outperformance this year against global peers remains intact.

Emerging markets bourses continued their outperformance as well, with MSCI’s emerging markets index rising 0.2 per cent to a fresh two-year high. The gauge has posted year-to-date gains of more than 15 per cent.

