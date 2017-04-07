Canada’s main stock index ended modestly lower on Friday as financial and natural resource shares lost ground, while concerns about escalating geopolitical tensions after a U.S. strike in Syria prompted a risk-off sentiment among investors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 30.05 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 15,667.13 shortly after the closing bell.

Wall Street’s three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed’s plan to reduce its balance sheet.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.06 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 20,655.89, the S&P 500 lost 1.93 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 2,355.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.14 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 5,877.81.

New York Fed President William Dudley discussed the U.S. central bank’s developing plan for when to stop topping up bonds that expire, as it currently does, how it plans to execute it and how far it will ultimately go in shrinking its balance sheet.

U.S. Treasury yields rose after Mr. Dudley’s remarks, which helped push equities lower, according to Paul Zemsky, chief investment officer, Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions at Voya Investment Management in New York.

Also in the late afternoon, media reports emerged that Syrian warplanes had carried out strikes. Reuters cited the Syrian observatory for human rights for its report.

The news followed a pre-dawn U.S. strike in Syria. The United States fired missiles at an airfield from which it said a deadly poison gas attack was launched this week.

The news of the U.S.-Syria attack sent global stocks lower when it was announced, with the S&P 500 futures index falling as much as 0.5 per cent. But most of the losses ebbed after U.S. officials described the attack as a one-off that would not lead to wider escalation.

“We have a full plate of issues today. Outside of the economy, you have China, you have Syria,” said Sean Lynch, co-head of global equity strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in Omaha, Nebraska.

The market had rallied after the Nov. 8 election on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump would live up to his campaign promises for pro-business policies such as tax and regulation reform. But investors increasingly question whether they would materialize.

In the coming days it “will be interesting to watch to see if (Syria) does grab more attention from the White House and delay some of these other issues and programs they are trying to get passed through here,” said Mr. Lynch.

U.S. employers added about 98,000 jobs in March, the fewest since last May and well below economists’ expectation of 180,000, as bad weather hit hiring at construction sites. However, wage growth ticked up slightly and the unemployment rate fell.

Oil prices rose on Friday, trading near a one-month high and closing the week up 3 per cent after the United States fired missiles at a Syrian government air base, raising concern that the conflict could spread in the oil-rich region.

The toughest U.S. action yet in Syria’s six-year-old civil war has heightened geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East. This supported oil futures, along with signs of higher U.S. demand.

“It’s back to the old adage of don’t go home short the weekend,” said Carl Larry, oil and gas consultant at Frost and Sullivan. “There’s a lot going on here: Syria and talks with China.”

Mr. Larry noted that many in the market also believe Venezuela could be producing below reported levels.

“Venezuela could turn out to be another Iraq where they say they’ve been pumping 1.5 million bpd and it turns out to be nothing. It could get ugly, and markets could jump quickly.”

The market shrugged off a report showing U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a 12th straight week to cash in on a recovery in crude prices. Oil drillers increased the number of active oil rigs by 10, according to Baker Hughes.

Although Syria is not a major oil producer, any escalation of the conflict feeds fears about oil supplies due to the country’s location and alliances with big oil producers in the region.

Oil, gold, foreign exchange and bond markets reacted strongly to the attack but moderated some of their sharp moves after monthly U.S. employment figures came in weaker than expected.

Brent crude futures settled up 35 cents at $55.24. Brent reached a session high of $56.08, the highest since March 7, shortly after the U.S. missile strike was announced. For the week, Brent was up 4.4 percent.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 54 cents at $52.24 a barrel, off the session high of $52.94.

“Oil markets are back in bullish mode after the setback of the previous weeks. This news flow seems to bring geopolitical risks back on the radar,” said Frank Klumpp, oil analyst at Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg, based in Stuttgart, Germany.

U.S. economic data pressured prices, and some analysts said the conflict in Syria had no bearing on oil market fundamentals.

“This might just be a speculative move higher because there’s nothing fundamental that’s supporting this rise,” said Hamza Khan, head of commodities strategy at ING.

Traders eyed news from Canada, where two oil sands producers have cut production due to a shortage of synthetic crude following a plant fire.

“The production outages in Canada will ... continue to have a price-supportive effect,” said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank.

In bearish news, non-OPEC producer Kazakhstan raised production last month despite its pledge to cut output by 20,000 barrels per day in the first half of 2017.

Preliminary government data showed a 2 per cent month-on-month rise in March.

