Canada’s main stock index ended modestly lower on Friday, weighed by financial and railway companies, though better-than-expected results from BlackBerry offset some of the losses as its stock surged.

Shortly after the closing bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 31.01 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 15,547.75.

BlackBerry Ltd, which said it expects to be profitable on an adjusted basis in 2018 and nearly halved its operating costs, was one of the bright spots in the market. Shares surged 11.1 per cent to $10.30.

The most influential movers on the index included Royal Bank of Canada, which fell 1 per cent to $96.89, and Bank of Nova Scotia, which declined 1.1 per cent to $77.80. Bank of Montreal slipped 0.5 per cent to $99.33.

CIBC, which fell nearly 3 per cent on Thursday after it raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc, recouped some of the previous session’s losses, rising 0.8 per cent to $114.67.

Wall Street fell on Friday, pulled down by Exxon and JPMorgan Chase as investors wrapped up a strong quarter and weighed whether corporate earnings reports will justify the market’s lofty valuations.

Major indexes have hit multiple record highs since the election of President Donald Trump on bets that he would improve economic growth by cutting taxes and boosting infrastructure spending. The rally has also benefited from robust economic data and a pickup in corporate earnings growth.

For the quarter ending Friday, the S&P 500 gained 5.5 per cent, its strongest quarterly performance since the last quarter of 2015.

Investors are now looking to the upcoming quarterly earnings season to justify pricy valuations.

First-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to rise 10.1 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The index is trading at about 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months, compared to its long-term average of 15.

“Valuations are as stretched as they ever get,” said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Robert W. Baird & Co in Nashville. “Certainly that’s cause for concern if earnings don’t grow the way they are anticipated to grow.”

Over 40 strategists polled this week on average expected the S&P 500 to rise another 2 percent by the end of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.31 per cent to end at 20,663.22 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23 percent to 2,362.72.

The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.04 per cent to 5,911.74.

So far in 2017, technology has been the top-performing S&P sector, up 12.2 per cent. The weakest has been energy, down 7.3 per cent.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors fell on Friday, with the financial index down 0.72 per cent. JPMorgan Chase fell 1.34 per cent and Wells Fargo & Co lost 1.03 per cent.

Also weighing on the S&P 500 and Dow, Exxon Mobil fell 2.02 per cent.

FMC Corp rallied 13.15 per cent after it agreed to buy DuPont’s crop protection business and sell its health and nutrition unit to DuPont. DuPont fell 1.60 percent

Amazon.com rose 1.16 per cent to a record high.

An index of world stocks dipped on Friday as investors locked in a quarterly gain that has given equities their best start to a year since 2012, while oil prices finished their worst quarter since 2015.

Emerging market equities fell the most, with the MSCI emerging markets index down 0.9 per cent on Friday. MSCI’s EM stocks index is up 12.5 per cent on a dollar-adjusted basis.

Equities saw profit-taking as traders squared up for the quarter. There was remaining nervousness over South Africa’s sacking of its respected finance minister, which sent the rand tumbling again.

World stocks as measured by the MSCI world equity index were down 0.3 per cent on Friday but up 6.6 per cent for the quarter so far.

In commondities, U.S. oil prices ended slightly higher on the day but had their worst quarterly decline since 2015.

Brent oil settled down 13 cents at $52.83, while U.S. crude futures rose 25 cents to settle at $50.60.

U.S. Treasury debt yields were mostly lower after New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley said the central bank was not in a huge rush to tighten monetary policy since the economy is not overheating.

Ten-year notes were up 2/32 in price to yield 2.410 per cent, compared with 2.418 per cent on Thursday.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Mr. Dudley, a permanent voter on the Federal Open Market Committee and a known supporter of low interest rates, said a couple more rate increases in 2017 seem reasonable but that there is no great urgency.

The dollar index was near flat after Mr. Dudley’s comments and following uninspiring data on the U.S. economy. Over the quarter the greenback has fallen 1.8 percent, its worst showing in a year, on doubts that U.S. President Donald Trump was not prioritizing - and did not have the necessary power to push through Congress - the economic reforms that had driven the dollar to 14-year highs at the start of the year.

Next week promises to be an interesting start to the second quarter.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet in Florida and the U.S. president has set the tone for a tense few days by tweeting that Washington could no longer tolerate massive trade deficits and job losses.

