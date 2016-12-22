Canada’s benchmark stock index climbed for the sixth straight session on Thursday, led by energy and telecom shares, but stopped short of the 19-month high it posted last week before the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates.

The market has been consolidating its gains since the Nov. 8 U.S. election, said Davis Rea Chief Strategist John Johnston, who believes that technical indicators, the trend in corporate earnings and the economic outlook point to higher stock prices in the early part of 2017.

“Improving economic growth and relatively low inflation is a good mix for most asset classes.”

Domestic data showed that the annual inflation rate cooled in November and October retail sales rose more than expected, boding well for economic growth at the start of the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, U.S. data showed that the economy grew at a 3.5 per cent clip in the third quarter, its strongest in two years.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 29.34 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 15,335.23.

It has rallied nearly 18 per cent this year and 4.6 per cent since the U.S. election, helped by the prospect of U.S. economic stimulus and a recent OPEC agreement to cut oil production.

Last week it touched its highest since May 2015 at 15,414.57.

The most influential gainers on the index included Suncor Energy Inc, up 1.2 per cent to C$44.49, and pipeline company Enbridge Inc, which advanced 2 per cent to C$57.75.

The energy group climbed 0.2 per cent overall as oil prices rose.

U.S. crude oil settled up 46 cents at $52.95 a barrel, supported by strong U.S. economic data and optimism that crude producers would abide by their agreement to limit output.

Canada’s telecom regulator ruled late on Wednesday that broadband internet access will be considered a basic service, setting up a fund that providers will pay into to improve access to high-speed services in rural and isolated areas of the country.

Telecoms climbed 0.9 per cent, with Rogers Communications Inc up 1.1 per cent to C$52.06 and BCE Inc <BCE.TO> adding 1.2 per cent to C$58.14.

Just four of the index’s 10 main industry groups ended higher.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was nearly unchanged.

Gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $1,128.5 an ounce. [GOL/] Financials were also little changed as gains for some heavyweight bank stocks were offset by declines for some major insurers, with Manulife Financial Corp down 0.7 per cent at C$24.44.

Retailers weigh on Wall Street, Dow 20,000 slips away

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in retailers, as investors stepped back from a recent rally fueled by optimism that President-elect Donald Trump will invigorate economic growth.

The decline pulled the Dow Jones industrial average further away from the 20,000 mark after it nearly breached that level this week for the first time.

Retail stocks fell after CNN reported Trump’s transition team is considering a tariff of as much as 10 per cent on imports. The S&P 500 consumer discretionary index lost 1.01 per cent, its biggest one-day decline since October.

Home Depot fell 1.02 per cent and Wal-Mart Stores lost 2.32 per cent, both weighing more than any other stocks on the Dow.

Following a sharp rally since the Nov. 8 U.S. election, the Dow is up about 14 per cent for the year and the S&P 500 is 11 higher on bets that the economy will benefit from Trump’s plans for deregulation and infrastructure spending.

Some investors believe that recent gains may have made stocks too expensive, and that Congress may water down or prevent major infrastructure spending or tax cuts proposed by Trump.

“There are issues hanging over the market,” said Donald Selkin, chief market strategist at Newbridge Securities in New York. “You need to digest these gains, and once he becomes president, we’ll see what is actually going to get passed.”

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, tapped by Trump on Wednesday as a special adviser for regulatory issues, said in an interview on CNBC he was concerned about the stock market in the short term following its recent surge.

A report earlier showed that the U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought in the third quarter, notching its best performance in two years. Gross domestic product increased at a 3.5 per cent annual rate instead of the previously reported 3.2 per cent pace, the Commerce Department said.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.2 per cent in November, below the estimated 0.3 per cent gain.

The Dow finished 0.12 per cent lower at 19,918.88 and the S&P 500 lost 0.19 per cent to end at 2,260.96. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.44 per cent to 5,447.42.

Apple fell 0.66 per cent after Nokia said it had sued the iPhone maker for patent infringement. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

ConAgra rose 3.39 per cent after the packaged foods maker’s quarterly profit beat estimates.

Red Hat slumped 13.89 per cent after the Linux software distributor’s quarterly revenue missed estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.26-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.55-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 100 new highs and 43 new lows.

With many investors already away for the end-of-year holidays, volume was very low. About 5.5 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, well below the 7.3 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

