Global equity prices and the U.S. dollar slid for the second straight day on Wednesday, while safe-haven assets such as gold rallied as investors shunned risk in response to signs the U.S. presidential race was tightening just days before the vote.

Uncertainty about the outcome of the election pushed U.S. Treasury yields lower, while crude oil prices slumped on data showing a record U.S. crude stock build that stoked worries about a global supply glut.

Investors were beginning to rethink their long-held bets of a Nov. 8 victory for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton amid signs her Republican rival Donald Trump could be closing the gap, deepening the recent decline across major stock markets.

Weakness on Wall Street, on the heels of falling Asian and European stocks, sent MSCI’s 47-country “All World” index down 0.65 per cent, close to a four-month low.

Canadian stocks tumbled for a second day as investors retreated from equities and assessed the implications of Mr. Trump possibly gaining ground.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 1.24 per cent, or 183.21 points to 14,595.11 in Toronto as all 10 of the index’s 10 main groups fell.

Energy shares in particular weighed down the gauge, falling 1.6 per cent.

The most influential movers on the index included some of its major energy pipeline companies. TransCanada Corp. fell 4.6 per cent and Enbridge Inc. declined 2.6 per cent.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc fell 9.1 per cent. The drugmaker is exploring a sale of its eye-surgery equipment business, which could fetch as much as $2.5-billion (U.S.), the Wall Street Journal reported.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 suffered its seventh straight session of declines, its longest such streak in about five years.

The U.S. central bank said the economy had gained steam and job gains remained solid, and expressed more optimism that inflation was moving toward its 2-per-cent target.

It was the last Fed decision before next week’s presidential election between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump, a race that appears to be increasingly close.

While Clinton held a 5 percentage point lead over Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday, some other polls showed her Republican rival ahead by 1-2 percentage points.

“There’s election uncertainty out there as well as the Fed uncertainty,” said John Canally, investment strategist and economist for LPL Financial in Boston. “They didn’t say they weren’t going to tighten in December, but they didn’t say they would. They just kind of left it open-ended.”

A Reuters equity market poll last month showed a majority of forecasters predicted that U.S. stocks would perform better under a Clinton presidency than a Trump administration.

“The main driver for today is concerns regarding the election. It looked like Clinton was going to win and now that Trump is gaining momentum, it’s making people nervous,” said Neil Massa, senior equity trader at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.

The Dow Jones industrial average unofficially fell 76.57 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 17,960.53, the S&P 500 lost 13.77 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 2,097.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.01 points, or 0.93 per cent, to 5,105.57.

While discounting a hike at this meeting, traders had before the statement placed the likelihood of a rate increase in December at nearly 75 per cent, according to the CME Fedwatch website.

“The Fed is teasing investors by inserting language to suggest they need just a little bit more evidence of progress towards its objectives,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wis.

In September, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said that a move before year’s end was likely as long as U.S. employment and inflation continued to strengthen.

“The Fed continues to inch even closer to a December rate hike as it states that its case for raising rates has strengthened,” said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, NJ.

“The market may be wondering if there’s enough evidence of a stronger economy to warrant a rate hike versus a belief that Chair Yellen needs to replenish her toolkit in the event of a weakening economic backdrop,” Ms. Krosby said.

Among sector laggards were utilities, real estate and telecommunications companies, which are high dividend paying groups thought to be vulnerable in rising rate environments.

Energy also lagged, down over 1 per cent, as oil prices fell.

European shares fell for the eighth straight day on worries related to the U.S. election and a drop in container shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk after disappointing results.

Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 1.2 per cent at 1,308.38.

Demand for safe-haven bonds sent U.S. Treasury yields lower and 10-year yields fell to a session low after the Fed statement.

Benchmark 10-year notes were up 6/32 in price to yield 1.80 per cent, down from 1.82 per cent late Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar fell against the euro, yen, Swiss franc and sterling on continued nervousness about the outcome of the election.

“People are pricing in higher odds of a Trump victory,” said Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was down 0.37 per cent to 97.357. The index fell to a more than three-week low of 97.178 earlier in the session.

Gold rallied to a one-month high as falling stocks and a lower dollar burnished the appeal of precious metals as a haven from risk. Spot gold prices were up 1.1 per cent to $1,302.10.

Oil prices tumbled 3 per cent on Wednesday after a record weekly build in U.S. crude inventories stoked investor worries about a global supply glut, days after analysts estimated higher monthly OPEC crude output.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude inventories rose 14.4 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 28, far more than the 1.0 million barrels analysts had expected. It was the biggest weekly rise in U.S. crude stocks since records began in 1982, and exceeded the American Petroleum Institute’s report on Tuesday of a 9.3 million-barrel build.

“This is very, very, very bearish. Nothing else in the report matters,” said James L. Williams, energy economist at WTRG Economics in London, Ark.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled down by $1.33, or 2.9 per cent, at $45.34 a barrel. It broke the $45 support earlier, sinking to a five-week low of $44.96.

Brent fell $1.28, or 2.7 per cent, to settle at $46.86, after sliding to $46.46, its lowest since Sept. 28.

Oil markets have been volatile lately on dithering by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on a production cut the group announced on Sept. 27 to rein in a crude glut that forced prices down from 2014 highs above $100. Last month, Brent hit one-year highs of $53.73 and WTI 15-month peaks of $51.93.

“There are lots of longs coming out of the market, liquidating,” said Tariq Zahir, who trades long-dated WTI spreads for Tyche Capital Advisors in New York.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if by the end of the week or beginning of next week, we’ll get to $42 or $41 a barrel, as very few believe OPEC will make cuts that matter.”

OPEC output likely reached a record high of 33.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in October, a Reuters survey on Monday showed. The group meets Nov. 30, hoping to finalize output cuts.

This week, two OPEC members indicated they were more keen to raise production than cut. Nigeria said its output has recovered to 2.1 million bpd while Libya has doubled its output since mid-September and is producing about 590,000 bpd.

The U.S. crude build came on the back of 2 million bpd jump in imports to just under 9 million bpd, the highest rate since September 2012. Prior to that, there were drawdowns in seven out of eight weeks.

“I don’t think that imports will stay this high and (refinery) runs will be increasing from here,” said Scott Shelton, broker and commodities specialist with ICAP in Durham, North Carolina.

“This tells me that while this is an ugly report, it’s the worst we are going to see for the rest of the year.”



With a file from Bloomberg News

