Canada’s main stock index ended slightly lower on Tuesday as financial stocks weighed, while a flight to safety boosted gold prices and helped miners and as shares of Bombardier Inc jumped on reports it and Siemens were discussing a merger of rail operations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 3.68 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 15,727.11. Half of its 10 main sectors fell.

Bombardier shares gained 6.8 per cent to $2.37, their highest level in a month, amid reports the plane and train maker was in talks with Siemens to merge train operations in a deal that could be worth 10-billion euros.

Gold miners also featured among the most influential movers on the index as the price of the precious metal rose, with geopolitical worries about North Korea, the Middle East and the looming French election spurring investors to seek assets seen as havens from risk.

Barrick Gold Corp advanced 3.1 per cent to $26.79 and Goldcorp Inc rose 2.7 per cent to $20.44.

U.S. stocks ended down on Tuesday but well off the day’s lows, as worries about geopolitical risks dampened investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.65 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 20,651.37, the S&P 500 lost 3.37 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 2,353.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.15 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 5,866.77.

Anxious investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday after reports that Syrian warplanes dropped barrel bombs on rebel-held areas a day after the United States said their use could lead to further U.S. strikes in Syria.

Also, North Korea state media warned of a nuclear attack on the United States if provoked, as a U.S. Navy strike group moved toward the western Pacific en route to the Korean peninsula.

The United States and other countries blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for a deadly gas attack last week and U.S. President Donald Trump responded by firing cruise missiles at a Syrian air base while Russian President Vladimir Putin has stood by Moscow’s ally Assad, who denies blame.

“There’s some questions now in the market if Trump’s going to change his policy and work for the ouster of Assad and there’s tensions with the Russians, not to mention North Korea,” said Paul Christopher, head global market strategist for Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis.

On top of political concerns investors also have last Friday’s weak U.S. payroll number weighing on them ahead of the first-quarter GDP report next week, according to Mr. Christopher, who says stocks have already priced in the year’s economic growth.

“Investors should get accustomed to uncertainty because of U.S. foreign policy questions and trade questions,” as well as uncertainty over tax reform here, he said. “The market will see good days and bad days and end the year roughly where it is.”

U.S. Treasury yields were down for a second day as international tensions boosted demand for low-risk assets.

However, yields lifted from earlier lows after soft results from a $20-billion 10-year note supply, part of this week’s $56-billion in coupon-bearing U.S. government bond auctions.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield was last down 4 basis points at 2.323 per cent, while the 30-year bond yield was at 2.955 per cent, 3 basis points lower than late on Monday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down 0.3 per cent. The U.S. dollar was down 1 per cent against the Japanese yen while the euro was down 0.1 percent against the yen after hitting an almost five-month low versus Japan’s currency earlier in the day.

Gold jumped nearly 2 per cent to a fresh five-month high on Tuesday as investors sought assets seen as havens from risk amid mounting political and security concerns over North Korea, the Middle East and the looming French election.

Spot gold was up 1.53 per cent at $1,273.44 per ounce, after hitting a fresh high since Nov. 10 at the session high of $1,275.16.

U.S. gold futures ended the session 1.6 per cent higher at $1,274.20.

Uncertainty about the result of the upcoming French presidential election and possible U.S. military strikes against Syria and North Korea also boosted demand for safe-haven assets among jittery investors.

“Geopolitical events (this time concerning North Korea) have seen gold break through $1,260,” Metals Focus said in a note.

“Although silver prices also improved, gold was the chief beneficiary of the safe haven buying that emerged.”

Crude oil turned positive on Tuesday, reversing course on reports that Saudi Arabia has told OPEC officials it wants to continue output cuts for an additional six months.

Oil futures have been pinned in a range, supported by production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cartel and other producing states but capped by rising U.S. shale oil production.

The market, which retreated early in U.S. trading, turned positive after reports that Saudi Arabia said it wants to extend production cuts enacted in January for another six months when the group meets in May, according to the Wall Street Journal. OPEC members have previously said they lean toward oil cut extensions, as long as non-members are also involved.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, settled up 25 cents at $56.23 a barrel, its highest since March 7.

Brent has risen in each of the previous seven sessions, while WTI gained for the last six. Early in the day, prices had retreated on expectations U.S. inventories could climb again.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 32 cents to $53.40 a barrel, surpassing a five-week high.

Analysts said, however, that there are worries demand growth could falter, and other indicators were warning that the market had not yet cleared enough of its surplus to keep prices rising.

“There’s a lot of heightened geopolitical tension on two fronts,” said Phil Streible, senior market strategist at RJO futures in Chicago. Rising concerns about North Korea and Syria may depress oil demand, he said.

North Korean state media warned on Tuesday of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of American aggression as a U.S. Navy strike group steamed toward the western Pacific.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Tweet that North Korea was “looking for trouble” and the United States would “solve the problem” with or without China’s help.

“Geopolitical tensions are bad for global demand growth,” said Olivier Jakob, managing director of Petromatrix, noting rising acrimony between the United States and North Korea.

He also said the widening discount of the current Brent crude price to the contract in the next month is “basically telling you the market is not actually that tight.”

U.S. crude inventories have touched record highs at the U.S. storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, and in the U.S. Gulf Coast in recent weeks, according to U.S. government data.

A Reuters poll of analysts forecast a rise in U.S. crude inventories for a fourth straight week.

Inventory data from industry group API is due later on Tuesday, while U.S. Energy Information Administration figures will be released on Wednesday.

