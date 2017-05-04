Canada’s main stock index fell almost 1 per cent on Thursday as the country’s heavyweight energy and mining sectors lost ground amid a drop in commodity prices and as investors digested a string of corporate earnings.

Oil prices dove 5 per cent to their lowest level since a November OPEC deal, on signs the group and other major producing countries will not take more drastic steps to reduce the world’s persistent glut of crude.

Canada’s energy group, which accounts for more than a fifth of the index’s weight, retreated 3 per cent.

Colum McKinley, portfolio manager at CIBC Asset Management, said that with Canadian energy stocks already battered he would use days like today “as an opportunity to add to existing positions” in the likes of Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy Inc and pipeline stocks Enbridge Inc and TransCanada Corp.

Canadian Natural, the country’s largest independent petroleum producer, fell 4.2 per cent to C$41.43 after reporting a first-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year earlier.

TransCanada Corp fell 2.1 per cent to C$62.65 after saying it would sell stakes in two pipelines, which McKinley said “provides investors with a better line of sight on how to think about the value of the company.”

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 146.44 points, or 0.94 per cent, at 15,396.70.

Seven of its 10 main groups fell, with the materials sector, another major weight which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, losing 1.9 per cent.

Gold hit a six-week low and copper a five-month low a day after its biggest one-day drop in 20 months.

Teck Resources Ltd lost 6.3 per cent to C$24.95 after Deutsche Bank lowered its price target in the stock, while Hudbay Minerals fell 5.4 per cent to C$7.41 after reporting an unexpected quarterly loss.

The financials group slipped 0.4 per cent, with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce down 1.6 per cent to C$107.37 after raising its offer for PrivateBancorp.

Manulife Financial Corp rose 1.3 per cent to C$24.44 after the life insurer beat earnings expectations with strong sales in Asia.

Home Capital Group Inc fell 12.1 per cent to C$6.01 as a regulatory hearing to investigate claims the mortgage lender and three of its long-time executives had misled investors was adjourned until next month.

Empire Company Ltd, parent of Sobeys grocery chain, gained 4.2 per cent to C$21.29 after announcing a restructuring plan it says would deliver C$500-million of savings a year by 2020.

Wall Street ends flat as health bill passes; energy slammed

Wall Street ended flat on Thursday as a steep fall for the energy sector countered some solid earnings reports, with major stock indexes closing little changed after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a healthcare overhaul.

The House on Thursday afternoon narrowly voted to repeal major portions of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, and replace it with a Republican healthcare plan, sending it to the Senate for consideration.

The bill’s passage comes after House Republicans pulled healthcare legislation earlier this year in a setback, raising questions among investors about President Donald Trump’s ability to enact his agenda.

The benchmark S&P 500 has gained 11.7 per cent since Trump’s election, fueled by his plans for tax cuts, infrastructure spending and deregulation.

“The real risk in the near term to the so-called Trump rally was a failure to pass it,” said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.

“I don’t know if this market is really that focused on healthcare as the big issue,” Meckler said. “I think they’re really focused on the tax plan. If they couldn’t pass the healthcare, it would bode very poorly for the tax plan.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.43 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 20,951.47, the S&P 500 gained 1.39 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 2,389.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.79 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 6,075.34.

The energy sector dropped 1.9 per cent, easily the worst performing group. Exxon Mobil’s 1.3-per cent decline and Chevron’s 1.8-per cent drop weighed on the S&P.

Oil prices tumbled about 5 per cent on signs that OPEC and other producing countries would not take more drastic steps to reduce the world’s stubbornly persistent glut of crude.

Investors also were digesting the Federal Reserve’s statement on Wednesday. The central bank left rates unchanged but downplayed weak first-quarter economic growth while emphasizing the strong labor market, in a sign it was still on track for two more rate rises this year.

Focus was turning to Friday’s U.S. employment report as the next gauge of the economy and labor market. Data on Thursday showed new applications for U.S. jobless benefits fell sharply last week and the number of Americans on unemployment rolls hit a 17-year low.

“It’s going to be particularly important to see if we get the expected rebound in job gains,” given that the Fed discounted the first quarter growth weakness because of a projected recovery, said Alan Gayle, director of asset allocation at RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta.

“Now the market is going to be watching very carefully to see whether or not they get that confirming data that would mean we will get a June rate increase,” Gayle said.

In corporate news, Tesla fell 5 per cent after the electric automaker’s quarterly net loss widened.

In the healthcare sector, Regeneron rose 6.7 per cent and Zoetis rose 5.9 per cent after their respective results.

Earnings season has come in generally above expectations, encouraging investors. First-quarter profits at S&P 500 companies are estimated to have increased 14.8 per cent, the strongest since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.79-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.17-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 49 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 104 new highs and 77 new lows.

About 7.8 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, well above the 6.6 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

