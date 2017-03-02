Canada’s main stock index ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by sharp falls for major gold miners and other materials stocks on lower commodity prices as bets on a near-term U.S. interest rate hike boosted the U.S. dollar.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 63.03 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 15,536.65.

Wall Street falls as banks, Caterpillar weigh

U.S. stocks retreated on Thursday, dragged by financial shares, while Caterpillar tumbled following news that federal officials searched the company’s Illinois facilities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.58 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 21,002.97, the S&P 500 lost 14.04 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 2,381.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.81 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 5,861.22.

