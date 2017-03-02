Canada’s benchmark stock index fell on Thursday as gold miners and other resource stocks lost ground along with lower commodity prices, while a major oil producer surged on strong earnings.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country’s largest independent petroleum producer, jumped 5.3 per cent to C$40.50 after reporting quarterly profit that blew past analysts’ expectations.

The surge helped the index’s heavyweight energy group gain 0.2 per cent even as oil prices fell after U.S. crude stocks hit an all-time high and official data showed Russia did not cut oil production in February.

The materials group, however, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies and accounts for 12 per cent of the index, lost 3.7 per cent as gold and copper prices were pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar on growing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this month.

“From a May hike or perhaps a June hike to now almost for sure a March hike is the catalyst that has led to the weakness in gold and obviously moved the gold miners,” said Kevin Headland, senior investment strategist at Manulife Investments.

Barrick Gold, the world’s largest gold producer, fell 4.4 per cent to C$24.11, and gold royalty company Franco-Nevada Corp lost 5.6 per cent to C$82.08.

Gold prices were on track for their weakest session since December, while prices for copper and a string of other metals also fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 63.03 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 15,536.65.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, but decliners outnumbered advancers by a 2.4-to-1 ratio.

Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canada’s second-largest lender, 0.8 per cent to C$68.98 even as a strong performance in both the United States and Canada helped it close off bank earnings season with quarterly earnings modestly ahead of market expectations.

In the past week, some major Canadian banks have reported quarterly earnings that handily beat forecasts, including Bank of Montreal which on Tuesday posted a profit that smashed market expectations.

The financials group was barely higher overall.

First Capital Realty Inc declined 3.3 per cent to C$20.36 after a shareholder said it would sell 9 million of the retail property developer’s shares.

The Canadian economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the final quarter of last year, lifted by consumer spending and a rebound in activity in the housing market, while imports tumbled, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Wall Street falls as banks, Caterpillar weigh

U.S. stocks retreated on Thursday, led by financial stocks, while Caterpillar shares dropped following news that federal officials searched its Illinois facilities.

Caterpillar, down 4.3 per cent at $94.36, was the biggest drag on the Dow and among the biggest negatives for the S&P 500. It was not immediately clear why federal agents raided the three locations. After the bell the company said the search was focused on the collection of documents and electronic information.

Financials led the decline among sectors in the S&P 500, which had its biggest daily percentage decline since Jan. 30. The S&P financial index fell 1.5 per cent in its biggest daily drop since mid-January.

Bank stocks had surged on Wednesday on increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq had their best day since the November election after U.S. President Donald Trump’s measured tone in his first speech to Congress lifted optimism.

“It was an awfully strong rally yesterday without necessarily a lot of real news to justify it, so I think you’re just getting some profit taking today,” said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.

He said investors also appeared to be rotating into sectors that have not done as well in the post-election rally, including S&P utilities, up 0.7 per cent.

Meckler said that since the election, though, any selling has soon been met by greater buying. “It’s going to take a more material selloff to break people’s view that they don’t have much to lose by buying stocks.”

The trading debut of Snap Inc, the parent company of messaging app Snapchat, grabbed investor attention, with the shares closing up 44 per cent at $24.48 and volume totaling more than 216 million shares. The shares opened at $24 after pricing at $17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.58 points, or 0.53 per cent, to end at 21,002.97, the S&P 500 lost 14.04 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 2,381.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.81 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 5,861.22.

The S&P 500 is up 11.3 per cent since the Nov. 8 election.

Several Fed officials this week have stoked expectations of an interest rate hike this month as the economy strengthens.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen is set to speak on Friday and could provide the strongest indication about a move in coming weeks. The Fed’s next policy-setting meeting is set for March 14-15.

Traders have priced in about a 74-per cent chance of a rate hike this month, up from roughly 30 per cent at the start of the week, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Kroger fell 4.3 per cent after reporting a surprise decline in fourth-quarter same-store sales as competition intensified in the U.S. grocery industry.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.85-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.23-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 40 new 52-week highs and three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 126 new highs and 39 new lows.

About 7.4 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, compared with the 6.9 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.

