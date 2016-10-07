Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks and an unfavorable regulatory ruling pressured the shares of telecom companies.

For the week, the index fell 1.1 per cent. Still, it has rallied more than 26 per cent since hitting a 3-year low in January.

“Markets are definitely taking a breather,” with investors mindful of a Canadian market holiday on Monday for Thanksgiving Day and the upcoming third-quarter earnings season, said Youssef Zohny, portfolio manager at StennerZohny Investment Partners of Richardson GMP.

“I think there is maybe some nervousness going into earnings season given the last few quarters in the United States were a little underwhelming,” said Zohny.

Telecoms fell 1.2 per cent after a regulator said major internet service providers must lower the wholesale rates they charge smaller rivals for access to their networks.

Rogers Communications Inc lost 1.9 per cent to C$54.20, Telus Corp fell 1.3 per cent to C$42.30, and BCE Inc declined 0.9 per cent to C$59.43.

The energy group fell 0.5 per cent as oil fell.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd fell 0.7 per cent to C$42.39, while U.S. crude oil futures settled down 63 cents at $49.81 a barrel as investors took profit after recent gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 29.24 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 14,566.26. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower.

A U.S. presidential debate on Sunday “could add some volatility to markets,” Zohny said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a Reuters Newsmaker event in Toronto he was not overly worried about the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), even though the main U.S. presidential candidates have said they want to change the deal.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was the only one of 10 main groups to move higher, gaining 0.4 per cent. It was helped by gold rising off of a four-month low after a slowdown in U.S. employment growth which could leave the Federal Reserve more cautious about raising interest rates.

Barrick Gold Corp gained 1.6 per cent to C$20.91 and Goldcorp Inc added 0.4 per cent to C$18.72.

Canada added far more jobs than expected in September and the Bank of Canada said that Canadian companies’ hiring and investment intentions improved modestly in the third quarter, while resource firms believe the sector may be bottoming out after prolonged weakness.

Wall Street off as pound crashes, jobs data keeps Fed on track

U.S. stocks slipped on Friday as a drop in the British pound injected unwanted volatility to financial markets, while a weaker-than-expected jobs report was not enough to derail expectations for a rate hike from the Federal Reserve before the end of the year.

Major indexes posted their first negative week in four.

The pound lost 1.4 per cent to the dollar on Friday, and at one point earlier it had tumbled as much as 10 per cent over just a few minutes, a “flash crash” that fueled concerns about the vulnerability of the currency and triggered volatility across jittery markets.

Despite the sharp drop in sterling, the dollar index ended the day lower.

“I don’t think the pound itself is going to hurt U.S. earnings, but the volatility and the big drop you’ve seen in the last week are disturbing,” said Paul Zemsky, chief investment officer, Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions at Voya Investment Management in New York.

The pound lost more than 4 per cent versus the U.S. dollar this week and hit its lowest level in more than 30 years.

Stocks were also weighed by a report showing the U.S. economy created 156,000 jobs last month, shy of the estimate for 175,000, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 5 per cent.

It was the third straight month of slowing growth in job creation, but the data was not seen as weak enough to prevent the Fed from raising rates later this year.

“The Fed tightening into economic strength is fine, but it is a headwind when valuations are high,” Zemsky said.

At 17 times, the S&P 500’s price-to-earnings ratio is near the highest it has been over the past decade.

A near 9 per cent decline in shares of Honeywell was the biggest drag on the S&P, a day after the aero parts supplier lowered the upper end of its 2016 sales and profit forecast.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28.01 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 18,240.49, the S&P 500 lost 7.03 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 2,153.74 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.45 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 5,292.41.

The three indexes closed down for the week after three consecutive weeks of gains.

Adding to trader jitters, Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump will face off on Sunday in the second of three debates ahead of the November presidential election.

Voya’s Zemsky said markets have priced a Clinton win and some traders may have hedged positions ahead of the weekend.

Among other heavy losers on Friday, chemical company PPG dropped 8.3 per cent to $93.73 after forecasting a third-quarter loss and Tyson Foods plunged 8.9 per cent to $67.75 after Pivotal Capital downgraded its stock to “sell” from “buy.”

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.27-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.89-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 4 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 55 new highs and 39 new lows.

About 6.6 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, compared with the 7.1 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

