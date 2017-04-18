Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday as energy stocks, pinched by falling crude prices, led declines, and general concerns about geopolitical uncertainty weighed on overall markets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 62.32 points, or 0.4 per cent, to finish at 15,622.57. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory.

The S&P 500 fell for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson following their quarterly results, while geopolitical tensions added to investor caution.

Goldman Sachs lost 4.7 per cent to $215.59, after hitting its lowest intraday level since Nov. 29. The bank posted earnings that missed expectations as trading revenue dropped.

Goldman shares suffered their biggest daily percentage drop since June 24, a day after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Johnson & Johnson slumped 3.1 per cent for its worst day in 14 months after quarterly revenue fell short of analysts’ expectations.

“The Goldman numbers today were disappointing to the market, in what hasn’t been a bad group of numbers for most of the banks,” said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, NJ.

“There was some optimism for greater top-line growth and we have seen in the early numbers that have come out that companies have certainly learned how to cost cut and manage the bottom line but they really are having trouble growing the top line.”

Healthcare, down 1 per cent, and financials, off 0.8 per cent, were the two worst-performing of the 11 major S&P sectors.

Cardinal Health, down 11.5 per cent, also weighed on healthcare after a disappointing profit forecast overshadowed a deal to buy medical supplies businesses from Medtronic for $6.1 billion.

Although Bank of America reported a better-than-expected profit, its shares reversed course to close slightly lower, falling in line with the broader market.

A rough start to the earnings season could add to investor concerns about market valuations after a strong post-election rally largely based on expectations of pro-growth policies from President Donald Trump’s administration drove major indexes to record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113.64 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 20,523.28, the S&P 500 lost 6.83 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 2,342.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.32 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 5,849.47.

Safe-havens continued to be in favor, with gold and U.S. Treasury prices climbing ahead of crucial presidential elections in France, rising tensions between the United States and North Korea and the calling of early elections in Britain.

Despite the high-profile earnings misses, first-quarter results have been promising overall. According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning, of the 45 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported results, 76 per cent have topped expectations.

Sterling jumped, along with gold, while stocks and the U.S. dollar fell on Tuesday after Britain called a snap election for June, adding to investor concerns over geopolitical instability.

The British pound rallied as much as 2.7 per cent against the U.S. dollar to hit its highest level since early October after British Prime Minister Theresa May surprised markets by calling for an early parliamentary election.

Investors also remain concerned about the French presidential election this weekend and the possibility of U.S. military action against North Korea.

In France, opinion polls have for months shown far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron qualifying next Sunday for the May 7 run-off. But it remains a contested, four-way vote, with conservative Francois Fillon and far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Investors are also concerned that the recent flaring of geopolitical tensions has shifted focus away from expected business-friendly reforms in the United States, seen as the fuel for the U.S. equity rally that peaked in early March.

“There is some nervousness out there about the economy, geopolitical issues and general unpredictability as well,” Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Asset Management in New York.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 1.21 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.41 per cent.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.65 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.83 percent lower, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.35 per cent.

The pound rallied as British Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early election on June 8, saying she needed to strengthen her hand in divorce talks with the European Union.

Deutsche Bank said the surprise election call is a “game-changer” for the currency and that it will raise its forecasts for the pound in the coming days.

The U.S. dollar was also pressured by lower Treasury yields.

“We still think the dollar is going to strengthen over time based on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy... but for now, with markets not heavily focused on monetary policy, it could explain this consolidation” in the greenback, said Eric Viloria, currency strategist at Wells Fargo.

The dollar index fell 0.79 percent, with the euro up 0.84 per cent to $1.0729.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.46 percent versus the greenback at 108.43 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2845, up 2.26 per cent on the day.

U.S. Treasury yields fell as nervousness ahead of France’s first round of presidential elections this weekend and ongoing geopolitical tensions increased demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 22/32 in price to yield 2.1753 per cent, from 2.252 per cent late on Monday.

Gold rose and was not far from an intraday five-month high touched on Monday, bolstered by the weaker dollar, North Korea tensions and the French presidential election.

Spot gold added 0.6 per cent to $1,291.30 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.10 per cent to $1,293.20 an ounce.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, touching their lowest in 11 days as bearish positions were fueled by a U.S. government report which said shale oil output in May was expected to post the biggest monthly increase in more than two years.

The oil market has been caught in a tug-of-war between forecasts that OPEC production will remain at reduced rates and bearish reports suggesting U.S. production is rising, preserving a supply overhang in the market.

“We’re right at the battle ground: the bulls and the bears are facing off against each other, trying to make their last stand,” said John Kilduff, Partner at Again Capital in New York. Tuesday’s market performance was the latest example, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude touching a low of $52.10 before rising on suggestions that Saudi Arabia is holding crude off the market.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures settled down 47 cents at $54.89 a barrel. Brent was down 28 cents, trading at $55.08 a barrel. Brent touched $54.61 intraday, its lowest since April 7.

U.S. WTI futures fell 24 cents, settling at $52.41 a barrel. Their intraday low was $52.10, also the weakest since April 7.

At a time when OPEC and other producing nations have been trying to cut output, government drilling data showed U.S. shale production next month was set to rise to 5.19 million barrels per day (bpd). Output from the Permian play, the country’s largest shale region, was expected to reach a record 2.36 million bpd.

More barrels could be on their way to market from U.S. shale fields as financial companies are investing billions in production, a Reuters analysis showed.

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are cutting oil production by 1.2 million bpd from Jan. 1 for six months, the first reduction in eight years.

“The battle between the ‘sheiks and the shale oil producers’ is far from decided ... with all attempts by OPEC to achieve a lasting production deficit on the oil market being torpedoed by non-OPEC producers – first and foremost the U.S.,” analysts at Commerzbank wrote.

The energy minister OPEC member the United Arab Emirates said he saw healthy oil demand growth this year and believed inventories would fall, but it would take more time to rebalance the market.

OPEC leader Saudi Arabia tightened February crude oil exports to the lowest since mid-2015, official data showed on Tuesday.

A preliminary Reuters poll showed analysts expected data to show U.S. crude stocks fell in the week to April 14, building on a surprise decline the previous week.

Analysts said they expected the data to show crude inventories fell around 1.5 million barrels last week.

“We’ve fought to a draw today and the inventory report will help break us out of this logjam,” Mr. Kilduff said.

