Canadian stocks fell for the third time in four sessions, as declines in industrial and financial shares offset gains in raw-material and energy producers.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index slid 0.25 per cent, or 37.93 points, to 15,441.36 in Toronto. The gauge has flirted with an all-time high in recent weeks, coming within 71 points from its September 2014 peak. The index finished 2016 as the best-performing developed stock market and has risen in each of the last six months. Industrial stocks paced the loss on Tuesday, losing 1.1 per cent, while financial shares slid 0.8 per cent.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., Canadian National Railway Co. and Stantec Inc. declined more than 1.2 per cent to lead industrial shares lower

Lundin Mining Corp. decreased 2.8 per cent after the Congolese government dropped objections to the company, along with Freeport-McMoRan Inc., exiting a copper and cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The decision ended an eight-month dispute.

U.S. stocks and the dollar fell while gold rose on Tuesday as investors looked for safety after President-elect Donald Trump said the U.S. currency was too strong, while sterling jumped as Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain would quit the European Union single market when the country leaves the EU.

Wall Street was weighed down by the financial sector, and U.S. Treasury prices gained on concerns about Mr. Trump’s planned protectionist trade policies.

Ahead of his Jan. 20 inauguration, investors were beginning to question whether Mr. Trump would be able to follow through on pro-business pledges such as corporate tax cuts, infrastructure spending and lighter regulation.

They are concerned Mr. Trump will pick a lot of different fights rather than focusing on seeing a few big issues to the end.

“You’re getting some give-back to the areas that have really done well with the Trump election,” said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, NJ.

“There’s a little less confidence that if you try to change everything that anything specific will change. It’s causing people to question which of the things they’ve counted on will actually pass.”

Investors fled the dollar after Mr. Trump said U.S. companies could not compete with China “because our currency is too strong. And it’s killing us,” in remarks published on the Wall Street Journal’s website on Monday.

The U.S. dollar was down 0.86 per cent against a basket of major currencies, while the euro 1 per cent to $1.07.

The pound, meanwhile, rose as high as $1.2416. It was last up 2.96 per cent, on track for the biggest daily increase sterling has seen since Reuters records began in 1998, after May said Britain would leave the EU’s single market but would seek maximum access to it through a new trade agreement.

The yen hit an almost seven-week high of 112.60 to the U.S. currency as investors sought shelter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58.96 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 19,826.77, the S&P 500 lost 6.8 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 2,267.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.39 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 5,538.73.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes gained 14/32 in price to yield 2.33 per cent, down from 2.38 per cent late on Friday. The yields earlier fell to 2.305 per cent, the lowest since Nov. 30.

“We’re still in the midst of the weak-dollar, lower-yield trade,” said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis. “It seems to represent a reversal from last year, and renewed uncertainty about Brexit and U.S. fiscal policy and the need to stay in Treasuries to diversify.”

Gold was up 1 per cent at $1,215.5 an ounce and hit its highest since Nov. 22. It was on track for seven consecutive days of gains.

“The precious metal is clearly the beneficiary of this risk-off appetite and traders are building their hedge,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets UK Ltd.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of major European stocks closed down 0.3 per cent.

Oil prices were mixed. Brent crude, the international benchmark, traded down 0.7 per cent at $55.49 a barrel, while U.S. crude was up 0.2 per cent at $52.48.



With files from Bloomberg News

