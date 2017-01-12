Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A TSX tote board is pictured in Toronto in this file photo. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
Reuters

Canada’s benchmark stock index fell on Thursday, pressured by losses for heavyweight financial and energy stocks as investors took some money off the table following solid gains since the U.S. presidential election.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 73.38 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 15,418.16. Eight of the index’s 10 main industry groups ended lower.

Wall Street falls with earnings in sight

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Thursday as investors awaited fourth-quarter earnings and details of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s economic policy a week before his inauguration.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.28 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 19,891, the S&P 500 lost 4.88 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 2,270.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.16 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 5,547.49.

