Canada’s benchmark stock index fell on Thursday, pressured by losses of heavyweight financial and energy stocks as investors took money off the table following solid gains since the U.S. presidential election.

The lack of details on economic policy by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at his news conference on Wednesday – the first since the November election – weighed on investor optimism.

“I just think that people traded quickly into their belief of new policy on Trump coming into office and that pulls forward a lot of returns,” said Ben Jang, portfolio manager at Nicola Wealth Management.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index has rallied more than 5 per cent since the Nov. 8 election. Last week it touched its highest level since September 2014, at 15,621.40, just shy of its record high.

“I think the sell-off is helping the market to normalize a bit and better understand that you need to wait until we are into the 100-day mark (of the new presidency) and we start to see a resemblance of what reform is going to look like,” Jang said.

The TSX closed down 73.38 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 15,418.16.

The country’s biggest banks and insurers were among the most influential weights on the index as bond yields fell, with Manulife Financial Corp down 1.8 per cent at C$24.43, and Bank of Montreal off 0.9 per cent to C$97.97.

The financials group – which accounts for 35 per cent of the index – fell 0.5 per cent, while the energy group declined 0.9 per cent even as oil prices rose.

Suncor Energy Inc dropped 0.9 per cent to C$42.78, while MEG Energy Corp slumped 5.4 per cent to C$7.96. MEG said it planned to refinance its debt and increase its capital spending by almost four times in 2017 after deferring some projects in 2016.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 76 cents higher at $53.01 a barrel.

Shaw Communications Inc fell 1.9 per cent to C$27.66 after the cable company’s quarterly profit more than halved as it took a charge related to the shutdown of a video streaming joint venture.

Industrials fell 0.5 per cent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 per cent.

Gold surged to a seven-week high above $1,200 an ounce before paring gains and copper prices advanced 2.2 per cent to $5,842.15 a tonne.

Just two of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher, with telecoms rising 0.3 per cent and utilities up 0.6 per cent.

Wall Street falls before earnings and on U.S. policy uncertainty

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Thursday as investors waited for fourth-quarter corporate earnings and details of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s economic policy eight days ahead of his inauguration.

While stocks pared losses as the session wore on, all but four of the S&P 500’s 11 sectors ended lower, with financials leading the decline a day ahead of the first major earnings reports in that sector. The S&P had risen 6.4 per cent since the Nov. 8 election.

Trump on Wednesday dashed investor hopes for new details on his policy plans in his first news conference since the election, instead lashing out at U.S. spy agencies and media companies for what he called a “phony” Russia dossier and repeated promises to reform healthcare policies.

On top of policy uncertainty, the market is missing stock buyback support in the quiet period ahead of earnings and individuals are putting more money into bonds than stocks, according to Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab in Boston.

“Companies can’t buy shares, and individuals all of a sudden stopped buying since the election. That could be the reason we’re seeing a little bit of a gap down today,” said Kleintop, but the dip could be temporary if earnings beat expectations.

Kleintop cited Investment Company Institute’s data on Wednesday showing the biggest cash flows to bond funds from stock funds since the election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.28 points, or 0.32 per cent, to close at 19,891, the S&P 500 dropped 4.88 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 2,270.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dipped 16.16 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 5,547.49.

The S&P had fallen as much as 0.9 per cent earlier in the session, and its financial index finished off 0.74 per cent, as yields on long-dated bonds fell.

Brad McMillan, Chief Investment Officer for Commonwealth Financial in Waltham, Mass. said the stock market’s continued proximity to its post-election peak was a positive sign.

“The fact we’re still bouncing along the ceiling means to me that everybody’s still pretty optimistic,” said McMillan.

“The population is confident. They’re willing to spend and they’re making more money and able to spend. That’s good news,” he said.

The S&P’s healthcare sector ended up 0.07 per cent after tumbling 1 per cent in the previous day’s session because of Trump’s comments.

The index was helped by a 0.9 per cent increase for Merck and a 2.5 per cent increase for Eli Lilly after a U.S. appeals court said it could block Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd from selling a generic equivalent of Eli Lilly’s top-selling lung cancer drug.

JPMorgan Chase was one of the biggest drags on the S&P 500 the day before its earnings report was due, losing nearly 1 per cent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.55-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.96-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 10 new 52-week highs and four new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 60 new highs and 21 new lows.

More than 6.7 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, higher than the 6.5 billion average in the last 20 sessions.

Report Typo/Error