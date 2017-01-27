Canada’s benchmark stock index slipped for a second straight day on Friday as oil prices fell and some heavyweight energy shares lost ground, while electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc jumped to a 12-year high.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 39.71 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 15,575.81. Five of the index’s 10 main industry groups ended lower.

Celestica surged 11.4 per cent to $18.60 after its adjusted earnings beat expectations and it said it would exit the oversupplied solar panel manufacturing market.

The energy group retreated 1 per cent as oil prices slipped on an increased focus on U.S. production increases that could lessen the impact of an OPEC agreement to reduce supply.

TransCanada Corp fell 1.3 per cent to $62.71 as the country’s energy regulator said it would restart from the beginning a hearing into the company’s proposed Energy East pipeline.

U.S. stocks edged lower for a second consecutive session on Friday as some underwhelming corporate earnings and gross domestic product data offset recent enthusiasm over policy actions by President Donald Trump.

U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter, with GDP rising at a 1.9-per-cent annual rate, below the 2.2-per-cent rise expected by economists and the 3.5-per-cent growth pace logged in the third quarter.

Chevron fell 2.4 per cent to $113.79 after its quarterly profit fell short of analysts’ expectations. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes. The S&P energy index, down 0.9 per cent, was the worst performing of the 11 major S&P sectors.

Starbucks curbed gains on the Nasdaq. Its shares dropped 4.0 per cent to $56.12 after the world’s biggest coffee seller trimmed its full-year revenue forecast.

“The market has rallied on expectations of good things to happen in the future but as we are getting the data that is factual of what is going on, it is not as good as people are hoping,” said Andrew Slimmon, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management in Chicago.

“Which tells you, this earnings recovery that is expected in 2017, a good chunk of it is already baked into the market.”

Even with some disappointing corporate results, fourth-quarter earnings are expected to show growth of 6.8 percent, which would mark the biggest increase in two years and second straight quarter of growth, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Dow remained above 20,000 for the third straight day, after breaching the milestone for the first time on Wednesday as the post-election rally reignited.

For the week, the Dow rose 1.3 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1 per cent and the Nasdaq advanced 1.9 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.13 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 20,093.78, the S&P 500 lost 1.99 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 2,294.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.61 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 5,660.78.

Microsoft rose 2.3 per cent to $65.78, while Intel gained 1.1 per cent to $37.98 after both reported quarterly results above Wall Street expectations.

However, Google parent Alphabet lost 1.4 per cent to $845.03 after it posted fourth-quarter profit below analysts’ estimates.

Colgate-Palmolive slumped 5.2 per cent to $64.68 after the personal products maker’s fourth-quarter revenue missed estimates.

Oil prices slipped on Friday, extending losses after data suggested drilling is ramping up in the United States, prompting investor concern about how effective OPEC and other producers will be at supporting prices by cutting supplies.

U.S. crude futures for March delivery settled down 61 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $53.17 a barrel.

Brent was down 72 cents at $55.52 a barrel.

The U.S. weekly oil and gas rig count from Baker Hughes showed that U.S. drillers added 15 oil rigs in the week, the 12th gain in 13 weeks. That brought the total count to 566, the most since November 2015.

“We’re in a holding pattern at this point in time,” said Mark Watkins, regional investment manager at U.S. Bank Private Client Group. “Supply is a big factor right now and you have the U.S. really filling that gap that OPEC has left open.”

Prices had risen during Asian trading, though activity was thin due to the start of the Lunar New Year holiday in much of that region, including China and Singapore.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia, agreed to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2017 to relieve a two-year supply overhang.

But U.S. oil production has been rising, with the International Energy Agency forecasting total U.S. output growth of 320,000 bpd in 2017 to an average of 12.8 million bpd.

Fundamental factors affected prices this week, such as gains in Iran’s monthly oil exports in February and resilient production in Libya. A glitch in North Sea Buzzard crude production provided support.

But market participants warned of more volatility ahead as speculators react to even small developments in the physical markets. U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that in the week to Jan. 24, hedge funds and other speculators boosted bullish wagers on U.S. crude oil to the highest since mid 2014.

“Given that speculative net long positions in Brent and WTI are already at a record-high level, the correction potential is therefore growing all the time,” Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said in a note.

