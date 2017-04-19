Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as sliding oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while solid earnings boosted Rogers Communications Inc and BlackBerry Ltd gained on a deal to get its cyber security tools in front of more potential customers.

The energy group – which accounts for one fifth of the index’s weight – fell 1.5 per cent as oil hit a two-week low with a surprising build in U.S. gasoline inventories and rising U.S. crude output undercut efforts by other countries to reduce a global glut.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd fell 1.2 per cent to C$43.70 and Encana Corp lost 3.3 per cent to C$14.88.

Offsetting the group’s losses, Parkland Fuel Co jumped 6 per cent to C$30.48 following news that would buy Chevron Corp’s Canadian gasoline stations and British Columbia refinery for C$1.46-billion ($1.09-billion).

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell steadily throughout the session to end down 69.69 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 15,552.88. Six of the index’s 10 main groups finished in the red.

“To me, fundamentally, I think the Toronto Stock Exchange is going to be hard pressed to move significantly higher,” based on expectations for a strong U.S. dollar, higher interest rates and lower oil prices, said Allan Small, a senior investment advisor at HollisWealth.

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd gained 3.1 per cent to C$12.04 after the technology company said insurer Allied World would offer its cyber policyholders access to BlackBerry tools.

Small said the news supported the notion that BlackBerry’s turnaround plan was working.

“I’m actually starting to look at BlackBerry again,” he said, adding that he would nevertheless need to see the company return to profitability before buying the stock for clients.

Barrick Gold Corp was the biggest drag on the index, falling 3.4 per cent to C$24.48. Shanghai-listed Shandong Tyan Home said on Wednesday its negotiations with Barrick to buy a 50-per cent stake of the Canadian operator’s Kalgoorlie mine have ended without a deal.

Other gold miners also slipped, tracking gold prices, which edged lower on a stronger U.S. dollar. Gold futures fell 0.8 per cent to $1,281.8 an ounce.

Rogers Communications Inc rose 1.5 per cent to C$62.36 after the country’s largest wireless company by market share reported a sharp rise in first-quarter profit and higher revenue after markets closed on Tuesday.

IBM sends S&P 500, Dow lower; Nasdaq advances

The S&P 500 and Dow closed lower and the Nasdaq advanced on Wednesday as investors digested the latest round of earnings, while a drop in oil prices weighed on the energy sector.

IBM sank 4.9 per cent to $161.69 after the company reported a bigger-than-expected decline in revenue for the first time in five quarters. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P and the price-weighted Dow.

“Usually the bigger names are the bellwethers, people look to them for some signals on the overall health, and sometimes the companies that report later that beat are lost in that shuffle,” said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.

The energy sector slumped 1.4 per cent for its fifth drop in six sessions as oil prices settled nearly 4 per cent lower.

U.S. data showed a counter-seasonal build in gasoline inventories and a smaller-than-expected decline in overall crude stocks and sent U.S. crude below the $52 a barrel mark for the first time in two weeks.

“Certainly oil has been weakening for a couple of days and that has been putting some pressure on things,” said Jankovskis.

Morgan Stanley rose 2 per cent after posting a surge in quarterly profit, taking some of the sting out of a disappointing report from Goldman Sachs on Tuesday.

Of the 57 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings through Wednesday morning, 75.4 per cent have topped expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data, above the 71 per cent average for the past four quarters.

Overall, profits of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 10.8 per cent in the quarter – the best since 2011.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119.13 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 20,404.15, the S&P 500 lost 4.03 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 2,338.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.56 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 5,863.03.

The S&P 500 failed to climb above its 50-day moving average, a level which has acted as resistance since the benchmark index fell below it last week.

With Wall Street near record levels and worries over President Donald Trump’s ability to carry out his pro-growth promises, investors are hoping first-quarter earnings will be strong enough to justify pricey market valuations.

Mounting tension between North Korea and the United States, along with political uncertainty in Europe ahead of the French presidential elections, have also served to keep investors cautious.

Intuitive Surgical gained 6.4 per cent at $807.94 to help lift the Nasdaq after the company reported higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue and profit. The stock was on track for its best day in nearly two years.

The U.S. economy expanded at a modest-to-moderate pace between mid-February and the end of March, but inflation pressures remained in check despite more difficulties in attracting and retaining workers, the Federal Reserve said.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.12-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.52-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 21 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 80 new highs and 39 new lows.

About 6.60 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, above the 6.31 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

Report Typo/Error