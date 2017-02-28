Canada’s main stock index closed lower on Tuesday, its fifth straight declining session, with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Bank of Nova Scotia weighing after earnings for each failed to impress investors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 64.27 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 15,399.24. It gained 0.1 per cent in February.

Bank of Montreal rose 2.2 per cent to $100.79 after it reported much higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and announced plans to buy back 15 million of its shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings were less impressive, and its shares fell 2.8 per cent to $77.04. The financials group, which accounts for 35 per cent of the index’s weight, fell 0.7 per cent overall.

Valeant dropped 13.9 per cent to $19.86 after saying that 2017 would be another year of transition with revenue falling as much as 8 per cent amid drug price pressure and fewer prescriptions.

U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday and the Dow snapped a 12-day winning streak as investors awaited President Donald Trump’s address to Congress, while a disappointing profit outlook from Target dragged down retailers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24.99 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 20,812.45, the S&P 500 lost 6.11 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 2,363.64 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.46 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 5,825.44.

Mr. Trump’s promises of tax reform, infrastructure spending and simpler regulations have sparked a post-election rally that has propelled the main U.S. market indexes to record highs.

His address, at 9:00 p.m. ET, is expected to touch on infrastructure spending, and could also include plans for tax reforms, defense spending and an overhaul of the U.S. healthcare system.

“The real question becomes how much patience does the market have,” said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, NJ.

Investors have been encouraged by Mr. Trump’s agenda, but “at some point the market is going to demand more clarification. If you’re basing your projection on pro-growth and pro-business, it’s based on the tax reform. So what the market wants to hear is that this still is a top priority and that the process is moving ahead.”

Target slumped 12.1 per cent after the retailer’s full-year profit forecast missed estimates and the company said it would take a $1 billion hit to its operating profit.

Also weighing on sentiment was data that showed U.S. economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter.

Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last at 2.347 per cent, down two basis points from late Monday as investors were cautious ahead of the speech.

“People need more concrete evidence about the fiscal side of the equation,” said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.

In Europe, upbeat company earnings helped the FTSEurofirst 300 index rise 0.2 pe rcent, snapping a three-day dip and consolidating a 2.6 per cent monthly gain.

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday but continued to trade in a tight range, as concerns about rising U.S. crude inventories ahead of data overshadowed OPEC production cuts.

U.S. crude stockpiles have been rising for seven consecutive weeks, and forecasts of an eighth build of 2.9 million barrels last week fueled worries that demand growth may not be sufficient to soak up the global crude oil glut.

Inventory data is due from industry group the American Petroleum Institute at 4:30 p.m. ET and the government’s report at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled down 4 cents, or 0.1 per cent, at $54.01 a barrel and Brent crude fell 34 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $55.59 a barrel.

For the month, Brent was little changed, and WTI set for a gain just above 2 per cent.

U.S. gasoline futures settled down 1.35 per cent to $1.5120 a gallon, also weighing down the petroleum complex.

Gasoline was under pressure on the final trading day for the March contract, the final month in which gasoline that complies with environmental standards for winter-grade fuel is offered. Abundant supplies of the fuel, which has different additives from those required in the summer, have weighed on prices.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has so far surprised the market by showing record compliance with oil-output curbs, and could improve in coming months as the biggest laggards - the United Arab Emirates and Iraq - pledge to catch up quickly with their targets.

While the Nov. 30 agreement to reduce production prompted oil prices to rise $10 a barrel, they have been trading in a narrow $3 range in recent weeks.

“Without full compliance by the OPEC cartel and non-OPEC producers, and signs that demand is picking up, we are positioned for a correction,” said Gene McGillian, manager of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

“There’s a risk that some of the new longs will start to head for the exits, and that’s where we could see a correction.”

Still, he said, prices are likely to stay locked in their current band unless there are signs that the production cut agreement has failed, or that compliance is dropping.

OPEC agreed to curb output by about 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from Jan. 1, the first cut in eight years. Underlying the high compliance to the deal, Iraq trimmed exports of Kirkuk crude oil to help meet its output target.

In addition, 11 non-OPEC oil producers have promised to cut their output - Russia reduced production by 124,000 barrels per day this month compared with October levels, Interfax reported on Tuesday citing a source familiar with the data.

Broadly, analysts and economists expect an average 2017 Brent price of 57.52 a barrel, according to a Reuters poll.

Oil industry and OPEC country sources told Reuters Saudi Arabia wanted crude prices to rise to $60 a barrel this year, a level it saw as encouraging investments but not spurring a fresh surge in U.S. shale production.

But a report from consultancy Rystad Energy issued earlier this month said the break-even price for U.S. shale oil producers fell last year to an average $35 per barrel.

The market shrugged off a report Tuesday afternoon that showed U.S. crude production had contracted in December. The market has been looking to the weekly rig count report for a more timely picture of U.S. crude production.

