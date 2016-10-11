Canada’s main stock edged lower on Tuesday as a disappointing start to U.S. earnings season weighed, offsetting gains for the shares of energy companies after a recent move higher in oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 16.66 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 14,549.60. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower.

Wall Street sells off on weak earnings, election uncertainty

Wall Street sold off on Tuesday as disappointing corporate reports gave a sour tone to the start of earnings season and investors digested possible changing dynamics for the upcoming U.S. elections.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 197.27 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 18,131.77, the S&P 500 lost 26.82 points, or 1.24 per cent, to 2,136.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 81.89 points, or 1.54 per cent, to 5,246.79.

