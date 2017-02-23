Canada’s main stock index fell for the second straight day on Thursday as financial and industrial shares pared recent gains, while the materials group lost ground as base metal prices slumped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 49.02 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 15,781.20. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower.

The energy group climbed 0.8 per cent, as oil prices rose after U.S. data showed a surprise decline in inventories, suggesting a global glut may be ending after moves by OPEC to cut production.

Suncor Energy Inc. rose 1.7 per cent to $42.85 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd also added 1.1 per cent, to $38.56.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. advanced 1.5 per cent to $15.73, even as the company reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss as production fell about 6 per cent.

Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc. fell 1.1 per cent to $54.74. An outage on its Line 2A pipeline in Canada’s Alberta will last about three weeks, the company said in a note to shippers seen by Reuters.

Supermarket chain Loblaw’s advanced 3.1 per cent to $71.05 after reporting a sharp jump in profit and higher-than-expected revenue.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. advanced 5.2 per cent to $31.50. The meat packing company is hunting for acquisitions in the United States, after years spent upgrading old factories and shedding business lines, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday, a day after reporting a doubling of fourth-quarter profit.

U.S. stocks edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by energy stocks and a renewed pledge by President Donald Trump to chief executives of major U.S. companies to bring back millions of jobs to the United States.

Mr. Trump is expected to introduce a series of proposals that could benefit companies, including tax reforms, a reduction in regulation and increased infrastructure spending that were a part of his election campaign.

Those promises have helped spur equities to record highs, with the S&P 500 up more than 10 per cent since the election.

Investors, however, are looking for more clarity on the proposals, which has kept the benchmark S&P index in a tight daily trading range. It has failed to register a move of at least one per cent in either direction since Dec. 7.

Mr. Trump is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28.

“The market is willing to hang in there, so to speak, for now, waiting on it,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

“Other than campaign promises, there hasn’t been a whole lot of detail we’ve seen under the new president as far as the market is concerned. I don’t know that you have to come out with full detail but you have to offer something.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.24 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 20,809.84, the S&P 500 gained 0.96 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 2,363.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.12 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 5,835.51.

The Nasdaq Composite was on track for its biggest daily percentage drop this month, weighed down by a 9.3-per-cent drop in Nvidia. BMO cut its rating on the stock to “underperform” and reduced its price target by $15 to $85 per share.

L Brands plunged 15.6 per cent to $48.94 as the worst performer on the S&P 500 after the company reported weak sales at Victoria’s Secret, its biggest business by revenue.

Oil advanced to the highest close since July 2015 in New York after government data showed a smaller-than-forecast crude supply gain.

Crude supplies climbed 564,000 barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said. While that’s the highest level in weekly data going back to 1982, it trailed a 3.25 million-barrel gain projected by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Crude imports fell the most since November while exports rose to a record. Refinery oil demand dropped as seasonal maintenance was performed.

Oil has traded in a tight range above $50 a barrel since the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and 11 other nations -- including Russia and Mexico -- started trimming supply to ease a global glut. OPEC made about 90 per cent of its pledged cuts last month, but Total SA Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said Tuesday that the group must prolong the curbs beyond six months to significantly trim bloated world stockpiles. Investor optimism that New York futures will rise reached a record in the week ended Feb. 14.

“There’s an extreme amount of speculation in the market and Wall Street is throwing more money in,” Stephen Schork, president of Schork Group Inc., a consulting company in Villanova, Pennsylvania, said by telephone. “They are still counting on OPEC and the refiners who will be coming out of maintenance next month.”

West Texas Intermediate for April delivery rose 86 cents to $54.45 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It was the highest settlement since July 2, 2015. Total volume traded was about 17 per cent below the 100-day average.

Brent for April settlement advanced 74 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $56.58 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude closed at a $2.13 premium to WTI.

With files from Bloomberg News

