Canada’s benchmark stock index fell more than 100 points on Wednesday as a sharp drop in oil prices weighed on energy shares, while the financial and industrial groups also lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 111.80 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 15,496.98. Eight of the index’s 10 main industry groups ended lower.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped on Wednesday as energy stocks suffered their worst drop in nearly six months.

The energy sector, slumped 2.5 per cent for its biggest decline since mid-September. Oil prices tumbled more than 5 per cent in the wake of a much stronger-than-expected rise in U.S. inventories.

“Good news had certainly been out there in terms of production cuts,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, NY.

“Now you see, especially on the U.S. side, inventory builds and shale producers making some good money at these levels so production comes back on line.”

Also moving lower were interest rate-sensitive real estate stocks, off 1.5 percent, after the ADP National Employment report showed the U.S. private sector added 298,000 jobs last month, well above expectations for a 190,000 increase.

The robust data set the stage for Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report, which includes private and public sector jobs and is seen as a barometer of the U.S. economy. With a small chance of a weak payrolls report, the U.S. Federal Reserve is more likely to raise rates at its meeting next week.

Traders now price in an 85.2-per-cent chance of a rate increase, according to Thomson Reuters data, up from 30 per cent at the start of last week following hawkish comments from a string of Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Janet Yellen.

Wall Street’s main indexes remain close to all-time highs, driven by anticipation of pro-growth policies under President Donald Trump. However, as details remain scarce on his plans, gains have moderated and concerns about stock valuations are more pronounced.

The S&P 500 is trading at about 18 times forward earnings estimates against the long-term average of about 15 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.17 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 20,855.59, the S&P 500 lost 5.41 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 2,362.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.62 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 5,837.55.

Caterpillar fell 2.8 per cent after the New York Times said it reviewed a report commissioned by the U.S. government that accused the heavy equipment maker of carrying out tax and accounting fraud.

H&R Block shares surged nearly 15 per cent for their best day in over eight years, after the tax preparation company posted its quarterly results.

Oil prices plunged 5 percent to their lowest levels this year on Wednesday as U.S. crude inventories surged much more than expected to a record high, stoking concerns a global glut could persist even as OPEC tries to prop up prices with output curbs.

Crude stockpiles in the world’s top energy consumer have been rising all year, and soared last week by 8.2 million barrels, more than quadruple the forecasts, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed.

The big daily price slide could signal a steep downward move if speculators are beginning to unwind long positions in crude oil, which were close to a record, traders and analysts said.

Technical analysts said more selling could be triggered if prices break below support levels after being in a tight trading range this year.

“We’re seeing some ‘GMO trading’, or ‘Get-Me-Out’ type trading,” said Andrew Lebow, senior partner at Commodity Research Group in Darien, Connecticut.

“It’s a combination of an overhang of (speculative) length and the overhang in inventories ... and the other thing unnerving the market is rapid growth in U.S. crude production.”

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $50.28 per barrel, down $2.86, or 5.38 per cent after falling to its lowest level since Dec. 15.

Brent crude slumped to its lowest level since Dec. 8 at $52.93, before settling at $53.11, down $2.81 or 5.03 per cent.

Prices notched their biggest daily percentage drop since February 2016. Trading volumes soared, with more than 877,000 lots of 1,00 barrels each changing hands in WTI, the highest since Dec. 1. In Brent, volumes hit the highest since early December with over 419,000 lots traded.

Both contracts fell below their 100-day moving averages for the first time since late November when OPEC and other producing countries announced supply cuts.

“This is one of those occasions where the news follows the trend and we’ve now tried for the better part of the year to get through the $55-$56 area for WTI specifically and we’ve failed,” said Brian LaRose, technical analyst at ICAP in Jersey City, NJ.

“This is more of a catalyst and a wake-up call to a lot of people to say here’s some fundamentals to back up what technicals have been saying for the last three weeks.”

The most active options of the day included WTI April $50 puts with more than 21,000 lots traded, April $51 puts with more than 18,00 lots and May $50 puts with more than 17,000 lots.

Key support levels for WTI that were being tested are the $51-$50 range heading to the end of the week, LaRose said. If that is breached, the next levels to watch would be the $47-$48 range.

Also pressuring oil prices were expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike next week, which lifted the dollar against a basket of currencies, making greenback-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Oil prices had been supported by a supply cut that started on Jan. 1 by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus Russia and other non-members. Data and statements from oil ministers suggested high compliance with the deal.

Officially, OPEC maintains that it is too early to talk of extending the agreement, a position reiterated by the Saudi minister on Tuesday.

