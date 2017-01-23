Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, pressured by lower oil prices and risk of a more protectionist United States under its new president, Donald Trump.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index reached a more than two-year high earlier this month, helped by an agreement in November by major oil producers to cut output and by prospects of U.S. economic stimulus. But the rally has lost some momentum as investor attention shifted to Trump’s push to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“That creates a lot of anxiety for Canadian investors,” said Ian Scott, equity analyst at Manulife Asset Management.

“I think there is a recalibration here as we get a sense of what this is going to mean for Canada going forward.”

The head of a business advisory council to Trump played down the risk to Canada from any changes to NAFTA. Still, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Cabinet held a two-day retreat in Calgary, Alberta, to discuss U.S. ties.

“The auto suppliers in Canada, they could be at considerable risk if free trade to the (United) States was to be at risk,” Scott said.

He favors those companies that are producing in the United States and can benefit from Trump’s plans to lower taxes.

The TSX closed down 67.75 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 15,480.13.

The most influential weights on the index included Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which fell 4.2 per cent to C$39.24, and Suncor Energy Inc, down 1.9 per cent to C$41.47, while the overall energy group fell 2.9 per cent as oil prices dropped.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 47 cents lower at $52.75 a barrel as signs of a strong recovery in U.S. drilling overshadowed news that OPEC and non-OPEC producers were on track to meet output reduction goals.

Eight of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower, with the consumer discretionary and consumer staples groups falling more than 0.6 per cent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4 per cent, as copper rose amid hopes the Trump administration would make good on a pledge to boost infrastructure spending.

Uncertainty about Trump’s economic policies also boosted gold to its highest level in two months and Canada-listed gold miners rose. Barrick Gold Corp advanced 3.6 per cent to C$23.64.

Gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to $1,210 an ounce and copper prices gained 0.8 per cent to $5,794.85 a tonne.

Wall Street dips on Trump protectionism, Qualcomm drag

U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as early moves by President Donald Trump highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally.

In his latest executive order, Trump signed to formally withdraw the United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific partnership trade deal.

Trump has also vowed to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with leaders of Canada and Mexico.

“Investors are really trying to gauge what the potential fallout or impact of Trump’s approach to trade, economics, taxes and regulation looks like,” said Peter Kenny, senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group, in New York.

Earlier in the day, Trump met with a dozen prominent American manufacturers at the White House and said he would slash regulations and cut corporate taxes to boost the economy. Trump also plans to meet with leaders of construction and sheet metal unions on Monday and automotive executives Tuesday.

The post-election rally led Wall Street to repeated highs since the election but has stalled recently, with the S&P 500 having registered modest declines in consecutive weeks, as investors have become wary about the potential impact of an isolationist stance on world trade.

“This is more or less a reversion to the mean. What surprises me is we haven’t seen a sharper pullback,” said Kenny.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.4 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 19,799.85, the S&P 500 lost 6.11 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 2,265.2 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.39 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 5,552.94.

The dollar touched a seven-week low of 100.18 against a basket of major currencies, while prices of safe-haven gold hit a two-month high.

Energy stocks, down 1.1 per cent, were the worst performing of the 11 major S&P sectors, as oil prices eased on signs of a strong recovery in U.S. drilling. Halliburton also weighed on the sector, down 2.9 per cent after the world’s No. 2 oilfield services provider reported a bigger loss in the latest quarter.

Qualcomm tumbled 12.7 per cent to $54.88 after Apple filed a $1-billion lawsuit against the chip supplier on Friday. The stock suffered its worst day since November 2015 and was the biggest drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.19-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.42-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 16 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 79 new highs and 41 new lows.

About 6.15 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, matching the daily average over the last 20 sessions.

