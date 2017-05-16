Canada’s main stock index finished lower on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains, as a retreat in financial and energy stocks dragged the market into negative territory.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 86.14 points, or 0.55 per cent, to close at 15,543.33. All but three of the index’s 10 key sectors declined.

Airlines were the big winner on the TSX after the federal government introduced legislation that would allow foreign investors to own up to 49 per cent of the country’s airlines.

Shares in Air Canada finished nearly five per cent higher or 80 cents to $16.95, while WestJet Airlines stock gained 2.52 per cent or 55 cents to $22.36.

The S&P 500 and the Dow ended Tuesday’s session flat after mixed economic data and retail earnings, while the Nasdaq had another record close with help from technology stocks.

U.S. manufacturing production showed its biggest increase in more than three years in April, bolstering a view that economic growth picked up early in the second quarter despite a surprise decline in homebuilding.



Investors were also cautious about potential delays to the government’s tax and regulation reform agenda after reports late Monday that President Donald Trump disclosed highly classified information to Russia’s foreign minister about a planned Islamic State operation.

“There’s a lot of political data but not a lot of economic data that’s changing the landscape,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

Home improvement chain Home Depot reported a better-than-expected first-quarter performance, but TJX Cos Inc , owner of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores, posted slowing comparable-store sales growth and a disappointing current-quarter profit forecast.

“It’s a combination of earnings and better-than-expected industrial production, countered with concerns about future economic data and the fact we continue to see weak retail sales,” said Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis.

“With the consumer being more than two-thirds of economic growth, if consumer spending is weak, can we continue to see solid economic growth?”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 2.19 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 20,979.75, and the S&P 500 lost 1.65 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 2,400.67, easing from an intraday record high of 2,405.77.

The Nasdaq Composite added 20.20 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 6,169.87, a record close for the index.

Only two of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors closed higher, with technology providing the biggest boost. The sector rose 0.5 per cent, with an outsized boost from Microsoft , which rose 2 percent.

Soros Fund Management disclosed late Monday that it more than tripled its stake in Microsoft, which also benefited from investors’ focus on security.

“A lot of technology right now is driven by worries about cyber security, as investors believe more companies will have to upgrade their computer systems,” said Edward Jones’ Warne.

Authorities around the globe scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading the “WannaCry” ransomware that has infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries. Cyber security researchers have found evidence they say could link the attacks to North Korea.

The S&P’s financial sector ended the day with a 0.2-percent gain. Utilities were the S&P’s biggest decliner of the day with a 0.8-percent drop.

UnitedHealth and Pfizer were the S&P’s biggest drags. Pfizer fell 1.6 per centt to $32.60 after Citigroup downgraded the drug developer’s stock to “sell,” from “neutral.”

The U.S. dollar index touched its lowest since early November on Tuesday, hurt by weaker-than-expected U.S. housing data and concerns after political turmoil once again hit Washington.

A rally in the euro was reinforced by dollar losses, prompted by allegations that U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed highly sensitive intelligence information to senior Russian officials at a meeting last week.

The disclosure adds to concern over the administration’s chances of passing legislation, including a tax reform, that has partly been priced in by financial markets. Stocks remain at or near record highs, supported by the strongest earnings season for S&P 500 components since 2011.

The dollar fell after the poor housing data and despite U.S. manufacturing production recording its largest increase in more than three years.

The downtrend in the U.S. currency could extend further, according to Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management, given the potential for further political fallout relating to Mr. Trump’s intelligence disclosure.

“It seems like progressively every single day it gets more and more beyond any sense of normal leadership and ultimately that kind of political volatility does translate into economic volatility,” Mr. Schlossberg said.

The dollar index fell 0.77 per cent, with the euro up 1.06 per cent to $1.1089.

The dollar index had reached 14-year highs in early January on the view that Trump’s plans for tax cuts and infrastructure spending would boost growth and inflation. But it fell to six-month lows on Tuesday.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.64 per cent versus the greenback at 113.08 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2919, up 0.20 per cent on the day.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite touched record highs but the S&P retreated to trade slightly negative. Traders shared concerns about the feasibility of the Trump agenda of tax cuts and deregulation, without taking their eyes off the expected economic growth.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.08 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.28 percent.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.51 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.37 percent higher, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.25 percent.

Oil prices were little changed as traders awaited weekly U.S. inventory data and after Kuwait joined top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia in support of prolonging supply cuts through March 2018 to reduce a global crude glut.

U.S. crude fell 0.49 per cent to $48.61 per barrel and Brent was last at $51.62, down 0.39 per cent on the day.

U.S. Treasury yields fell after the housing data added to recent soft economic news that has raised new doubts over how many times the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price to yield 2.3274 per cent, from 2.338 percent late on Monday.

Spot gold added 0.5 per cent to $1,236.91 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.57 per cent to $1,237.00 an ounce.

Copper lost 0.04 per cent to $5,610.85 a tonne.



