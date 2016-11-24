The U.S. dollar surged to a near 14-year high before pulling back on Thursday, clocking up records against a range of other top world currencies and skittling emerging markets.

Stronger data from the world’s biggest economy had underpinned the greenback’s gains, which were further amplified by thinner volumes as U.S. traders stayed away for the Thanksgiving holiday.

It was off its highs as European markets closed but had earlier pushed its way past more of last year’s peaks against the euro to reach $1.0515, with only the March 2015 high of $1.0457 standing in the way of a drive toward parity.

The yen had skidded to an eight-month low and China’s yuan to an 8-1/2 year low, while the highly sensitive Turkish lira and Indian rupee hit new troughs as warning lights flashed in emerging markets.

“There doesn’t seem to be anything stopping U.S. yields going higher in the near-term so I think people are going to stay on the dollar trend,” State Street Global Markets’ head of global macro strategy, Michael Metcalfe, said.

“The only risk to this are that the dislocations in markets outside of the U.S., particularly in emerging markets, get to a point where they start to feed back into concerns (for the Federal Reserve as it looks to raise interest rates),” he said.

Canadian stocks were flat on the day as industrial metals, including First Quantum Minerals Ltd., edged higher in light trading.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished down 0.04 per cent, or 5.71 points, to 15,075.20 in Toronto. Trading volume in the Canadian equity benchmark was significantly lower than normal with U.S. markets closed. The equity benchmark is up 16 per cent in 2016, the top performer among developed markets tracked by Bloomberg.

First Quantum and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. climbed at least 2.9 per cent as copper stocks led gains with the metal set for its biggest monthly gain in a decade.

Energy producers have buoyed the S&P/TSX in the second half of the year amid optimism OPEC producers will come to an agreement on output cuts at an official meeting in Vienna Nov. 30. Raw-materials producers meanwhile have struggled, down 7.9 per cent in the same period with gold slumping to the lowest in nine months.

“Hopes now are running high that OPEC will deliver on an output cut,” said David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist at Gluskin Sheff & Associates Inc., in a note to clients. “Commodities are up, helped by copper.”

In contrast to all the FX noise, European shares saw a broadly quiet day, with most of the main bourses inching up on gains from chemical and insurance sector stocks but capped by weaker banks.

German business confidence data showed firms remained unfazed, for now at least, by the U.S. election win for Donald Trump and the political uncertainty bubbling in the euro zone.

However, the European Central Bank delivered an unusually downbeat message, warning that global political shifts could compound existing vulnerabilities to rising interest rates and revive worries about the euro zone’s weaker economies.

ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said the bank would be watching Italy particularly closely as it braces for a referendum on sweeping changes to its constitution next month.

“It’s the sort of political uncertainty that will trigger or not an economic shock in financial markets,” Mr. Constancio told reporters after presenting the ECB’s twice yearly report on financial stability, refering to if Italy’s government losses the vote.

“And depending on the degree of that shock, then we have to see if we have anything to do or not.”

It was enough to keep bond markets playing the transatlantic divide that has been widening again on bets that, while the United States may be about to raise interest rates, Europe is unlikely to follow suit for a couple of years.

The yield on Germany’s 10-year government bond, the benchmark for the region, fell 2 basis points (bps) to 0.26 per cent, while Italy, which has been plagued by its political concerns, outperformed with yields down 5 bps to 2.08 per cent.

In the United States on Wednesday by contrast, the two-year Treasury yield hit its highest since April 2010.

The firm dollar hit most emerging market currencies, with China’s yuan nearing the 7 per dollar level for the first time since May 2008.

State banks or foreign exchange authorities in China, India, Indonesia and the Philippines were all suspected of intervening to slow the slide in their currencies, traders said.

Turkey’s lira and India’s rupee both sank to record lows. The lira was also buffeted by calls from European lawmakers to halt Turkey’s EU membership talks, though it clawed back some ground after the Turkish central bank raised one of its key interest rates for the first time since 2014.

“Exchange rate movements due to recently heightened global uncertainty and volatility pose upside risks on the inflation outlook,” the central bank’s monetary policy committee said in its statement.

The STOXX Europe 600 index ended up 0.3 per cent. The session was quiet with Wall Street shut for the holiday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.4 per cent, though the drop in the yen lifted the export-orientated Nikkei in Tokyo to a near 11-month high.

Oil prices were little changed on Thursday ahead of next week’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to discuss implementation of its proposed cap on production.

Brent crude futures settled up 5 cents at $49.00 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 2 cents.

Traders said market activity was low because of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and there was a reluctance to take on big price bets amid uncertainty about the planned OPEC-led production cut.

OPEC is due to meet on Nov. 30 to coordinate the cut agreed in Algiers in September, potentially with the cooperation of Russia, which is not a member of the group.

Russia could revise down its 2017 oil production plans if a global output freeze comes into force, effectively cutting output by 200,000-300,000 barrels per day (bpd), Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

OPEC will probably propose that other producers cut production by 880,000 bpd for six months starting from Jan. 1, Azerbaijan Energy Minister Natig Aliyev was reported as saying in Azeri newspaper Respublika.

But an OPEC source told Reuters that OPEC has yet to make a final proposal to non-OPEC countries on joint production cuts, which will be discussed on Nov. 28 in Vienna.

Mr. Novak also disputed the 880,000 bpd figure and said that OPEC had earlier proposed that non-OPEC countries cut output by 500,000 bpd.

Meanwhile, Algerian Energy Minister Noureddine Bouterfa will meet his Iranian counterpart Bijan Zanganeh in Tehran on Saturday in an effort to ensure that OPEC’s third-largest producer is on board, a source told Reuters.

“Despite 13 countries participating, an Iranian rejection to chip in would be more than enough to kill the deal,” Tamas Varga, at oil brokerage PVM Oil, said in a note.

Most analysts believe that some form of cut will be agreed, but it is uncertain whether it will be enough to prop up a market that has been dogged by a supply overhang for more than two years, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

“We expect OPEC will reach an agreement at next week’s biannual meeting in Vienna ... If OPEC does successfully reach an agreement, prices are likely to test the year high in Brent of $53 per barrel,” ANZ bank said in a note to clients.

The head of the IEA Fatih Birol told Reuters that even if production is cut, higher prices could prompt U.S. shale oil drillers to massively increase their own output.

Gold edged lower on Thursday as the dollar traded within reach of an almost 14-year high hit on positive U.S. economic data.

Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at $1,183.20 an ounce. It dropped 2 per cent in the previous session and touched its lowest since Feb. 8 at $1,180.99 overnight.

U.S. gold futures eased by 0.4 per cent to $1,183.20.

With U.S. markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, trading volumes were thin.

With files from Bloomberg News

