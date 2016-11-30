Oil surged as OPEC ministers forged a deal to cut production, sparking a rally in global energy shares.

Crude prices rose the most in nine months amid the agreement on output reduction, the first in eight years among the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. Exxon Mobile Corp. and Chevron Corp. rallied, lifting a measure of global energy shares to the biggest advance since January.

The OPEC agreement removed an uncertainty that had gripped markets during weeks of often tense negotiations. Now investors are likely to shift focus back to the prospects of the U.S. economy, with government data on monthly payrolls due Friday. Speculation over president-elect Donald Trump’s plans on fiscal stimulus and a string of better-than-expected economic reports have boosted confidence in the world’s largest economy, with traders ratcheting up bets on a December rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

“Today is a continuation of what we’ve been seeing - higher inflation expectations,’’ said James Gaul, a portfolio manager at Boston Advisors LLC, which oversees $4.5 billion. Friday’s “payrolls data is going to be watched through the lens of the Fed,’’ he added. “So long as there are no massive surprises to the downside, then the expectation the Fed is going to raise rates in December will remain in place.

Canada’s main stock index hit a near 18-month high as energy stocks surged along with oil prices as major crude producers reached a deal to curb production.

The energy group, which accounts for one-fifth of the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index, jumped over 8 per cent.

The Toronto index was up 83.04 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 15,082.85 It earlier hit 15,141.02, its highest level since June 3, 2015.

Energy shares accounted for the most influential gainers, with several names jumping more than 10 per cent. The country’s largest producers all rose, with Suncor Energy Inc. rising 6.8 per cent, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. up 8.8 per cent and Cenovus Energy Inc. adding 9.6 per cent.

The group was also boosted by Ottawa’s decision to approve a pipeline project that will improve access to Asian markets.

The index gain came despite eight of its 10 main groups trading in negative territory.

The financials group slipped 0.5 per cent. Shares in Royal Bank of Canada fell 3.4 per cent after the country’s largest lender reported a bigger-than-expected decline in fourth-quarter profit, reflecting lower earnings from its capital markets business and an increase in loans to oil firms turning bad.

Gold miners also weighed as bullion prices fell.

Barrick Gold Corp. dropped 2.9 per cent and Goldcorp Inc. fell 1.8 per cent.

Industrials rose 1 per cent, led by railway stocks.

Canada’s economy accelerated in the third quarter at its fastest pace in more than two years, benefiting from a rebound in oil exports and continued consumer spending, data from Statistics Canada showed.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell in afternoon trading on Wednesday as losses in technology shares and big dividend payers, including utilities, offset sharp gains in the energy sector.

News that OPEC agreed to cut production drove U.S. oil prices up, causing the S&P 500 energy index to rally 4.8 per cent and bond yields to jump.

But top dividend payers likes utilities and telecommunications companies, whose stocks tend to fall as interest rates rise, declined. The S&P utility index was down 3.2 per cent, while shares of AT&T fell 2.1 per cent. Technology shares also dropped, including Microsoft , which was down 1.3 per cent.

November was set to be Wall Street’s best month since March, largely because of the post U.S.-election rally.

“You had this explosive rally post election ... Stocks didn’t just go up, they went vertical,” said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. “So you’re going to have some sort of retracement.”

The Dow Jones industrial average was unofficially up 1.78 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 19,123.38, the S&P 500 lost 5.83 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 2,198.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 56.24 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 5,323.68.

Earlier in the session, the Dow and S&P 500 hit record intraday highs.

Bank stocks also rose sharply, with Bank of America up 4.6 per cent.

Investors expect the market to benefit from President-elect Donald Trump’s policies, including higher spending on infrastructure and simpler regulations in the healthcare and banking industries.

Steven Mnuchin, Mr. Trump’s pick for Treasury secretary, told CNBC that tax reforms and trade pact overhauls would be top priorities of the new administration.

Oil soared more than 10 per cent on Wednesday to over $50 a barrel and its highest in a month as some of the world’s largest producers agreed to curb production for the first time since 2008 in a bid to support prices.

Crude prices rose nearly 5 per cent for the month. However, they are unlikely to skyrocket further in reaction to the deal and the rally may even be short-lived, traders and analysts said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which accounts for a third of global oil supply, agreed to cut production from January by around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), or over 3 percent, to 32.5 million bpd.

The cut will put production at the low end of a preliminary agreement struck in Algiers in September, and will reduce output from a current 33.64 million bpd.

The group’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia said it would take the lion’s share of cuts - reducing output by almost 500,000 bpd to 10.06 million bpd - to get the deal done.

Iraq, OPEC’s second largest producer which had previously resisted cuts, providing a hurdle to a deal, agreed to reduce output by 200,000 bpd to 4.351 million bpd.

Iran was allowed to boost production slightly from its October level. This was a major victory for Tehran, which has long argued it needs to regain market share lost under Western sanctions.

Non-OPEC member Russia, which had long resisted cutting output and pushed its production to new record highs in recent months, agreed to cut output by 300,000 bpd. OPEC will meet with non-OPEC producers on Dec. 9.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January delivery settled up $4.21 to $49.44 a barrel, a 9.6-per-cent gain. They earlier rose 10 percent, the largest one-day move since February.

Brent crude futures for January delivery settled up $4.09 a barrel or 8.82 per cent at $50.47 a barrel. The contract expires Wednesday, and the February contract rose 8.9 per cent to $51.51

Oil prices will continue to strengthen on the deal, but sharp gains will be limited as market skepticism lingers about how effective the cuts will be.

“It’s going to take time to see who’s going to abide by those rules,” said Oliver Sloup, director of managed futures at IITrader.com. In the past, not all producers have complied with agreements on supply cuts, Sloup said. As a result, there is skepticism about how closely the production caps will be adhered to.

Kuwait, Venezuela and Algeria have agreed to monitor compliance with the OPEC agreement.

U.S. production capabilities may also mute the price reaction, according to Viktor Nossek, director of research at Wisdomtree. “While prices may climb further in the very near term, we expect any gains will be short-lived, with U.S. production likely to ramp up to exploit higher prices.”

The market will grow in a measured way because traders with short positions have already exited crude futures, according to Dominic Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management Institute.

“There’s going to be an air of cautiousness and rightfully so,” he said. “I think the market is going to move to the upside, but in a metered, cautious manner over a period of time.”

The oil rally ricocheted through the market, with stocks and bond prices reacting to the move.

U.S.-listed oil companies including Exxon Mobil Corp , Chevron Corp and Schlumberger saw shares rise as crude prices climbed. Some U.S. producers saw shares spike more than 10 per cent, including Pioneer Natural Resources, Hess Corp and Anadarko Petroleum .

The pact is seen as a boon for U.S. shale producers, who have developed techniques to pump crude at a price almost as low as that of Iran and Iraq.

Deferred spreads for U.S. and Brent crude futures also rallied on the OPEC deal.

The WTI Dec 2017 to Dec 2018 spread rallied to as much as negative 39 cents from negative $1.26 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Brent Dec 2017 to Dec 2018 spread rallied to as much as negative $1.04 a barrel from negative $1.87 a barrel on Tuesday.

A weekly government report on U.S. crude oil stockpiles had little sway in the market, which remained focused on the OPEC deal. U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell 884,000 barrels in the week, compared with forecasts of a 636,000-barrel increase.

With files from Bloomberg News

