Stock prices around the world rose on Tuesday following upbeat U.S. growth data and strength in U.S. healthcare shares, while oil prices fell to the weakest level in over a week on doubts OPEC could reach an accord to reduce output.

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of currencies on profit-taking. The dollar index had hit a near 14-year peak last week on expectations a Trump administration would result in tax cuts and a surge in federal spending to bolster the U.S. economy.

“Optimism surrounding potential fiscal stimulus and some targeted deregulation next year have lifted U.S. equity prices in recent weeks,” said Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors.

“Couple that with an increasingly enthusiastic consumer supported by stronger wage gains, and the economy appears well-positioned to remain on a growth path heading into 2017.”

Concerns about rising government borrowing to finance fiscal stimuli, together with upbeat U.S. economic data, spurred early selling in U.S. Treasuries and other core government bonds before month-end related buying emerged, pushing their yields lower.

Gold prices fell on growing expectations of stronger global growth led by the United States and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in response.

In Toronto, Canadian stocks fell slightly for a second day as crude tumbled.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index declined 0.1 per cent, or 15.55 points, to 14,999.81. The index remains up 15 per cent in 2016, the top performer among developed markets tracked by Bloomberg.

Energy producers led the index lower, slumping over 2.5 per cent as a group for a fourth day of losses, the longest losing streak since Nov. 4. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory

Raw-materials companies fell over 0.5 per cent as industrial metals slumped, paring the biggest monthly rally in more than seven years on signs China is taking steps to cool a trading frenzy in commodities. Copper, lead, nickel, aluminum and zinc all retreated.

Teck Resources Ltd., the best-performing stock in the S&P/TSX this year, lost 2.4 per cent. Teck is up about six-fold in 2016 on rallies in metallurgical coal and zinc.

The financials group rose 0.7 per cent, helped by Bank of Nova Scotia gaining 1.6 per cent after Canada’s third-biggest lender reported a better-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter earnings.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was unofficially up 23.90 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 19,121.80, the S&P 500 rose 2.94 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 2,204.66 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 11.11 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 5,379.92.

The outlook for U.S. stocks improved after data showed the U.S. economy grew 3.2 per cent in the third quarter, faster than initially thought, due to strong consumer spending and a surge in soybean exports.

UnitedHealth’s 3.7- per-cent rise to a record high after the largest U.S. health insurer’s upbeat forecast boosted the healthcare sector.

European equities ended higher, with Italian bank stocks gaining 4 percent after Monte dei Paschi’s rescue plan got off to an encouraging start. Generali’s board approved a conversion of 400 million euros in Monte dei Paschi subordinated bonds into shares, according to Italian press reports.

Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index finished up 0.26 per cent at 1,343.68.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, rose 1.24 points or 0.3 per cent, to 414.88.

In addition to its bank sector, Italy was also in focus ahead of a constitutional referendum on Sunday.

Italian 10-year government yields fell below 2 per cent after Reuters reported that the European Central Bank is ready to buy more Italian bonds if there is turmoil after the constitutional referendum on Sunday.

The political risk kept the euro restrained despite the pullback in the dollar. The single currency was last up 0.3 per cent at $1.0641.

The dollar index fell 0.3 per cent on profit-taking, paring its month-to-date gain to 2.6 per cent.

The greenback’s decline was compounded by lower U.S. yields, with 10-year Treasury yield dipping 1 basis point to 2.31 per cent.

Oil slumped 4 per cent on Tuesday as OPEC’s leading oil exporters struggled to agree on a deal to cut production to reduce global oversupply and boost prices, with Iran and Iraq at loggerheads with Saudi Arabia a day ahead of meeting.

Brent futures fell $1.86, or 3.9 per cent, to settle at $46.38 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost $1.85, or 3.9 per cent, to $45.23. That was the biggest daily percentage decline for Brent since September.

Those declines put both global benchmarks on track to fall for a second month in a row, with U.S. crude down around 3 per cent and Brent down almost 4 per cent.

Most analysts believe the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will cobble together a deal to cut some production at its meeting on Wednesday in Vienna.

But Iran and Iraq, OPEC’s second- and third-largest producers, have resisted pressure from the group’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia to curtail their oil output, making an agreement difficult.

“Iran and Iraq are refusing to cut...simply reaching the high end of the Algiers range will require greater cuts from other members, namely Saudi Arabia, which may be difficult politically,” analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a report, noting the bank was still biased towards OPEC reaching a deal.

Documents prepared for the meeting propose OPEC cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day from October levels, an OPEC source familiar with the papers said, slightly more than the 1 million bpd the group discussed at a meeting in Algiers in September. OPEC produced around 33.82 million bpd in October.

Morgan Stanley said its base case was OPEC will announce a group quota for six months and ask non-OPEC countries like Russia to help. That could reduce OPEC production to about 33 million bpd and drive prices back into the $50 a barrel range, the bank said.

Russia confirmed on Tuesday it would not attend the OPEC gathering, but said a later meeting was possible.

Analysts at Macquarie Capital said they believe OPEC will come to a “last minute” agreement but noted the remaining issues are still the original issues - which countries will cut and by how much.

Macquarie predicted that failure to come to an agreement to cut output could push prices below $40 a barrel, while a successful deal would cause oil to rally into the low $50s.

Indonesian Energy Minister Ignasius Jonan said earlier Tuesday he was not sure OPEC would clinch a deal to limit oil output when it met.

“I don’t know. The feeling today is mixed,” he told reporters when asked about the prospects of a deal.

In Asia, OPEC’s biggest customer region, oil importers made clear they would not be happy with an artificial supply cut that hikes prices, and that in case of a cut they would seek more supplies from outside OPEC.

In the United States, analysts polled by Reuters ahead of weekly inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) industry group later on Tuesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday estimated, on average, that crude stocks increased about 600,000 barrels in the week to Nov. 25.



