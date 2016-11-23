The Dow Jones industrial average closed at another record high on Wednesday, while U.S. two-year Treasury yields and the dollar hit multi-year peaks after upbeat U.S. economic data reinforced expectations of interest rate increases.

The Dow marked its third consecutive record intraday high, while the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped after touching record intraday and closing highs over the past two days. Expectations that markets would benefit from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s policies have helped boost shares.

The Dow was helped by gains in industrial stocks, with the S&P 500 industrial sector rose 0.8 per cent. Ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday and an early market close on Black Friday, a drop in tech heavyweights kept the S&P 500 and Nasdaq subdued, while a nearly 11-per-cent drop in Eli Lilly also weighed on the S&P.

Canada’s main stock index was flat on Wednesday by sharp declines among gold mining stocks as the precious metal slid to a nine-month low.

A slew of gold mining stocks, including two of the world’s largest gold producers, fell. Gold prices slumped as strong U.S. data buoyed the U.S. currency and further cemented a case for increasing U.S. interest rates next month.

Barrick Gold Corp was down 4.5 per cent to $19.72, and Goldcorp Inc declined 4 per cent to $17.41. Kinross Gold Corp lost 8.2 per cent to $4.26.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies and accounts for 12 per cent of the index’s weight, lost 2.6 per cent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 19.47 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 15,080.91.

The index hit 17-month highs earlier this week.

Just two of the index’s 10 main groups finished in negative territory

European shares steadied, with basic resources companies underpinning the broader market following a rise in metals prices. The European basic resources index ended 1.2 per cent higher after hitting its highest level since mid-2015.

U.S. two-year Treasury note yields rose to 6-1/2 year highs of 1.151 per cent after data showed that U.S. manufactured capital goods rebounded in October, boosting expectations of faster economic growth.

Short-and intermediate-dated debt has come under pressure, partly as investors worry that the Federal Reserve may raise rates faster than previously expected. Fed policymakers, at a policy meeting a week before the presidential election, appeared confident the economy was strengthening enough to warrant interest rate increases soon, minutes from the Fed’s Nov. 1-2 meeting showed on Wednesday.

“People are in a holiday mindset today, but nothing appears to be in the horizon to derail the recent market strength,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, NJ.

MSCI’s all-country world equity index fell 0.63 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 412.74.

The Dow Jones industrial average was unofficially up 59.31 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 19,083.18. The S&P 500 rose 1.74 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 2,204.68. The Nasdaq Composite was off 5.67 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 5,380.68.

“Today is the beginning of the holiday, so many people have left or are on their way,” said Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE floor division at O’Neil Securities in New York.

“You could continue to see a little bit an overreaction either way just because there are less people. But I think next week - Monday, Tuesday - I think then you’ll see the market digest a little bit, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the market back off.”

Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed roughly flat at 1,344.19.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, surged to a more than 13-year peak of 101.910, bolstered by expectations of interest rate increases by the Fed next month and in 2017.

“Speculation of a December rate hike reached mind-boggling levels,” said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at Forex Time Ltd (FXTM) in Croydon, England. “This could ensure dollar strength remains a key theme moving forward.”

Gold fell more than 2 per cent to a 9-1/2-month low on Wednesday as a buoyant dollar extended its rally to the highest since 2003 on the back of upbeat U.S. economic data that further cemented a case for increasing interest rates next month.

Bullion prices remained weak after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s Nov. 1-2 meeting showed policymakers appeared confident that the economy was strengthening enough to warrant interest rate increases soon.

Spot gold dropped 1.9 per cent at $1,188.82 an ounce, after falling 2.5 per cent to $1,181.45, the lowest since since Feb. 10. U.S. gold futures settled down 1.8 per cent at $1,189.30.

Many in the United States will be away from their desks on Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

“The November Fed minutes contained little market-moving information which puts all the emphasis on (Fed Chair Janet) Yellen’s December press conference and FOMC dot plot for clues on the future path of short term interest rates,” said Tai Wong, director of base and precious metals trading for BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

Traders are pricing in a 100-per-cent chance of a December rate increase, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Gold has shed around 11 per cent from a peak hit in the aftermath of the U.S. election two weeks ago.

“It has been a pretty dreadful time for gold. Everything that’s good for growth has been negative for gold,” said Robin Bhar, head of metals research at Societe Generale in London.

Uncertainty surrounding Italy’s constitutional referendum on Dec. 4 and French and German elections next year, however, could support gold through safe-haven buying, Mr. Bhar said.

Oil prices fell slightly on Wednesday amid investor doubts that OPEC will agree to a production cut large enough to make a significant dent in the global glut of crude as U.S. drilling rises.

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will meet next week on Nov. 30 in Vienna to decide on the details of an agreement to cut output that the group has been trying to hammer out since September.

Oil prices fluctuated throughout the day, starting lower in the morning and later briefly turning positive after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell 1.3 million barrels last week after three straight weeks of builds.

Reports that U.S. drillers added rigs this week tempered the gains ahead of the settlement.

In the U.S. market, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures settled down 7 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $47.96 a barrel.

Brent crude futures settled down 17 cents, or 0.35 pe rcent at $48.95 a barrel.

Calendar spreads, the difference in price between one month and the next in the futures market, showed little signs that traders are pricing in a big change in market fundamentals.

