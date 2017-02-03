Key world stock indexes rose on Friday, with U.S. equities near record highs, as data showed the creation of more U.S. jobs than expected, while U.S. president Donald Trump’s executive order to review banking regulations boosted financial sector shares.

U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by 227,000 jobs last month, the largest gain in four months, but wages increased only modestly, suggesting there was still some slack in the labour market.

Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, led by heavyweight financial as investors weighed a much stronger-than-expected increase in U.S. nonfarm payrolls.

Gains for financials came as the possibility of simpler U.S. bank regulations drove up U.S. bank stocks. Many large Canadian banks have sizable operations in the United States.

Royal Bank of Canada rose 0.9 per cent to $94.60, while the overall financials group gained 0.8 per cent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 77.28 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 15,476.39.

Last week the index came within 11 points of its all-time high at 15,685.13. But it retreated 0.6 per cent this week, pressured by uncertainty over U.S. trade policy with Canada under the new administration of President Donald Trump.

Hudson’s Bay Co has made a takeover approach for retailer Macy’s Inc, which has struggled with a turnaround, people familiar with the matter said, as the owner of the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue chains tries to push further into the U.S. market.

While Hudson’s Bay faces major financing and operating challenges in completing a deal, it could use its existing foothold in the U.S. to save on administrative costs and have more negotiating power with its vendors.

Shares of Hudson’s Bay jumped 3.9 per cent to $10.39.

Shares of Macy’s, which had a market value of about $9.4 billion as of Thursday’s close, rose 7 per cent to $32.81 in trading on Friday.

Industrials rose 0.5 per cent as railroad stocks gained, while the materials group, which includes miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.1 per cent.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks climbed on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing just short of a record high, boosted by gains in financial shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 185.52 points, or 0.93 per cent, to end at 20,070.43, the S&P 500 gained 16.43 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 2,297.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.57 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 5,666.77.

“Continued strong job creation is tempered by the renewed sluggishness in wage growth, raising questions once again about the extent to which the functioning of the labor market has evolved,” said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz in Newport Beach, Calif..

The wages data initially pushed U.S. Treasury yields lower, but they reversed that move after comments from San Francisco Fed President John Williams, who said the Fed can prepare to raise interest rates this year without knowing details of any new U.S. fiscal policies because inflation is firming and the labour market looks good, Mr. Williams said.

The Treasury yield curve was the steepest in one and a half months on Friday.

The fall in yields helped the dollar erase its early losses. The greenback was marginally higher on the day, but headed for its fourth straight weekly loss.

MSCI’s all-world stock index, which tracks bourses in 46 markets, rose 0.5 per cent, on pace for its third day of gains.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on the disappointing wage growth numbers, indicating inflation may not rise at a pace that would lead the Federal Reserve to raise rates soon.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury prices rose 2/32 to yield 2.47 per cent and the lower yields undermined the dollar, which had risen in early trading on expectations of a solid reading.

The U.S. dollar has been hit in recent weeks by uncertainty about policy direction amid a flurry of executive orders by Mr. Trump, after an initial burst of enthusiasm spurred by the new administration’s promises of tax reform, infrastructure spending and financial deregulation.

Sterling steadied after its worst fall since October. The euro, which was set for its sixth week of gains in seven, was at $1.0765, having climbed as high as $1.0829 after the latest signs that growth and inflation are rising in the euro zone.

European stocks gained broadly with the STOXX 600 rising 0.6 per cent, rebounding from losses in the previous session. The index was negative for the week as caution about the impact of Trump’s policies weighed on a rally in risky assets.

Euro zone corporate earnings have been strong so far and a survey on Friday showed euro zone businesses started 2017 by increasing activity at the same multi-year record pace they set in December, and faster growth in demand suggested the good times will continue.

Oil prices rose on Friday after the United States imposed sanctions on some Iranian individuals and entities, days after the White House rebuked Tehran for a ballistic missile test.

The strong U.S. January jobs figure was also supportive, as it suggests ongoing strength in energy demand.

Front-month U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled up 29 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $53.83. The contract gained more than 1 percent for the week.

Brent crude futures settled 25 cents higher at $56.81 a barrel, giving it a 2-per-cent gain on the week, the first significant weekly rise this year.

Volume in U.S. crude futures on Friday was relatively low, with about 440,000 contracts changing hands by 3:30 p.m. ET, short of the 200-day moving average of 528,000 contracts a day.

“I think that the consensus is that Iran supported the market, but I think that it’s probably more on the stronger jobs report leading to higher demand in the near term,” said Carl Larry, director at Frost & Sullivan.

U.S. job growth surged more than expected in January as construction firms and retailers ramped up hiring. Nonfarm payrolls were up by 227,000, with the unemployment rate edging up to 4.8 per cent.

Under the sanctions, announced by the U.S. Treasury, 13 individuals and 12 entities cannot access the U.S. financial system or deal with U.S. companies. They are also subject to “secondary sanctions,” which means foreign companies and individuals are prohibited from dealing with them, or risk being blacklisted by the United States.

This is the first move by the administration of President Donald Trump against Iran. It follows his vows during the 2016 campaign to get tough on Tehran.

The news added to volatility in what had already been a day of choppy trading. Analysts said the market is torn between promised cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and fears over rising U.S. shale oil production.

“While the market is taking these actions in stride so far as unlikely to result in a larger military conflict that would put Persian Gulf crude oil supplies at risk, the odds of that scenario are certainly higher than a week ago,” wrote Timothy Evans, energy analyst at Citi Futures in New York.

Gold was little changed on Friday.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,215.75 an ounce, off an earlier low of $1,207.10. U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up 0.1 per cent at $1,220.80 per ounce.

“Markets seem to be looking at the soft wage data, which signal rather weak inflationary pressure, and therefore less need for the Fed to raise interest rates,” Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch told the Reuters Global Gold Forum in the wake of the report.

Gold is on track to rise around 2 per cent this week as the dollar headed for a fourth weekly drop on worries about Donald Trump’s presidential style and a lack of clarity on rate hikes.

The yellow metal is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

