The Toronto Stock Exchange closed just off its new 52-week high as key stock indexes on Wall Street swept to record intraday and closing highs on Black Friday thanks to gains in consumer staple and technology shares.

Meanwhile, European stocks climbed and a stabilization in U.S. Treasury yields promoted investors to sell the dollar.

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes, as well as the small cap Russell 2000, hit record closing and intraday highs in thin trading, with the U.S. stock market closing at 1 p.m. ET . For the week, the Dow and Nasdaq gained 1.5 per cent, while the S&P 500 rose 1.4 per cent.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 0.24 of a point at 15,075.44.

The Canadian dollar fell 0.13 of a cent to 73.95 cents (U.S.).

In New York, The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 68.96 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 19,152.14. The S&P 500 ended up 8.63 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 2,213.35. The Nasdaq Composite closed up 18.24 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 5,398.92.

The S&P 500 consumer staples index’s 0.8-per-cent gain boosted shares on Black Friday, which traditionally kicks off the U.S. holiday shopping season.

In Toronto, the utilities sector was the biggest gainer, up nearly 3 per cent, as TransAlta Corp. added 17 per cent and Capital Power added nearly 10 per cent after Alberta announced it had struck a $1.36-billion deal with three major power producers to formally end coal-fired electricity in the province by 2030.

Environment Minister Shannon Phillips announced Thursday that the province will pay three major power producers a total of $97-million a year over the next 14 years to compensate them for the shut down and to help them transition to cleaner forms of energy. The payments will be spread amongst TransAlta, Capital Power and Atco Ltd. The money will come out of the carbon levy on heavy industrial emitters.

European stocks notched a third straight week of gains, even as a tumble in oil prices dragged commodities shares lower. Uncertainty over whether OPEC will agree to cut production at the group’s meeting next week weighed on crude prices.

Expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of tax cuts, higher infrastructure spending and reduced regulation would benefit certain industries, including banking, industrials and healthcare, have underpinned multiple recent all-time highs in U.S. shares.

“While many stocks have risen quite briskly, investors are looking for some forgotten names in the rally,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

MSCI’s all-country world equity index was last up 1.86 points, or 0.45 percent, at 414.99.

While positive for stocks, Trump’s surprise victory in the Nov. 8 election has sent U.S. Treasury yields higher as investors bet his pro-growth and inflationary policies will erode the value of U.S. bonds.

U.S. Treasuries were last steady after two-year yields hit a 6-1/2-year high of 1.17 percent overnight as investors evaluated how much further the selloff had to run.

“There are a number of people that want to buy in but also don’t want to get whipped by the next 25-to-30 basis point selloff,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.3 percent at 101.430 as investors took advantage of the pullback in U.S. bond yields to lock in gains after the dollar hit a nearly 14-year peak on Thursday.

Despite Friday’s steep losses, U.S. and benchmark Brent crude oil prices eked out a second straight week of gains. Brent crude settled down $1.76, or 3.59 per cent, at $47.24 a barrel. U.S. crude settled down $1.90, or 3.96 per cent, at $46.06 a barrel.

Gold prices tumbled to a 9-1/2 month low of $1,171.21 an ounce, partly on expectations of a U.S. interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve next month.

Reuters

Report Typo/Error