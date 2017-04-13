Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday to a more than two-week low as declining bond yields pressured the heavyweight financials group, while resource shares also lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535,48. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower.

The financial index fell 1 per cent as falling yields battered lenders. Home Capital Group Inc. plunged 8.6 percent and Genworth MI Canada Inc. tumbled 6 per cent. The energy index also lost 1 percent as oil prices fell 0.2 per cent to $53.02.

Canopy Growth Corp. fell 3.7 per cent, part of a wider decline in pot stocks, after Canada laid out its plan to legalize recreational marijuana

Gold stocks were mixed after the world’s second-largest gold ETF widened the criteria for inclusion. Alacer Gold Corp. tumbled 7.7 per cent and Guyana Goldfields Inc. lost 5.4 per cent, while Eldorado Gold Corp. gained 4.7 per cent and Pan American Silver Corp. rose 4.4 per cent

Major U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday for a third straight day as investors weighed earnings reports from big U.S. banks and geopolitical tensions, while the tech sector fell for a tenth consecutive session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 137.72 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 20,454.14, the S&P 500 lost 15.92 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 2,329.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.01 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 5,805.15.

Wall Street indexes fell along with U.S. Treasury yields on Thursday on save-haven demand spurred by geopolitical worries while the U.S. dollar rebounded from its previous day’s slide as investors discounted remarks by President Donald Trump.

The biggest drag on the S&P 500 was financial stocks as investors moved to safe-haven assets. Although bank earnings beat estimates, weak loan growth was also in focus.

The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes recorded its steepest single-week decline since early 2016 due to demand for longer-dated government bonds spurred by worries over potential U.S. military strikes against Syria and North Korea.

Kate Warne, principal investment strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis, said the dip in bond yields put pressure on stocks ahead of a holiday weekend in the United States.

“What we’ve seen is investors from the rest of the world putting more money in U.S. Treasuries” due to geopolitical concerns, Ms. Warne said.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six trade-weighted peers, was up 0.5 per cent, after a 0.6-per-cent decline on Wednesday marked its biggest one-day fall in three weeks.

The U.S. dollar had tumbled Wednesday after Mr. Trump told the Wall Street Journal the greenback was “getting too strong” and would eventually hurt the U.S. economy.

“Clearly, I think (the dollar) was oversold yesterday,” said Peter Ng, senior currency trader at Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Cal. “The market was very sensitive to headlines given how nervous it has become due to geopolitical risk.”

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 14 basis points in a shortened trading week, which was the biggest weekly decline since the week of Jan. 8, 2016, Reuters data showed.

Earlier in the day Treasury yields had hit session highs, after a University of Michigan survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved in early April.

Before the data, Mr. Trump’s comment that he favored low interest rates had intensified this week’s bond market rally that was underpinned by geopolitical worries.

The MSCI all-world stock index was down 0.3 per cent, well below its session high.

Gold was up 0.03 per cent at $1,286.11 an ounce after hitting a five-month high earlier in the session.

Oil prices were little changed in modest volume on Thursday, during a week in which crude benchmarks recouped more of March’s losses on increased hopes world supply and demand were nearing balance.

At the same time, the U.S. oil rig count rose to its highest level in two years, threatening the rebalancing of markets.

Energy services firm Baker Hughes said on Thursday that drillers added 11 oil rigs in the week to April 13, bringing the total count up to 683. The number of U.S. rigs has increased for 13 consecutive weeks.

The market has been oversupplied since mid-2014, prompting members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some non-OPEC producers to agree to cut output in the first six months of 2017.

With the increasing rig count pointing to rising supply, Tony Headrick, energy market analyst at CHS Hedging, said OPEC would be watching.

“Ultimately OPEC is viewing it as a point of discussion in terms of whether or not they look to extend cuts,” Mr. Headrick said.

OPEC meets on May 25 to consider extending the cuts beyond June. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and most other OPEC members are leaning towards this if agreement is reached with other producers, OPEC sources told Reuters last month.

OPEC data showed members of the group had cut March output beyond the level they had promised.

Benchmark Brent crude futures settled up 3 cents to $55.89 a barrel after touching a one-month high on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled up 7 cents at $53.18 a barrel. Both benchmarks were set for a third consecutive weekly gain. About 431,000 U.S. crude contracts changed hands Thursday, short of the 531,000-contract average over the past 200 trading days.

The Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday that supply and demand in the global oil market were close to matching after a fall in stockpiles in developed countries in March.

The IEA said oil stocks in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development industrialized countries fell by 17.2 million barrels in March, although inventories were still 300 million barrels above the five-year average.

“It can be argued confidently that the market is already very close to balance,” the agency said in its monthly report.

The IEA trimmed its oil demand growth forecast for 2017 by 40,000 barrels per day and warned that its revised level of 1.3 million barrels per day “could prove optimistic.”



With files from Bloomberg News

