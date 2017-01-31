Canada’s main stock index fell to a one-month low on Tuesday as heavyweight financial shares lost ground, but some losses for the index were pared, while gold mining stocks climbed as the price of gold benefited from pressure on the U.S. dollar. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 19.16 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 15,385.96. Six of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower.

S&P dips for fourth straight decline

The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday for a fourth consecutive session, weighed by sectors sensitive to economic growth amid disappointing earnings and lingering concern over the priorities of the Trump administration.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.9 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 19,864.23, the S&P 500 lost 2.02 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 2,278.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.07 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 5,614.79.

Report Typo/Error