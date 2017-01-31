Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The TSX index is displayed on an electronic board outside Scotia Place in Toronto. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
The TSX index is displayed on an electronic board outside Scotia Place in Toronto. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

The close: TSX hits a 1-month low as financials retreat Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Canada’s main stock index fell to a one-month low on Tuesday as heavyweight financial shares lost ground, but some losses for the index were pared, while gold mining stocks climbed as the price of gold benefited from pressure on the U.S. dollar. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 19.16 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 15,385.96. Six of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower.

S&P dips for fourth straight decline

The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday for a fourth consecutive session, weighed by sectors sensitive to economic growth amid disappointing earnings and lingering concern over the priorities of the Trump administration.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.9 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 19,864.23, the S&P 500 lost 2.02 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 2,278.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.07 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 5,614.79.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular