Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest close in two weeks, nearing an all-time peak, as higher oil prices and the prospect of U.S. tax cuts helped trigger gains for heavyweight energy and financial shares.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would be releasing a “phenomenal” tax plan in the next few weeks, reviving bets for pro-growth policies from the new administration.

“If he cuts corporate taxes ... it would obviously be very positive for a lot of companies south of the border and hopefully fuel growth,” said Manash Goswami, portfolio manager at First Asset Investment Management Inc.

“We continue to put capital to work, we continue to favor cyclical sectors over more defensive sectors.”

Cyclical sectors, such as financials, industrials and technology tend to benefit most from a pickup in economic growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 63.26 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 15,617.30, its highest close since Jan. 25 and back in reach of its September 2014 record peak of 15,685.13.

Recent better corporate earnings and economic data have pushed the market higher, Goswami said.

Suncor Energy Inc, Canada’s largest oil and gas company, climbed 2.4 per cent to C$41.47 after it reported a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday.

The overall energy group gained 2.3 per cent, while U.S. crude oil futures settled 66 cents higher at $53.00 a barrel after an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories pointed to higher demand in the world’s biggest oil market.

The financials group rose 0.6 per cent as bond yields climbed, with Royal Bank of Canada up 0.8 per cent at C$96.17.

Higher bond yields increase net interest margins of banks and reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities.

Manulife Financial Corp reversed earlier gains to fall 0.5 per cent to C$24.45. Canada’s biggest insurer met a long-held target to achieve an annual profit of C$4-billion in 2016.

Just three of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower, with the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, declining 1.3 per cent as gold and copper prices fell.

Gold futures fell 0.6 per cent to $1,230.7 an ounce and copper prices declined 1.2 per cent to $5,822 a tonne.

News and information company Thomson Reuters Corp reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit but missed expectations on revenue. Its shares fell 3.3 per cent to C$56.80.

Telus Corp fell 2.3 per cent to C$43.14 after it reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit.

Trump tax talk lifts Wall Street to record high

Wall Street’s three main indexes surged to fresh record highs on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.

“Lowering the overall tax burden on American business is big league,” Trump said during a White House meeting with airline industry executives. He gave no indication of what the announcement might entail.

The benchmark S&P 500 has rallied 7.9 per cent since Trump’s Nov. 8 election amid expectations he will usher in lower corporate taxes, but also reduce regulations and increase infrastructure spending. The rally had stagnated in recent days as investors sought details about Trump’s policy agenda.

Financials, which have soared since the election, were the best-performing group, up 1.4 per cent after three sessions of declines, while energy shares gained 0.9 per cent.

Those sectors stand to benefit should lower taxes spur economic activity as interest rates and the demand for energy rise, said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank, in Cleveland.

“Given the groups that responded and the enthusiasms within the market, it seems to be the tax comments that lit off the rally today,” said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank, in Cleveland.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 118.06 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 20,172.4, the S&P 500 gained 13.2 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 2,307.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.73 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 5,715.18.

All three indexes closed at all-time highs.

The utilities sector, which is considered a defensive bet, fell 0.8 per cent, the worst-performing group.

After the market drifted sideways for a couple weeks, “now here we are at levels on the S&P where we have broken through overhead resistance at the 2,300 level,” said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital Associates in Greenwood, South Carolina. “It means the market could continue to grind higher from here.”

The focus on Washington comes with U.S. companies in the midst of their corporate reporting season.

With about 70 per cent of the S&P 500 having reported results, fourth-quarter earnings are on track to have climbed 8.5 per cent, which would be the best performance since the third quarter of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Viacom, Kellogg and Prudential all gained after their respective quarterly results.

Coca-Cola forecast a surprise drop in full-year profit. Its shares fell 1.8 per cent.

Twitter tumbled 12.3 per cent after the social network reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth since going public in 2013.

Intel shares fell 2.5 per cent, dragging on the Dow and the S&P, as the chipmaker held its annual analyst day.

Airline stocks rose, with JetBlue, Delta and American Airlines up more than 2 per cent, after Trump’s meeting with airline executives.

About 6.9 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, above the 6.7 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.91-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.61-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 40 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 134 new highs and 23 new lows.

