Canada’s benchmark stock index on Tuesday notched its biggest gain since September, led by energy as oil jumped, while gold miners and defensive stocks pared some recent losses as investors weighed an uncertain outlook for U.S. economic policy.

Expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will cut taxes, increase spending and accelerate inflation have lifted assets including the U.S. dollar, bank stocks and industrial metals, and driven bond yields higher.

“The uncertainty that Trump brings to the picture meant that your most frothy asset class sells off and that for the longest time has been rates,” said Ben Jang, portfolio manager at Nicola Wealth Management.

However, some sectors that benefit most from a low interest rate environment, including utilities, telecoms and consumer staples recovered some lost ground as the market reassessed the ease with which Trump will be able to deliver on his policies.

“People look at the policies and say that it is going to be hard ... to get infrastructure spending to the amount that Trump wants, it is going to be hard to come up with healthcare reform,” Jang said.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 157.65 points, or 1.08 per cent, at 14,756.10. It was the index’s biggest percentage gain since Sept. 28.

The most influential gainers included its biggest energy producers, with Suncor Energy Inc rising 3.9 per cent to C$41.34 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd advancing 2.3 per cent to C$42.74.

The energy group climbed 3.4 per cent as oil prices bounced back from multi-month lows on expectations that OPEC will agree this month to cut production to reduce a persistent glut.

U.S. crude prices settled $2.49 higher at $45.81 a barrel.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.8 per cent as gold rebounded from a three-day losing streak while investors sought more detail on the economic policies of Trump.

Shares in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc rose 3.2 per cent to C$24.55. Its chief executive said it has received offers for some core assets.

The financials group was the lone sector to decline. It fell 0.3 per cent as a push higher in global bond yields lost some momentum, with Toronto-Dominion Bank down 0.8 per cent to C$62.40.

Insurer Manulife Financial Corp declined 0.4 per cent to C$23.06 after four days of sharp gains took the stock to its highest since August 2015.

Dow ends at record high, stocks lifted by tech, energy

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow registering its fourth consecutive record high close as tech stocks rebounded from a post-election battering and energy stocks were boosted by a sharp rise in oil prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average extended its rally to seven days after it turned positive in late trading, while oil futures continued their rise and investors kept piling into technology stocks.

“Buyers who were waiting to buy technology stocks didn’t have an option but to get involved and continue buying the strength. That’s propelled them higher as the day went on,” said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

The technology sector was the S&P’s biggest gainer, closing up 1.3 per cent in a partial rebound from its 3 per cent decline since Donald Trump’s shock victory on Nov. 8. Investors set aside worries that the sector could be hurt by Trump’s immigration and foreign trade policies.

The S&P’s energy index was the next biggest driver, with a 2.7 per cent rise, as U.S. crude oil jumped more than 6 per cent from multi-month lows on expectations that OPEC will agree later this month to cut production..

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 54.37 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 18,923.06, the S&P 500 gained 16.19 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 2,180.39 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.23 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 5,275.62.

Tech giants Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet provided the biggest boost to the Nasdaq, and along with Apple Inc, were the top drivers for the S&P 500.

Oil giant Exxon Mobil rose 1.8 per cent, also contributing to the S&P’s rise.

Equity investors have been betting that Donald Trump will live up to his campaign promises to boost government spending, along with lower taxes and lighter regulation.

“People view all of this as positive for the economy and positive for the market. That continues to wash through the market. The buying isn’t as virulent as it was, but we’re still doing well,” said Stephen Massocca, chief investment officer at Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San Francisco.

High-dividend-paying sectors such as utilities and telecommunications also rose following a steep sell-off in the past few days.

U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in October as households bought motor vehicles and a range of other goods. The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that retail sales increased 0.8 per cent last month, above the 0.6 per cent increase forecast by economists.

Home Depot fell 2.6 per cent to $124.40 after the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain reported strong third-quarter results but kept its full-year sales forecast, implying a weaker-than-expected fourth quarter.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.65-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.45-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 37 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 173 new highs and 32 new lows.

About 8.4 billion stocks changed hands on U.S. exchanges, lighter than Monday’s volume but well above the 7.8 billion average for the last 20 sessions.

Report Typo/Error