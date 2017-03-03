Canada’s benchmark stock index rose on Friday to its highest close in one week, helped by higher oil prices and the prospect of a U.S. interest rate hike this month, while investors embraced recent strengthening of the Canadian economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 71.85 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 15,608.50. Nine of the index’s 10 main industry groups ended higher.

The most influential movers on the day included Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which added 3.2 per cent to $41.81, extending Thursday’s sharp jump after posting stronger-than-expected earnings.

The energy group climbed 0.8 per cent overall, with Cenovus Energy Inc up 1.7 per cent at $17.09.. However, pipeline operators slipped, with Enbridge Inc down 0.7 per cent to $54.84 and TransCanada Corp also off 0.5 per cent, at $60.84.

Oil prices recouped some of the previous session’s losses as a weaker dollar encouraged buying, although investors remained cautious after Russian production figures showed weak compliance with a global deal to cut output.

The financials group gained 0.6 per cent overall, with Bank of Nova Scotia up 1.6 per cent to $79.96 and Toronto-Dominion Bank added 0.9 per cent to $69.62.

Scotia’s earnings earlier this week smashed expectations, while TD also beat forecasts, and its U.S. exposure is seen as a positive.

Canada’s banks are already seeing the benefits of pro-growth policies pursued by U.S. President Donald Trump’s new administration, executives said, with expectations of tax cuts, lighter regulation and fiscal stimulus boosting market confidence.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 1.5 per cent.

U.S. stocks ended flat on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled the central bank is set to raise interest rates this month if employment and other economic data hold up.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.06 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 21,004.03, the S&P 500 gained 1.04 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 2,382.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.53 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 5,870.75

Financials, which benefit from higher rates, moved higher after her comments and were the best-performing S&P 500 sector. The financials index was up 0.4 per cent.

Strategists said Ms. Yellen’s comments, which came after several of her U.S. central bank colleagues in recent days also put a rise this month firmly in view, likely cement a rate hike at the Fed’s March 14-15 meeting.

Ms. Yellen, in prepared remarks to a business luncheon in Chicago, also said rates are likely to rise faster this year, as the economy appears clear of any imminent hurdles at home or abroad for the first time in her tenure.

“She’s telegraphed that March is not ‘live’ anymore, it is ’alive.’ She’s been telegraphing to the market that she wants to continue the normalization process, that she does not want to be behind the curve,” said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, NJ.

Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wis., said it’s unlikely next week’s February payrolls report will derail this month’s rate hike expectations.

The Labor Department is scheduled to release its monthly non-farm payrolls report on March 10.

Investors expected Ms. Yellen to signal a rate hike after a large number of Fed officials, including those typically dovish on rates, appeared this week to stoke expectations of a rate increase.

Traders now have priced in an 82-per-cent chance of a hike during the March 14-15 policy-setting meeting, according to Thomson Reuters data. Those chances were roughly 75 percent before her comments and 30 percent at the start of the week.

Costco was the top drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq, falling 4.4 per cent after its quarterly sales and profit missed analysts’ expectations.

Snap Inc, which rallied Thursday in its debut, jumped another 10.6 per cent after media company NBCUniversal said it had invested $500-million in the Snapchat parent.

Macy’s dropped 4.4 per cent after sources said Canada’s Hudson’s Bay is yet to line up equity financing for a bid more than a month after making an approach.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, with 2-year notes touching a fresh 7-1/2-year high and other maturities hitting multiweek peaks as statements from Ms. Yellen appeared supportive of an increase to U.S. overnight interest rates.

“It sounds like all the ducks are in a row now,” said Mike Collins, senior portfolio manager at PGIM Fixed Income in Newark, NJ.

“There was some trepidation or concern that (Yellen) would sound more dovish and not talk about hiking in the near term and maybe push off the probability. I think that would’ve been a big mistake ... The market conditions are ripe, the economic conditions are ripe and the global conditions are ripe (for a hike).”

Trading was choppy during the day, with 2-year yields touching their highest level since August 2009, and benchmark 10-year yields rising to 2.507 per cent, the highest since Feb. 15. Yields on 7-year notes rose to 2.347 per cent, also the highest since Feb. 15.

While yields hit new highs during the day, they closed Friday’s session little changed from their late Thursday levels.

That was because investors had largely priced in a rate hike for March earlier this week, said Karyn Cavanaugh, senior market strategist at Voya Investment Management in New York.

Oil prices surged on Friday, as a weaker dollar encouraged buying but investors remained cautious after Russian production figures showed weak compliance with a global deal to cut output.

Global benchmark Brent settled up 82 cents, or 1.5 per cent, to $55.90 a barrel, recovering some of Thursday’s losses. WTI futures rose 72 cents to $53.33 a barrel, a 1.4-per-cent gain.

Both benchmarks have traded in a tight range all year. U.S. crude’s peak this year was $55.24 on the first trading day of 2017; its low was $50.71 later in January.

Oil added to gains late in the session as the dollar weakened modestly after a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. The dollar index was down 0.7 percent on Friday, slipping in late trading after Yellen’s statement, which suggested a rate increase would come at the close of its two-day meeting on March 15.

U.S. drillers added rigs for the seventh straight week, Baker Hughes said on Friday. Rig counts rose by seven rigs to bring the total to 609, most since October 2015, the energy services company said.

“For the large part, an interest-rate hike in the near-term is probably already valued into the dollar,” said Sarp Ozkan, DrillingInfo’s manager of energy analytics.

Dollar strength tends to pressure oil prices, as global trade in petroleum is conducted in dollars.

Oil’s gains were capped by lingering concerns over compliance, by producers outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, with a global deal to rein in oversupply.

Russia’s February oil output was unchanged from January at 11.11 million barrels per day (bpd), energy ministry data showed, with cuts from October 2016 levels remaining at 100,000 bpd, or a third of what Moscow pledged in its agreement with OPEC.

Official U.S. data also showed crude inventories in the world’s biggest oil consumer rose for an eighth straight week to a record 520.2 million barrels.

Report Typo/Error