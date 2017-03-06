Canada’s benchmark stock index edged up on Monday to its highest close in 11 days as financial and energy shares climbed, while mining stocks weighed as lower Chinese economic growth targets contributed to a softening in prices for metals.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 21.25 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 15,629.75. Six of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher

U.S. stocks pulled back on Monday in a broad decline as investors grew uneasy over the latest tumult surrounding the Trump administration and geopolitical tensions emanating from North Korea.

The S&P 500 has rallied about 11 per cent in the wake of President Donald Trump’s victory in November, with investors betting on the implementation of reduced regulations, lower taxes and increased infrastructure spending.

However, a lack of detail on Mr. Trump’s proposals, his isolationist stance and setbacks in filling his Cabinet have caused some investors to question whether the post-election rally has run its course as stock valuations become stretched.

Trump accused predecessor Barack Obama on Saturday of wiretapping him during the late stages of the 2016 election campaign, but offered no evidence.

Some investors worried that the accusation could delay the implementation of Trump’s economic agenda.

“The bottom line is, investors have predicated this rally on this new administration getting things done,” said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.

“The more news that circulates that is now whipping Washington into a frenzy, the less bandwidth they have to focus on getting these measures through.”

Adding to investor caution were rising tensions in East Asia after North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan’s northwest.

Trump also signed a revised executive order on Monday for a 90-day travel ban to the United States from six Muslim-majority countries, removing Iraq from the list after his controversial first attempt was blocked in the courts.

Valuations are a growing cause for concern. The S&P 500 is trading at nearly 18 times forward earnings estimates against the long-term average of about 15 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Investors are also grappling with the likelihood of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its meeting next week, with traders now expecting about an 85-percent chance of a hike versus roughly 30-percent at the start of last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 51.37 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 20,954.34, the S&P 500 lost 7.81 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 2,375.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.58 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 5,849.18.

Of the 11 major S&P sectors, only energy, up 0.29 percent, managed a modest advance.

Among stocks, Snap Inc tumbled 12.3 per cent to $23.77 in its third day of trading, closing below the debut opening price of $24. A group representing large institutional investors has approached stock index providers S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI Inc, looking to bar Snap and any other companies that sell non-voting shares from being included in stock benchmarks.

Tyson Foods dropped 2.5 per cent to $61.99 after a strain of bird flu was detected in a chicken breeder flock on a Tennessee farm contracted with the company.

Alain Juppe, who served as French prime minister from 1995 to 1997, said he would not seek his country’s presidency in April elections, a development seen as likely boosting the candidacy of far-right party leader Marine Le Pen.

A poll last week showed that if Mr. Juppe replaced the scandal-hit Francois Fillon as candidate, he would likely win the election’s first round of voting in a scenario that would likely have knocked the anti-European Union Le Pen out of the race.

The news sent the euro 0.34 per cent lower to $1.0584 while the U.S. dollar rose against an index of six major world currencies by 0.13 per cent to 101.670.

Stocks on Wall Street fell, following a retreat in European shares that were weighed by a fall in Deutsche Bank shares. The German lender had unveiled an 8 billion-euro cash call as part of a major reorganization.

Deutsche Bank closed down 7.89 per cent, making the stock the biggest drag to the FTSEurofirst 300 index. The pan-European gauge of leading regional shares closed down 0.54 percent at 1,472.94.

European stock market losses were limited by fresh deal-making activity in the auto and asset management sectors, which helped the index stay less than 1 percentage point below a 15-month peak hit last week.

MSCI’s all-country index of worldwide stocks fell 0.17 per cent as concerns about Mr. Trump’s ability to see his economic agenda through weighed on equity markets.

Oil prices see-sawed after Iraq’s oil minister said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries would likely need to extend its production cuts into the second half of 2017.

Those remarks were tempered by a forecast of potential shale oil growth from the U.S. International Energy Agency.

Crude has been range-bound for more than 60 days, constrained by concerns that U.S. output may counter OPEC’s agreement to reduce output during the first half of the year.

Brent crude rose 6 cents to $55.96 a barrel while U.S. crude fell 11 cents a barrel at $53.22.

U.S. Treasury prices fell. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down 1/32 to yield 2.4961 per cent.

In Europe, high-grade euro zone government bond yields edged lower on expectations the European Central Bank will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy stance this week.

Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell 1.2 basis points to 0.345 per cent, off a two-week high hit on Friday.

