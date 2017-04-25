Global stock markets rallied for a second straight day on Tuesday, as solid U.S. earnings, speculation about U.S. tax reform and reduced chances of a U.S. government shutdown this weekend boosted investor optimism.

Wall Street gained as concerns about France’s election waned and investors cheered earnings from Dow components such as McDonald’s Corp, up 5.6 percent, and Caterpillar Inc , up 7.9 percent. The Nasdaq Composite index closed above the 6,000 mark for the first time.

“It’s earnings coming from the Dow companies, the largest of the large, in particular Caterpillar, really driving on the theme that U.S. corporate profitability is on track to really provide some significant year-over-year earnings growth,” said Peter Kenny, senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group, in New York.

“That in and of itself is a fantastic story.”

Markets also built on the boost from the prior session in the wake of the first round of the French election, with recent opinion polls showing centrist Emmanuel Macron, who won with a comfortable lead over far-right, anti-EU candidate Marine Le Pen, winning a May 7 run-off vote.

Safe-haven assets such as gold and the Japanese yen retreated, while the yield gap between French and German short-term government bonds, a closely watched measure of political risk in the euro zone, hit its lowest in almost three months..

Investor focus shifted to corporate earnings and U.S. President Donald Trump’s promise to announce “a big tax reform and tax reduction” on Wednesday.

The threat of a U.S. government shutdown this weekend appeared to recede on Tuesday after Mr. Trump backed away from a demand that Congress include funding for his planned border wall with Mexico in a spending bill.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Mr. Trump’s plan will include a sharp cut in the top tax rate on pass-through businesses, including many small business partnerships and sole proprietorships, to 15 per cent from 39.6 per cent.

Canada’s main stock index notched a two-month high on Tuesday, led by gains for heavyweight financial and energy stocks, while shares of lumber companies rallied after new U.S. import duties on the product came out lower than some investors had expected.

The United States said it will impose preliminary anti-subsidy duties averaging 20 per cent on imports of Canadian softwood lumber, escalating a long-running trade dispute between the two neighbors.

RBC analysts said the rates set were at the low end of their 20 per cent to 30 per cent expectation, while top Canadian officials said the country will fight back against the tariffs and win again.

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, which would pay the highest duty rate of the affected companies, rose 8.8 per cent to $61.30, helped also by the release of better-than-expected earnings after the close on Monday. Canfor Corp stock gained 7.9 per cent to $19.61.

Gains for the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index came as improved risk appetite after the first round of the French presidential election helped push global stocks higher.

“People saw what they were hoping to see at the weekend and as a result the risk-on trade is back on in a big way,” said Ian Scott, equity analyst at Manulife Asset Management.

Strong corporate earnings and anticipated announcement on Wednesday of the Trump administration’s tax overhaul added to support for the market, Scott said.

The energy group climbed 1.5 per cent, as oil broke its recent losing streak, with Canadian Natural Resources advancing 2.4 per cent to $45.33.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 33 cents higher at $49.56 a barrel.

The financials group gained 0.6 per cent, led by a 1.0 percent gain for the country’s largest bank, Royal Bank of Canada, to $97.03.

Shares of Metro Inc climbed 6.9 per cent to $45.18 after the retailer met earnings expectations and upped its dividend.

The TSX closed up 32.73 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 15,745.19.

Seven of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher, with the materials sector down 2.5 percent as disappointing earnings from two major miners offset the lumber company gains.

Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s largest gold miner, fell nearly 11.0 per cent to $22.89, after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings and as gold prices fell to a two-week low.

Teck Resources Ltd fell 2.5 per cent to $28.84 after North America’s largest producer of steelmaking coal reported lower-than-expected profit due to higher costs, lower production and sales volumes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 232.23 points, or 1.12 per cent, to close at 20,996.12, the S&P 500 gained 14.46 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 2,388.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.67 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 6,025.49.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.21 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.63 per cent after touching a high of 456.42.

French shares closed up 0.2 per cent, after a 4.1-per-cent surge on Monday, their biggest daily gain since August 2012.

The euro added to Monday’s gains against the dollar, up 0.63 percent to $1.0935.

The Canadian dollar fell 0.6 per cent to $1.3583 per U.S. dollar after the United States announced duties averaging 20 per cent on Canadian softwood lumber imports.

The Japanese yen weakened 1.22 per cent versus the greenback at 111.10 per dollar.

Gold, also seen as a safe-haven asset, fell. Spot gold dropped 0.9 per cent to $1,263.47 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.98 per cent to $1,265.00 an ounce.

Oil prices edged up in volatile trading to snap a six-day losing streak, ahead of U.S. crude inventory data forecast to show a drawdown.

U.S. crude settled up 0.67 per cent at $49.56 a barrel and Brent settled up 0.97 per cent at $52.10.

