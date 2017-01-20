Canada’s benchmark stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and resource stocks as commodity prices rose, with investors brushing off a more uncertain outlook for NAFTA after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 138.07 points, or 0.90 per cent, at 15,547.88. Eight of the index’s 10 main industry groups ended higher.

The index’s most influential movers included one of its biggest oil and gas producers, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, up 1.4 per cent. Pipeline companies also gained, with Enbridge advancing 0.9 per cent and TransCanada up 1 per cent.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday in a modest but broad-based advance as Mr. Trump was sworn in as U.S. President, marking the first time in more than 50 years that a new commander in chief has been welcomed by a rising stock market on his first day in office.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.57 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 19,826.97, the S&P 500 gained 7.6 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 2,271.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.25 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 5,555.33.

In his speech, Mr. Trump said U.S. policy will be to buy American and hire American.

Stocks cut gains during the speech, and some strategists said the comments fueled investor concerns about potential protectionist trade policies under Mr. Trump, while others said the move in stocks was part of a trend to “buy the election and sell the inauguration.”

The rally in stocks since the election has stalled in recent weeks as investors waited for more clarity on his plans to boost the economy. Still, Mr. Trump’s transition marks one of the best performances for the American stock market for any presidential transition period of the modern era.

“I think folks priced in the good stuff in that first month and now they’re worried about inflation and what’s the Fed going to do, and a stronger dollar and trade wars and tariffs and the like,” said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Investors, in New York.

The S&P 500 has fallen by a median 2.7 per cent in the month after each new president has taken the keys to the White House since Herbert Hoover did so in January 1929, according to a Reuters analysis.

Mr. Trump on Friday reiterated some of his calls to put America first.

“There is a concern about what his trade policies will be,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner of Harris Financial Group in Colonial Heights, Richmond, Va.

Merck rose 3.7 per cent after Bristol-Myers said it would not seek accelerated U.S. approval for a combination of its two immunotherapy drugs as an initial treatment for lung cancer, giving Merck an advantage in the lucrative market. Bristol-Myers’ stock was down 11.3 per cent.

Oil prices rose more than 2 per cent on Friday on expectations that this weekend’s meeting of the world’s top oil producers would demonstrate compliance to a global output cut deal, but rising U.S. drilling activity limited gains.

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some other producing countries including Russia will meet in Vienna this weekend to establish a mechanism to verify compliance with a deal to cut 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of output, OPEC’s secretary general told Reuters.

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said 1.5 million bpd had already been taken out of the market.

“The petroleum markets are moving higher in Friday trade on the latest round of positive talk about how much supply oil producers have taken offline ahead of Sunday’s review by OPEC and non-OPEC representatives in Vienna,” Tim Evans, Citi Futures’ energy futures specialist, said in a note.

Brent crude ended the session up $1.33, or 2.5 per cent, at $55.49 a barrel. U.S. crude for February delivery closed up by $1.05, or 2 per cent, at $52.42 a barrel before expiring. The more active March contract settled up 2.1 per cent at $53.22.

For the week, both contracts were largely unchanged.

Prices pared gains after data from energy services firm Baker Hughes showed U.S. drilling companies this week added the most oil rigs in nearly four years.

Swelling oil stockpiles in the U.S. and rising shale production could threaten market rebalancing, analysts said.

“For a lasting balance to be restored on the oil market and the very high stocks reduced, the agreement will need to be strictly implemented over a considerable period of time,” Commerzbank said in a note.

“This is particularly true given that U.S. oil production is rising again and given that the oil supply from Libya and Nigeria may be expanded.”

U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly soared 2.3 million barrels last week as refineries sharply slowed production, while gasoline builds were much larger than expected amid weak demand, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Hedge funds rushed to place bullish wagers on U.S. crude oil in the week to Jan. 17, boosting their net long positions to the highest levels since July 2014, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed.

Gross long positions in NYMEX futures and options among speculators soared to the highest on record, based on publicly available data going back to 2006.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC), meanwhile, said production had now climbed to 722,000 bpd, resuming its rise after poor weather had caused a small dip.

Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB Markets, said Brent crude was starting to move into a trading range around $55 as the production cut deal placed a floor price of $50, while U.S. shale oil producers capped the upside at $60.

