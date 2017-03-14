Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday to its lowest close this year as a slide in oil prices weighed on the energy sector, while Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. plunged on the exit of an activist investor.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 165.21 points, or 1.06 per cent, at 15,379.61. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower.

Valeant slumped 10 per cent to $14.59 after billionaire investor William Ackman walked away from the struggling drug company after trying to rescue it for some 18 months, taking a loss of more than $3-billion.

Hudson’s Bay Co was down 1.2 per cent to $11.75 amid reports it is in talks to buy U.S. luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group LLC, turning its focus away from Macy’s Inc.

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices dropped to their lowest since November and airlines pulled industrial stocks down as a blizzard hit the U.S. northeast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.76 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 20,837.72, the S&P 500 lost 8.04 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 2,365.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.97 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 5,856.82.

Health sector shares were volatile as traders digested a nonpartisan research report that showed 14 million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under the Republican plan to dismantle the Obamacare healthcare reform.

Trading volumes were light ahead of a Federal Reserve statement due Wednesday in which the U.S. central bank is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points.

Airline stocks dropped as a blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern United States, grounding thousands of flights. United Continental fell 4.7 per cent to $66.55 while Southwest Airlines dropped 3.0 per cent and American Airlines lost 2.7 per cent.

Oil prices slid to three-month lows after OPEC reported a rise in global crude inventories and a surprise jump in production from its biggest member, Saudi Arabia, while it raised its forecast of production in 2017 from outside the group, suggesting complications in an effort to clear a glut and support prices.

“None of the data you’re getting is good if you’re trying to increase (crude) prices, it doesn’t look like oil supply is diminishing,” said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst, Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.

She said energy sector earnings have little upside potential so their stocks’ underperformance is to be expected.

U.S. crude fell to its lowest settlement since Nov. 29, the day before the Saudi kingdom led the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut supplies. Brent settled at its lowest since Nov. 30.

Brent futures dropped below their 200-day moving average for the first time since late November during the session. Brent settled down 43 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $50.92 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost 68 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to settle at $47.72 per barrel for the seventh daily decline in a row, the longest losing streak since January 2016. It is down almost 11 percent since March 3.

On technical charts, Brent and WTI both remained in oversold territory for a fifth day in a row, their longest such streaks since November.

The Brent front-month premium over the corresponding U.S. contract rose to its highest since late January.

Secondary sources had said Saudi output fell in February to 9.797 million barrels per day (bpd), but Riyadh told OPEC it rose to 10.011 million bpd.

In an effort to dispel market concerns, the Saudi energy ministry said the “difference between what the market observes as production, and the actual supply levels in any given month, is due to operational factors that are influenced by storage adjustments and other month to month variables.”

OPEC’s monthly report said oil stocks in industrialized nations rose in January to 278 million barrels above the five-year average, with U.S. shale and other non-OPEC supply gaining.

“Oil prices have come under renewed pressure after the latest OPEC report showed a rise in global crude inventory despite the cartel deciding to curtail its output,” said Abhishek Kumar, senior energy analyst at Interfax Energy’s Global Gas Analytics in London.

This week’s data is expected to show another rise in U.S. inventories after last week’s bigger-than-expected increase.

It would be the 10th consecutive weekly increase in U.S. crude stocks, boosting total inventories, including strategic reserves, further past the 1.22 billion barrel record hit during the week ended March 3.

The American Petroleum Institute reports its stockpile data on Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m EDT ahead of official U.S. government data Wednesday morning.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, has yet to indicate clearly whether it is ready to extend supply curbs.

On Monday, Kuwait said it would support an extension of the global deal.

