Canada’s main stock index retreated on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on mining and energy shares, while industrials and financials also lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 20.97 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 15,608.78. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower.

U.S. stock prices closed lower on Tuesday as weakness in drug and financial shares sent the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average to their first consecutive sessions of declines in more than a month.

Pharmaceutical stocks came under pressure after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted he was working on a “new system” to reduce drug prices in the industry, without providing details.

Mr. Trump also backed a draft bill unveiled by Republicans on Monday to repeal and replace the Obamacare healthcare law, but said the bill was open to negotiation.

The S&P 500 healthcare index fell 0.7 per cent while the NYSE Arca pharmaceutical index declined 0.9 per cent, its worst performance since Jan. 24.

“We have to always remember what (Trump) says initially always gets significantly watered down and takes significantly longer before we actually see any details,” said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Tex.

Financials, the best performing S&P sector since the November election, slipped 0.3 per cent, pulled lower by losses in Wells Fargo and JPMorgan.

Investors were also preparing for the likelihood of an interest rate hike when the U.S. Federal Reserve meets next week. A number of key officials, including Chair Janet Yellen, have made comments indicating a hike is likely at its March 14-15 meeting.

That has pushed expectations for a quarter point rate increase to 84 percent, up from about 30 percent last week, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Friday’s employment report could cement those expectations.

“I can’t even imagine how bad the payrolls would have to be to derail the Fed hike, so that is an almost-certainty in my mind,” said Frederick.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.58 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 20,924.76, the S&P 500 lost 6.92 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 2,368.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.25 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 5,833.93.

Newly minted shares of Snapchat owner Snap Inc plunged 9.8 per cent to $21.44 after analysts gave the company a lukewarm reception following its red-hot market debut, attracting short-sellers.

Nimble Storage soared 46.3 per cent after Hewlett Packard Co said it would buy the data storage provider for $1.09 billion in cash. HPE’s stock lost 1.1 per cent to $22.82.

Dish Network closed up 4.5 per cent at $64 after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the satellite TV company will join the S&P 500 on March 13, replacing chipmaker Linear Technology Corp .

Oil prices ended little changed on Tuesday, as growing U.S. production expectations offset earlier gains after Saudi Arabia’s oil minister said market fundamentals were improving.The market, meanwhile, braced for U.S. crude inventory data later Tuesday that is forecast to show a 1.9 million-barrel build for last week, the ninth straight weekly increase in stocks that are already at record highs.

At the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Saudi Oil Minister Khalid Al-Falih said last year’s agreement by OPEC and non-OPEC countries to curb supplies and boost prices has improved oil market supply and demand fundamentals.

But Falih said that happened only because Saudi Arabia cut beyond what it pledged, bringing the kingdom’s output below 10 million barrels per day (bpd). He also said the Organization for the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would not let rival producers take advantage of the cuts to underwrite their own production investments.

The group is expected to meet again in May, when it could consider extending the production cuts.

Brent futures slipped nine cents, or 0.2 per cent, to settle at $55.92 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost six cents, or 0.1 per cent, to settle at $53.14.

Oil prices have been stuck in a $3 band since February, failing to take off after OPEC implemented, to a surprisingly high degree, the first production cut in eight years.

Prices came under pressure as U.S. shale oil drilling increased after WTI rose firmly above $50 a barrel in December after OPEC sealed the deal with Russia and other non-OPEC producers.

“OPEC has unrealistic expectation as to what their production cuts can achieve,” said Phil Davis, managing partner at PSW Investments in Woodland Park, New Jersey, noting U.S. production over the next two years is expected to wipe out much of the OPEC cuts.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected U.S. oil production would rise to an average of 9.2 million bpd in 2017 and 9.7 million bpd in 2018, which, if correct, would top the current record high of 9.6 million bpd set in 1970.

Fund managers have doubled their net long positions in Brent, WTI and options to 951 million barrels between the start of November and Feb. 21, betting OPEC’s output cuts would lift prices.

But that bullish sentiment has wavered with Russia’s lackluster participation in the cuts, rising U.S. shale output and signs OPEC countries began increasing crude exports in February.

Russia promised to implement its 300,000 bpd share of production cuts by the end of April. But brokerage Marex Spectron predicted Russian production and exports would rise gradually, which would lead to “a quick deterioration of the short-term supply conditions.”

