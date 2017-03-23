Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) logo is seen in Toronto in this file photo. (© Mark Blinch / Reuters)
A Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) logo is seen in Toronto in this file photo.

Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, led by heavyweight financial sector shares a day after the federal budget held off from raising taxes on investors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 85.15 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 15,433.61. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher.

Wall Street ticks lower as health bill vote is delayed

Wall Street edged lower on Thursday after lawmakers postponed a vote on a healthcare bill seen as President Donald Trump’s first policy test.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.72 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 20,656.58, the S&P 500 lost 2.49 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 2,345.96 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.95 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 5,817.69.

The S&P rose as much as 0.45 per cent and fell 0.27 per cent at one point.

