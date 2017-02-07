Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, with gains among heavyweight financial stocks on talk of a U.S. interest rate hike in March offsetting losses for shares of energy companies as oil prices weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index settled up 41.86 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 15,498.80. Nine of its 10 groups rose, although advancers only outnumbered decliners by a 1.2-to-1 ratio overall.

“We’ve got a broad-based rally but it doesn’t have a huge velocity to it,” said Peggy Bowie, a senior trader at Manulife Asset Management. “Volumes are light and the market is quiet.”

She said Canadian financial stocks likely have more room to run as the prospect of higher interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve push bond yields up and support earnings growth.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Monday he was open to raising interest rates at the U.S. central bank’s March policy meeting if growth in jobs and wages continued.

The most influential movers on the Canadian index included Bank of Nova Scotia, up 1.1 per cent at $79.06, and the country’s biggest bank, Royal Bank of Canada, which rose 0.6 per cent to $95.28.

The financials group, which accounts for 35 per cent of the index’s weight, gained 0.6 per cent overall.

The energy group fell 0.9 per cent as concerns about rising U.S. shale production weighed on crude oil prices.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd lost 2.4 per cent to $37.99 and Encana Corp fell 3 per cent to $15.60.

Parex Resources Inc ended 3.1 per cent higher at $16.06 after the oil and gas company active in Canada and Colombia replaced its chief executive officer and said its proved plus probable reserves had grown 37 percent.

Canada posted a second consecutive monthly trade surplus for the first time in more than two years in December, but booming oil exports obscured weakness in some key sectors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc advanced 2.7 per cent to $66 after the owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons chains provided some 2016 earnings guidance ahead of its full release next week.

Westjet Airlines Ltd declined 2.5 per cent to $21.69 despite reporting a higher-than-expected quarterly profit.

Asanko Gold Inc slumped 12.4 per cent to $4.31 after analyst downgrade and Pretium Resources Inc fell 1.7 per cent to $15.92 after it said its costs had increased as it moved to complete a speedier construction of its Brucejack mine.

The S&P 500 inched higher on Tuesday while the Nasdaq was able to scratch out another record on gains in tech and big consumer names.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.6 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 20,090.02, the S&P 500 gained 0.5 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 2,293.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.67 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 5,674.22.

U.S. equities have rallied sharply after president Donald Trump’s election victory in November, spurred by hopes the Republican-led government will cut regulations and taxes and enact higher infrastructure spending.

However, investors have expressed concerns those polices could be put off as Mr. Trump focuses elsewhere such as on immigration.

“There is probably a bit of political risk that investors are trying to weigh right now,” said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

“But outside of that, the story is a pretty good one for stocks in terms of it looks like the economy is continuing to grow, I think corporate profits have been pretty good, certainly enough to support higher prices.”

With more than half of the S&P 500 having reported results, fourth-quarter earnings are on track to have climbed 8.2 per cent, which would be the best performance since the third quarter of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

General Motors fell 4.7 per cent after the automaker said that fourth-quarter net income fell partly on the strength of the dollar against the British pound and forecast flat 2017 profit per share.

Michael Kors dropped 10.8 per cent, after the handbag maker forecast current-quarter profit below estimates.

Oil prices fell more than 1 per cent on Tuesday, pressured by growing gasoline stockpiles in the United States as evidence of a burgeoning revival in U.S. shale production could complicate efforts by OPEC and other producers to reduce a supply glut.

Brent crude settled down 67 cents, or 1.2 per cent, at $55.05 a barrel, while U.S. crude ended 84 cents, or 1.6 per cent, lower at $52.17.

U.S. gasoline futures fell to $1.4875 a gallon, after dropping earlier in the session below the 200 day moving average on a continuous chart, a bearish technical signal.

“It’s a supply-driven setback ... We are within 2 million barrels of the record in U.S. gasoline stocks that we saw last February,” said Tony Headrick, energy markets analyst at CHS Hedging. “A strong build in inventory reports could weigh on gasoline in a seasonal time frame where gasoline demand is weak.”

Analysts forecast that U.S. crude stockpiles rose 2.5 million barrels last week - a fifth straight weekly build - while gasoline inventories grew 1.1 million barrels - a sixth consecutive weekly build.

U.S. gasoline stocks are rising much faster than normal at the start of the year, threatening to leave refiners struggling to clear an overhang of motor fuel later in the year.

Inventory estimates from trade group the American Petroleum Institute are due on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) while U.S. government data will be released on Wednesday.

The oil market has been supported for two months as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other exporters have agreed to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) since the start of the year. OPEC and Russia have together cut at least 1.1 million bpd so far.

But market players are concerned that rising U.S. shale production and signs of slowing demand growth could offset these efforts.

The U.S. government slightly trimmed its forecast for 2017 production but the market shrugged off the monthly report as its demand forecast was little changed.

“The general perception is that OPEC is cutting production, which is supporting prices, but high stock levels, rising rig counts and growing U.S. production are capping gains,” said Tamas Varga, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

Societe Generale oil analyst Michael Wittner said U.S. shale oil output was recovering faster than expected.

“Rig counts are increasing at an accelerating pace, and given the technological advances of the past three years, this should translate into significant supply,” Wittner said.

“U.S. shale is coming back, and it’s coming back strong.”

Chinese oil demand grew in 2016 at the slowest pace in at least three years, Reuters calculations showed, the latest sign of slower demand from the world’s largest energy consumer.

