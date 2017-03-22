Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, with gains in energy, industrials and materials groups offsetting losses from financials.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 35.33 points, or 0.23 per cent, to close at 15,348.46.

The rebound followed a widespread global rout on Tuesday that saw the S&P 500 lose more than 1 per cent for the first time since October over concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump’s pro-growth policies will be delayed. Utilities stocks led the TSX higher, gaining 1.1 per cent, while consumer staples stocks rose 0.9 per cent.

Silver Wheaton Corp. jumped 7.5 per cent to $28.56 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and boosted its dividend

Enbridge Inc. rose 1.81 per cent to $55.10 after announcing it’s cutting about 1,000 jobs or six per cent of its workforce following the takeover of Houston-based Spectra Energy. Enbridge says it’s issuing the layoffs to address overlaps in the combined company’s organizational structure after completing its acquisition of Spectra in late last month.

Freshii Inc. fell 5.04 per cent to $13. The Toronto-based fast-food eatery shed more light on its aggressive growth strategy Wednesday, with its founder and CEO saying it’s planning to add between 150 and 160 stores this year.

The company also released year-end results: $16.1-million (U.S.) in revenue in its 2016 financial year, up from $11.1-million the year prior. Net income was $1.6-million or six cents per share for the year, compared to a net loss of $1.7-million or seven cents per share the year prior.

U.S. shares recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday following a downturn on concerns over potential delays to President Donald Trump’s pro-growth policies, while European shares ended lower and safe-haven gold, U.S. Treasuries, and the yen rallied on those worries.

The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index notched its first gain in five sessions after briefly hitting its lowest since Feb. 15. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares hit a roughly two-week low, however, as investors increasingly worried whether Trump would be able to push ahead with pro-growth policies.

Mr. Trump on Tuesday tried to rally Republican lawmakers behind a plan to dismantle Obamacare, his first major legislation since assuming office in January. Some investors fear that if the healthcare reform act runs into trouble or takes longer than expected to pass, then Mr. Trump’s tax reform policies may face setbacks.

The slight gains in the S&P 500 came after the index closed down 1.2 per cent on Tuesday in its worst daily performance since Oct. 11. CBOE’s VIX index, known as the “fear gauge,” briefly topped 13 for the first time since mid-January on Wednesday.

U.S. and European shares were little affected by a deadly attack in London near the British parliament.

“Investors with a lot of cash used yesterday’s downturn and the morning’s weakness today as a buying opportunity,” said Alan Lancz, president of investment advisory firm Alan B. Lancz & Associates in Toledo, Ohio. He said, however, that U.S. stocks could slip again if Trump’s healthcare bill fails to progress.

MSCI’s all-country world equity index was last down 1.04 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 447.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 6.71 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 20,661.3. The S&P 500 ended up 4.43 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 2,348.45. The Nasdaq Composite gained 27.82 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 5,821.64.

Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.37 per cent, at 1,475.46.

Spot gold prices touched a more than three-week high of $1,251.26 an ounce and the dollar hit a four-month low against the yen of 110.75 yen.

Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes hit a more than three-week low of 2.375 per cent as their prices rallied.

Benchmark Brent crude oil prices fell to a nearly four-month low of $49.71 a barrel and U.S. crude prices hit their own nearly four-month trough of $47.01 after data showed U.S. crude inventories rising faster than expected.

Brent settled down 32 cents, or 0.63 per cent, at $50.64 a barrel. U.S. crude settled down 20 cents, or 0.41 per cent, at $48.04.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was last down 0.1 per cent at 99.689 after hitting a nearly seven-week low of 99.547 earlier.

“We are seeing a bit of a de-risking happening across markets right now,” said Karl Schamotta, director of global product and market strategy at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.



With a file from Bloomberg News

