Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday as Royal Bank of Canada helped the heavily weighted financials group power a broad, across-the-board rally.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 91.59 points higher, up 0.59 per cent, at 15,629.47. All 10 of the index’s key sectors climbed higher.

Wall St. ends higher; tech shares up after cyber attack

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 85.33 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 20,981.94, the S&P 500 gained 11.42 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 2,402.32 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.44 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 6,149.67.

