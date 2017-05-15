Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) stock information is seen in Toronto June 23, 2014. Foreign investors bought $10.23-billion worth of Canadian securities in December, sealing a new annual record for purchases of bonds, stocks and money market paper.. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) stock information is seen in Toronto June 23, 2014. Foreign investors bought $10.23-billion worth of Canadian securities in December, sealing a new annual record for purchases of bonds, stocks and money market paper.. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

The close: TSX rises as financials power broad rally Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday as Royal Bank of Canada helped the heavily weighted financials group power a broad, across-the-board rally.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 91.59 points higher, up 0.59 per cent, at 15,629.47. All 10 of the index’s key sectors climbed higher.

Wall St. ends higher; tech shares up after cyber attack

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 85.33 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 20,981.94, the S&P 500 gained 11.42 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 2,402.32 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.44 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 6,149.67.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular