Canada’s benchmark stock index rose on Monday as energy stocks climbed after investors gauged the recent selloff had gone too far, while shares of Home Capital Group Inc recovered from a nearly 14-year low to end 16.8 per cent higher.

It was the second straight session of gains for the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index after it had posted on Thursday its lowest close in six weeks. The energy group, which had slumped last week to its lowest since September, rose 1.6 per cent.

“Investors think at this point maybe the market is oversold,” said Brian Pow, vice president, research and equity analyst at Acumen Capital Partners.

U.S. crude oil futures extended their recovery from a five-month low last week, settling up 21 cents at $46.43 a barrel after Saudi Arabia’s oil minister said that he expected major oil producers to consider extending their deal to cut supply possibly into next year.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd climbed 1.8 per cent to C$43.04, while Suncor Energy Inc gained 1.5 per cent to C$43.24.

Suncor plans to submit an application to regulators for a new thermal oil sands project later this year, which could eventually produce up 160,000 barrels per day.

Home Capital Group Inc suspended its dividend, tapped its credit line and added new directors, the latest attempts from Canada’s biggest non-bank lender to restore investor confidence and stem the flow of customer withdrawals.

Its shares tumbled to its lowest since 2003 in early trade before recovering to end up 16.8 per cent at C$6.83.

The TSX closed up 70.04 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 15,652.08. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher.

Recent weakening of the Canadian dollar improves the profitability of those companies on the index that are exporters, Pow said.

The loonie touched a 14-month low on Friday at C$1.3793, or 72.50 U.S. cents.

Institutional Shareholder Services urged PrivateBancorp stockholders to reject Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s latest takeover offer, citing possible Canadian housing market contagion that could undermine the $4.9-billion cash-and-stock bid.

CIBC’s shares edged up 0.3 per cent to C$108.95, while the overall financials group gained 0.2 per cent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3 per cent even as copper slid to a four-month low after data showed a sharp drop in imports into China.

Wall Street flat; fear barometer falls to 1993 low

The S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after briefly touching a record high, while Wall Street’s “fear gauge” dropped to its lowest in over two decades following centrist Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French presidential election.

The CBOE Volatility index dropped 7.6 per cent to 9.77, its lowest since 1993 as investors took comfort from Macron’s victory, as well as from strong quarterly reports in recent weeks.

A declining VIX typically indicates a bullish outlook for stocks, but the extreme lows the index has touched are sounding caution for some stock investors.

“It’s been here before, but not much lower than this,” said Donald Selkin, Chief Market Strategist at Newbridge Securities in New York. “It’s signaling that something negative is in the works.”

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors dipped, with the materials index down 0.91 per cent and energy rising 0.7 per cent on the back of higher oil prices.

The euro hit a six-month high against the dollar after Macron comfortably defeated far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen who had threatened to take France out of the European Union.

“We remain largely constructive of the equity market and view that the path of least resistance is higher,” said Bill Northey, chief investment officer at Private Client Group of U.S. Bank.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.03 per cent to end at 21,012.28 points and the S&P 500 gained 0.08 points, less than a hundredth of a per cent, to end at 2,399.37. It briefly touched a record high of 2,399.94.

The Nasdaq Composite added 0.03 per cent to 6,102.66.

With March-quarter reporting season nearly complete, S&P 500 earnings on average have grown 14.4 per cent, and earnings for the June quarter are expected on average to increase 8.6 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Suggesting U.S. stocks remain expensive, the S&P 500 is trading at 17.8 times expected earnings, compared to its 10-year average of 14.2, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

Shares of Kate Spade jumped 8.31 per cent after bigger rival Coach Inc said it would buy the handbag maker for $2.4-billion to increase its exposure to millennial shoppers. Coach shares rose 4.8 per cent.

Straight Path surged nearly 33 per cent after an unnamed telecommunications company raised its offer to buy the wireless spectrum holder for about $3.1-billion, trumping a bid by AT&T. Sources told Reuters that the bidder was Verizon .

Tyson Foods was the biggest S&P loser, down 6.08 per cent after the meat processor reported a slump in quarterly profit.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.23-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.22-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 44 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 116 new highs and 58 new lows.

About 6.3 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, below the 6.6 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

