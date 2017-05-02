Canadian stocks closed higher as strength in health care, industrial and energy companies offset a decline in the financial sector in the midst of a busy week for earnings.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 44 points or 0.3 per cent to 15,619.65. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. jumped 6.7 per cent, boosting the health care index to a 2.4-per-cent gain, after the CEO proposed a name change and said he wants to cut the company’s debt in half.

The energy index gained 0.4 per cent despite a 2.5-per-cent drop in the price of crude following Pembina Pipeline Corp.’s $4.3-billion acquisition of Veresen Inc., announced Monday. Financial stocks slipped 0.2 per cent to their lowest level of the year.

Home Capital Group Inc. rose 11 per cent, retracing much of Monday’s 13 percent decline, even as as Canadian banks show little interest in buying the troubled company

Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday as gains for the tech and industrial sectors countered weakness in auto and energy stocks and investors digested a heavy day of earnings reports.

Ford shares dropped 4.4 per cent and General Motors fell 2.9 per cent, as major automakers posted declines in U.S. new vehicle sales for April.

After the market closed, Apple shares fell more than 1 per cent after the company reported a surprise drop in iPhone sales for the quarter. Apple shares had gained 0.6 pe rcent during regular trading ahead of the report.

Investors also were awaiting other significant events later in the week, including Wednesday’s expected statement from the Federal Reserve, which began meeting on Tuesday, and Friday’s U.S. employment report.

The Fed is widely expected to stand pat on interest rates, but may offer hints on the possibility of a rate hike in June.

The benchmark S&P 500 is approaching record highs during an earnings season that has generally exceeded expectations.

Overall, profits at S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 13.9 per cent in the first quarter, the most since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“The technicals in general look good for the S&P,” said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama. “The fundamentals are improving, particularly as the earnings season unfolds here.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.43 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 20,949.89, the S&P 500 gained 2.83 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 2,391.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.76 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 6,095.37.

The technology sector rose 0.3 per cent, its fourth straight day of gains. Industrials gained 0.5 percent, helped by airlines shares after Delta said its passenger unit revenue increased 1 percent in April.

Energy shares fell 0.5 per cent as oil prices weakened.

The S&P 500 has climbed 11.8 per cent since President Donald Trump’s Nov. 8 election, fueled by hopes for his plans for tax cuts, deregulation and infrastructure spending, though investors have questioned his ability to enact his agenda.

“The administration continues to issue tons of contradictory or hard-to-understand proposals and ideas and I think it has left this market a little bit confused about next steps,” said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, NJ.

In earnings news, Advanced Micro Devices tumbled 24.4 per cent after the chipmaker’s second-quarter gross margins forecast raised some concerns. The stock was the biggest percentage decliner in the S&P 500.

Archer Daniels Midland sank 8.9 per cent and CVS Health fell 3.6 per cent after their respective quarterly reports.

Coach shares rose 11.4 per cent, making it the biggest gainer on the S&P, as the handbag maker cut back on discounting in the United States and sold more expensive bags.

A measure of stocks across major markets globally inched up to a record high on Tuesday, lifted by gains in Europe amid corporate and economic strength, while crude futures tumbled as prices breached key technical levels.

A broad index of European stocks rose to its highest since August 2015, boosted by company earnings and as a survey of factory activity in the euro zone jumped to its highest level since April 2011. French bluechips hit their highest level in nearly a decade and Germany’s DAX set a record high.

“The economy is doing better within Europe, but these also tend to be global companies,” said Isabelle Mateos y Lago, chief multi-asset strategist at BlackRock.

“The main reason why we are optimistic is because European companies are extremely well plugged in to benefit from the global reflation story, from China and U.S. growth picking up.”

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.75 per cent to end at a near 21-month high and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.25 per cent and set an all-time high.

The U.S. dollar hit a six-week high of 112.30 Japanese yen as traders anticipated that despite some recent weak data the Federal Reserve would prepare markets for an interest rate increase in June in its statement following a policy meeting this week.

The yen weakened 0.16 per cent against the greenback to 112.02 per dollar.

The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady after its two-day meeting that began Tuesday, as it pauses to examine more economic data, but may hint it is on track for an increase in June.

Traders do not anticipate a hike on Wednesday but are currently forecasting a 65.2 per cent chance of a 25 basis point hike at the Fed’s June meeting, according to Thomson Reuters data.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last rose 11/32 in price to yield 2.2892 per cent, from 2.327 per cent late on Monday, ahead of the statement from the central bank on Wednesday.

Gold touched a three-week low of $1,251.37 an ounce as demand for the safe-haven asset waned. Spot gold was flat at $1,256.60 an ounce.

Brent crude oil prices fell on Tuesday to its lowest level in over five months, erasing all of the gains since OPEC agreed to cut production at the end of November, after breaking through a key technical support level.

The market was already trading lower prior to the technical sell-off on reports of rising output in the United States, Canada and Libya and declining compliance by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with the deal to cut output during the first half of this year.

Brent futures fell $1.06, or 2.1 per cent, to settle at $50.46 a barrel, the lowest close since Nov. 29 - the day before OPEC agreed to cut supply.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.18, or 2.4 per cent, to $47.66 a barrel, its lowest close since March 21.

The sharp technical decline came after U.S. futures fell below last week’s low of $48.20 a barrel, which was their lowest since late March.

In the five minutes after prices fell below that key technical level, over 50,000 U.S. contracts traded, representing about 10 percent of total trade at that time on Tuesday.

“The market was already down on concerns about rising Libyan and U.S. production and a Reuters report showing lower compliance to the OPEC production cut agreement,” said Phil Flynn, senior energy analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Oil prices pared losses briefly in after-market trading after data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that U.S. crude stocks fell 4.2 million barrels last week, with Cushing, Okla., inventories drawing by 215,000 barrels. The U.S. government will release its inventory data on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m..

OPEC’s compliance with the output cuts fell to 90 percent in April from a revised 92 percent in March, according to a Reuters survey. Earlier, the survey showed compliance in March was 95 percent.

OPEC and other producers, including Russia, plan to meet on May 25 and are widely expected to keep output limits for the rest of the year.

OPEC oil output fell for a fourth straight month in April, a Reuters survey showed, dropping to 31.97 million bpd as Nigeria and Libya pumped less crude.

Libya’s National Oil Co, however, said on Monday that production had risen above 760,000 bpd to its highest since December 2014, and it plans to keep boosting production.

BP Plc Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary told Reuters that oil inventories would keep falling this year.

“If the OPEC cuts get rolled into the second half of the year, that will underpin oil prices,” Gilvary said. “We are managing things around $50-$55 a barrel. That’s probably the range we would expect for the rest of the year.”



With a file from Bloomberg News

