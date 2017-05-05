Canada’s benchmark stock index notched its biggest advance in more than two months on Friday as commodity prices, especially oil, rebounded from losses earlier this week, while better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth boosted sentiment on Wall Street.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 185.34 points, or 1.2 per cent, at 15,582.04, its biggest gain since March 1. It left the index nearly unchanged for the week after it posted on Thursday its lowest close in six weeks.

“The market is feeling a little bit more buoyant than it was for most of the week,” said Peggy Bowie, senior trader at Manulife Asset Management. “We are seeing a bounce back in commodities.”

U.S. crude oil futures settled up 1.5 per cent at $46.22 a barrel, rebounding from five-month lows, on assurances by Saudi Arabia that Russia is ready to join OPEC in extending supply cuts to reduce a persistent glut.

Suncor Energy Inc climbed 1.9 per cent to $42.56, while TransCanada Corp, which reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, rose 2 per cent to C$63.93.

Tourmaline Oil added 6.3 per cent to $27.69 after it reported strong quarterly earnings on Thursday.

The overall energy group gained 3 per cent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4 per cent.

Copper prices advanced 0.8 per cent to $5,584.85 a tonne and gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,228 an ounce.

All of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher. Recent solid corporate earnings and a cheaper Canadian dollar encouraged investors to dip their toes back in the market, Bowie said.

The loonie recovered some ground after hitting a fresh 14-month low at $1.3793.

Bank of Nova Scotia, rose nearly 2 per cent to $76.63, while the heavyweight financials group ended up 0.9 per cent.

Non-bank mortgage lender Home Capital Group got a boost after it announced that Alan Hibbens would replace co-founder Gerald Soloway on its board. But the shares reversed course to end 2.7 percent lower at $5.85, holding just above the 13-year low it had plunged to last week at $5.68.

Great-West Lifeco Inc fell 5.5 per cent to $34.47 as CIBC cut its target price on the stock. The financial services company had reported earnings on Thursday.

Air Canada, which reported a narrower-than-expected loss on Friday, saw its shares rise nearly 9 per cent to $13.94.

Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 ending at a record high close, as energy stocks bounced back along with oil prices and U.S. job growth rebounded.

U.S. non-farm payrolls surged by 211,000 jobs last month after a paltry gain of 79,000 in March, and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 per cent, near a 10-year low.

Energy was the best performing sector, rising 1.6 per cent, after falling sharply a day earlier. Oil prices rebounded following assurances by Saudi Arabia that Russia is ready to join OPEC in extending supply cuts.

“There has been and probably will continue to be a little bit of a fear that perhaps the economy isn’t accelerating like people thought it would or want it to...,” said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

“So any day where you get a little bit more confirmation that perhaps the economy is OK - and we got that today in the sense of an OK jobs report, oil is up, transports are doing better today - that that probably is something that helped the broader market,” Mr. Carlson said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.47 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 21,006.94, the S&P 500 gained 9.77 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 2,399.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.42 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 6,100.76.

All three indexes posted gains for a third straight week.

After seven sessions of not moving more than 0.2 percent in either direction, the S&P 500 eclipsed that range on Friday as stocks strengthened late in the day.

The S&P 500 has gained 12.1 percent since President Donald Trump’s Nov. 8 election, fueled by his plans for tax cuts, infrastructure spending and deregulation. But the rally had slowed as some investors questioned Trump’s ability to enact his agenda.

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting this week. The central bank downplayed weak first-quarter economic growth while emphasizing the strong labor market, in a sign it was still on track for two more rate rises this year. Investors are pricing in a 75 percent chance of a hike in June, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In corporate news, IBM shares fell 2.5 per cent after Warren Buffett said he sold about one-third of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s stake in the company.

Earnings season has come in generally above expectations, encouraging investors. First-quarter profits at S&P 500 companies are estimated to have increased 14.7 per cent, the strongest since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of health insurer Cigna and IT services provider Cognizant rose after their respective reports.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.69 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.36 per cent after touching a record high.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.24 per cent. Overnight, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.62 per cent lower.

Copper rose 0.76 per cent to $5,585.00 a tonne.

Spot gold added 0.1 per cent to $1,228.12 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.02 per cent to $1,228.30 an ounce.

The U.S. dollar hit its lowest level in roughly six months against the euro at $1.0999. The strong U.S. jobs data failed to shake investors’ bullishness toward the euro ahead of the second round of France’s presidential election.

Analysts said traders are anticipating the euro will rise above a technical barrier of $1.10 if, as expected, centrist Emmanuel Macron defeats anti-EU candidate Marine Le Pen in Sunday’s vote.

The dollar index fell 0.15 per cent, with the euro up 0.05 per cent to $1.0989.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.14 per cent at 112.62 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2965, up 0.35 per cent on the day.

The Canadian dollar strengthened 0.44 per cent versus the greenback at $1.37 per dollar, after 10 consecutive sessions of declines.

The loonie, the Australian dollar and Russia’s rouble , among the world’s most commodity-sensitive currencies, were all sent spinning overnight but later stabilized.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 1/32 in price to yield 2.3523 per cent, from 2.356 per cent late on Thursday.

Oil prices closed 1.5 per cent higher on Friday, rebounding from five-month lows, following positive U.S. jobs data and assurances by Saudi Arabia that Russia is ready to join OPEC in extending supply cuts to reduce a persistent glut.

The market, however, remained in technically oversold territory with futures trading down as much as 19 per cent from highs in mid April, prompting some speculators to exit their long positions.

Brent futures gained 72 cents, or 1.5 per cent, to settle at $49.10 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 70 cents, or 1.5 per cent, to close at $46.22 per barrel.

After falling almost 5 per cent on Thursday, both contracts continued to collapse overnight with WTI falling to $43.76, its lowest since Nov. 15, and Brent down to $46.64, its lowest since Nov. 30 when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed to cut production during the first half of 2017.

Both benchmarks pared losses after Saudi Arabia’s OPEC Governor Adeeb Al-Aama told Reuters that OPEC and non-OPEC nations were close to agreeing to extend a deal to curb production by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) for six months from Jan. 1.

“Based on today’s data, there’s a growing conviction that a six-month extension may be needed to rebalance the market, but the length of the extension is not firm yet,” the Saudi official said.

OPEC sources said on Thursday that OPEC is likely to extend cuts when it meets on May 25 but that a deeper cut is unlikely.

In the United States, meanwhile, job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 per cent, near a 10-year low, according to government data.

“The jobs report is extremely positive for the U.S. economy...and should help boost oil demand,” said Mark Watkins, regional investment manager for U.S. Bank’s private client group in Park City, Utah.

Despite gains on Friday, both benchmarks declined for a third week in a row - Brent by about 5 per cent and WTI by 6 per cent - in their longest losing streak since November.

“The energy complex is slowly succumbing to an opinion that this year’s OPEC production cuts have been ineffective,” Jim Ritterbusch, president of Chicago-based energy advisory firm Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.

“We feel that the (OPEC) cartel has come to a fork in the road in which the current agreement will be abandoned or steps will need to be taken to double down on current efforts by increasing production curtailments,” Mr. Ritterbusch said.

Brent traded volumes on Thursday reached a record high of nearly 542,000 contracts, suggesting that hedge funds had accelerated reductions to their long positions.

Pierre Andurand, who runs one of the biggest hedge funds specializing in oil, liquidated his fund’s last long positions in oil last week and is running a very reduced risk at the moment, a market source familiar with the development said.

“It is now-or-never for oil bulls,” said U.S. commodity analysis firm The Schork Report. “They either put up a defence here or risk further emboldening the bears for a run at the $40 threshold (for WTI).”



