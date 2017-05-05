Canadian stocks posted their biggest gain since March 1 as energy stocks came roaring back following a 2.5-per-cent decline Thursday.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index added 185 points or 1.2 per cent to 15,582.04, offsetting two days of declines, and ended the week essentially unchanged. Energy shares jumped 2.4 pe rcent as the price of oil gained 1.8 per cent to $46.34. Crude has been under pressure this week amid growing signs that the revival in the U.S. shale patch is negating OPEC’s production cuts.

The materials index gained 1.4 per cent as base metals prices also rebounded following sharp declines Thursday, while the financials index added 0.9 per cent. Bank stocks were some of the biggest contributors to the upside Friday.

Air Canada jumped 9 per cent on a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss

Great-West Lifeco Inc. fell 5.5 per cent following weak earnings results that missed the lowest analyst estimate

Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 ending at a record high close, as energy stocks bounced back along with oil prices and U.S. job growth rebounded.

U.S. non-farm payrolls surged by 211,000 jobs last month after a paltry gain of 79,000 in March, and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 per cent, near a 10-year low.

Energy was the best performing sector, rising 1.6 per cent, after falling sharply a day earlier. Oil prices rebounded following assurances by Saudi Arabia that Russia is ready to join OPEC in extending supply cuts.

“There has been and probably will continue to be a little bit of a fear that perhaps the economy isn’t accelerating like people thought it would or want it to...,” said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

“So any day where you get a little bit more confirmation that perhaps the economy is OK - and we got that today in the sense of an OK jobs report, oil is up, transports are doing better today - that that probably is something that helped the broader market,” Mr. Carlson said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.47 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 21,006.94, the S&P 500 gained 9.77 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 2,399.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.42 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 6,100.76.

All three indexes posted gains for a third straight week.

After seven sessions of not moving more than 0.2 percent in either direction, the S&P 500 eclipsed that range on Friday as stocks strengthened late in the day.

The S&P 500 has gained 12.1 percent since President Donald Trump’s Nov. 8 election, fueled by his plans for tax cuts, infrastructure spending and deregulation. But the rally had slowed as some investors questioned Trump’s ability to enact his agenda.

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting this week. The central bank downplayed weak first-quarter economic growth while emphasizing the strong labor market, in a sign it was still on track for two more rate rises this year. Investors are pricing in a 75 percent chance of a hike in June, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In corporate news, IBM shares fell 2.5 per cent after Warren Buffett said he sold about one-third of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s stake in the company.

Earnings season has come in generally above expectations, encouraging investors. First-quarter profits at S&P 500 companies are estimated to have increased 14.7 per cent, the strongest since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of health insurer Cigna and IT services provider Cognizant rose after their respective reports.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.69 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.36 per cent after touching a record high.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.24 per cent. Overnight, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.62 per cent lower.

Copper rose 0.76 per cent to $5,585.00 a tonne.

Spot gold added 0.1 per cent to $1,228.12 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.02 per cent to $1,228.30 an ounce.

The U.S. dollar hit its lowest level in roughly six months against the euro at $1.0999. The strong U.S. jobs data failed to shake investors’ bullishness toward the euro ahead of the second round of France’s presidential election.

Analysts said traders are anticipating the euro will rise above a technical barrier of $1.10 if, as expected, centrist Emmanuel Macron defeats anti-EU candidate Marine Le Pen in Sunday’s vote.

The dollar index fell 0.15 per cent, with the euro up 0.05 per cent to $1.0989.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.14 per cent at 112.62 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2965, up 0.35 per cent on the day.

The Canadian dollar strengthened 0.44 per cent versus the greenback at $1.37 per dollar, after 10 consecutive sessions of declines.

The loonie, the Australian dollar and Russia’s rouble , among the world’s most commodity-sensitive currencies, were all sent spinning overnight but later stabilized.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 1/32 in price to yield 2.3523 per cent, from 2.356 per cent late on Thursday.

Oil prices closed 1.5 per cent higher on Friday, rebounding from five-month lows, following positive U.S. jobs data and assurances by Saudi Arabia that Russia is ready to join OPEC in extending supply cuts to reduce a persistent glut.

The market, however, remained in technically oversold territory with futures trading down as much as 19 per cent from highs in mid April, prompting some speculators to exit their long positions.

Brent futures gained 72 cents, or 1.5 per cent, to settle at $49.10 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 70 cents, or 1.5 per cent, to close at $46.22 per barrel.

After falling almost 5 per cent on Thursday, both contracts continued to collapse overnight with WTI falling to $43.76, its lowest since Nov. 15, and Brent down to $46.64, its lowest since Nov. 30 when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed to cut production during the first half of 2017.

Both benchmarks pared losses after Saudi Arabia’s OPEC Governor Adeeb Al-Aama told Reuters that OPEC and non-OPEC nations were close to agreeing to extend a deal to curb production by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) for six months from Jan. 1.

“Based on today’s data, there’s a growing conviction that a six-month extension may be needed to rebalance the market, but the length of the extension is not firm yet,” the Saudi official said.

OPEC sources said on Thursday that OPEC is likely to extend cuts when it meets on May 25 but that a deeper cut is unlikely.

In the United States, meanwhile, job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 per cent, near a 10-year low, according to government data.

“The jobs report is extremely positive for the U.S. economy...and should help boost oil demand,” said Mark Watkins, regional investment manager for U.S. Bank’s private client group in Park City, Utah.

Despite gains on Friday, both benchmarks declined for a third week in a row - Brent by about 5 per cent and WTI by 6 per cent - in their longest losing streak since November.

“The energy complex is slowly succumbing to an opinion that this year’s OPEC production cuts have been ineffective,” Jim Ritterbusch, president of Chicago-based energy advisory firm Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.

“We feel that the (OPEC) cartel has come to a fork in the road in which the current agreement will be abandoned or steps will need to be taken to double down on current efforts by increasing production curtailments,” Mr. Ritterbusch said.

Brent traded volumes on Thursday reached a record high of nearly 542,000 contracts, suggesting that hedge funds had accelerated reductions to their long positions.

Pierre Andurand, who runs one of the biggest hedge funds specializing in oil, liquidated his fund’s last long positions in oil last week and is running a very reduced risk at the moment, a market source familiar with the development said.

“It is now-or-never for oil bulls,” said U.S. commodity analysis firm The Schork Report. “They either put up a defence here or risk further emboldening the bears for a run at the $40 threshold (for WTI).”



With a file from Bloomberg News

